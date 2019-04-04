High school baseball: El Camino Real and Chatsworth open West Valley League with wins

Patience won out on Wednesday for El Camino Real in its West Valley League baseball opener against Granada Hills.
The Conquistadores erupted for six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to wipe out a 2-2 tie and come away with an 8-2 victory.
Three walks, a hit batter, a balk, an error — it all helped El Camino Real. Joey Klein had a two-run single in the inning. Cole Kitchen struck out nine and allowed three hits in six innings. Granada Hills opened a 2-0 lead in the first thanks to doubles by Brandon Garfinkel and Isaiah Velazco, who had two of his team’s three hits.
Chatsworth opened with a 6-2 win over Taft. Kyle Reuser had three hits. Steve Gomez allowed three hits in five innings.
Sun Valley Poly 2, Verdugo Hills 0: Elias Galaviz threw a no-hitter, striking out nine, to lift the Parrots in an East Valley League game.
San Dimas 7, Gahr 1: The Saints advanced to Thursday’s 6:30 p.m. championship game of the National Classic at Cal State Fullerton. Joseph Olivares pitched San Dimas to victory.
IMG Academy 1, La Mirada 0: Two of the top pitching prospects in the nation dueled, with IMG getting a run in the second to advance in the National High School Invitational in Cary, N.C. Jared Jones of La Mirada struck out six and gave up two hits. Brennan Malone struck out eight and gave up three hits for IMG.
Harvard-Westlake 6, Hendersonville 0: Sam Hliboki struck out eight in the shutout and freshman Jacob Galloway went three for three.
Orange Lutheran 8, South Forsyth 2: Max Rajcic struck out 10 in six innings for the Lancers in their first-round win in Cary, N.C.
Huntington Beach 11, Northwest Guilford 2: Josh Hahn hit a two-run home run and Jag Burden and Brett Barrera each had three hits for the Oilers in Cary, N.C. Three of the four Southern California teams advanced to Thursday’s quarterfinals.
Ayala 5, Alta Loma 2: Joe Naranjo went three for three and Diego Santiago struck out eight to lead Ayala.
Arcadia 5, Glendale 1: Chris Wilson improved to 7-1.
Crespi 5, Alemany 4: DJ Kougher went four for four with a home run and two RBIs to lead the Celts.
Santa Margarita 3-7, Hart 2-1: The Eagles won the first game in the eighth inning on a walk-off single by Connor Bane. In the second game, Matthew McClure threw a complete game, striking out six. Milan Tolentinio, Jonny Giannola and Trevor Clift each had two hits.
King 10, Dana Hills 2: Brian West and Kaden Moeller each had two hits and two RBIs.
St. Bonaventure 8, Bishop Diego 0: Jake Saum struck out 10 in 5 1/3 innings and allowed one hit.
Bishop Amat 8, Corona Santiago 0: Izeah Muniz threw six shutout innings and Blake Archuleta had two hits and two RBIs.
Simi Valley 6, Camarillo 2: Andrew Devine struck out eight and allowed one hit in six innings. Paden Riley hit a home run and Justin Campbell added two hits and two RBIs.
Agoura 3, Royal 2: The Chargers won with a run in the eighth. Aaron Suval struck out five in seven innings. Artin Biageyian and Nico Della Ripa each hit home runs.
Vista Murrieta 2, Great Oak 1: Nick Sims allowed one run in 6 1/3 innings and Cade Castillo got the save. Anthony Tulimero drove in both runs.
Esperanza 7, Foothill 6: Jason McDonnell finished with three hits and two RBIs for Esperanza.
Trabuco Hills 10, Los Alamitos 4: Jake Naso had three hits and two RBIs.
Etiwanda 3, Rancho Cucamonga 1: Matt Bardowell struck out four and threw a five-hitter. He also had three hits.
Capistrano Valley 6, Pacifica 0: Three pitchers combined on a four-hitter.
Bonita 5, Claremont 0: Steven Vasquez threw the shutout.
Damien 5, Chino Hills 3: Alex Abbott had a two-run single to help Damien win its 11th consecutive game. Damien is 5-0 in the Baseline League.
Mountain Ridge 2, Birmingham 1: Chris Romero allowed two hits in seven innings for Birmingham in an eight-inning loss.