Bernie Kyman, longtime Southland college and high school coach, dies at 78

Coley Kyman wrote: “The world lost a REAL ONE Monday! I’m so grateful for my father’s unconditional love. He taught me what giving YOUR WORD truly means. Commitment, Loyalty & Character is how he lived and set an example for me and my boys. My father was a great man, an incredible athlete, a storied coach, legendary road-tripper, and very proud father/ grandpa! I’m honored to have been his son. He loved his family with all of his heart. He always gave everything before ever thinking of himself. Humility and selflessness and always had my back! ’m going to miss you Dad! RIP Coach Ky.”