High school softball: El Camino Real to play Granada Hills for City Section Open Division championship

It will be an all-West Valley League City Section softball final on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Cal State Dominguez Hills.
El Camino Real knocked off Chatsworth 5-0 in the semifinals behind pitcher Jillian Kelly. Sabrina Olmo and Dannikah Star each had RBI singles. El Camino Real scored all five of its runs in the top of the seventh inning.
Granada Hills rallied for a 5-4 win over Kennedy in eight innings. Cristabelle Alvarado got a game-tying RBI single in the seventh for Granada Hills. Gabby Nielba had the go-ahead RBI single in the eighth.