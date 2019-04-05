High school baseball: West Ranch wins National Classic

West Ranch and San Dimas engaged in quite a championship baseball game in the National Classic on Thursday night at Cal State Fullerton.
The two teams received terrific pitching. They were stuck in a 1-1 tie until the bottom of the 10th inning, when West Ranch pulled on a 2-1 victory on a bases loaded walk to Nikko Clarke. Clarke finished with both RBIs. Ryan Tucker had two hits.
Cade Nicol threw eight innings, striking out nine, walking none and allowing seven hits for West Ranch, which is 18-4 overall.
San Pedro 7, Banning 6: In the 13th inning, sophomore Dylan Kordic contributed a walk-off RBI double for San Pedro (16-1, 4-0). The Pirates had to score four runs in the bottom of the seventh to tie the game. They swept Banning in a two-game Marine League series.
Gahr 10, Redondo 7: Matthew Polk and Matt Estrada each hit home runs for Gahr.
El Toro 2, Mission Viejo 1: Gordy Wend and Paul Skenes combined on a two-hitter for El Toro.
Beckman 3, Utah Jordan 1: Ricky Teel had two hits and Niklas Krutiak struck out four in six innings.
Birmingham 11, Corona Santiago 4: Freshman Domenik Cervantes had four RBIs and Isaiah Arellano and Alex Ballesteros each had three hits.
Yucaipa 2, Redlands East Valley 0: Tyson Heaton became Yucaipa’s all-time win leader with his 30th career pitching victory.
Edison 2, Downey 0: Caden Aoki struck out five and allowed two hits in six scoreless innings.