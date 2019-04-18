Bernie Kyman, longtime Southland college and high school coach, dies at 78

Bernie Kyman, who was once athletic director at West Hills Chaminade and coached for years at Littlerock, died on Monday, his son, Coley Kyman, said. He was 78.
Kyman played football and baseball at San Fernando Valley State before embarking on a long coaching career that included stops at Los Angeles, St. Bonaventure, Pierce College, Moorpark, Alemany, Chaminade, Cal Lutheran and Littlerock.
His son Coley Kyman became a standout athlete at Reseda and played football and volleyball at Cal State Northridge.
The elder Kyman spent time this year cheering for his grandson Jake, a star basketball player at Santa Margarita.
Coley Kyman wrote: “The world lost a REAL ONE Monday! I’m so grateful for my father’s unconditional love. He taught me what giving YOUR WORD truly means. Commitment, Loyalty & Character is how he lived and set an example for me and my boys. My father was a great man, an incredible athlete, a storied coach, legendary road-tripper, and very proud father/ grandpa! I’m honored to have been his son. He loved his family with all of his heart. He always gave everything before ever thinking of himself. Humility and selflessness and always had my back! ’m going to miss you Dad! RIP Coach Ky.”