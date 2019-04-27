High school baseball: Granada Hills sweeps Cleveland to make move in West Valley League

Second-year baseball coach Matt Matuszak has Granada Hills surging in the West Valley after the Highlanders completed a two-game sweep of Cleveland on Friday with a 4-3, nine-inning victory.
Granada Hills (14-12-1, 3-3) moved into a tie for third place in league with the Cavaliers and Chatsworth.
Freshman Drew Gustafson threw seven innings, then freshman Brandon Garfinkel threw two shutout innings of relief. Cleveland had tied the game in the seventh on a dropped fly ball that scored two runs. In the ninth, the Highlanders loaded the bases and scored on a fielder’s choice.
El Camino Real (5-1) stayed in first place with a 7-0 win over Taft. Adam Christopher threw five shutout innings for his seventh victory. Andy Ambriz had three RBIs and Cole Kitchen and Jordyn Myatt added two RBIs apiece.
Birmingham defeated Chatsworth 6-4. Johnny Tincher had two hits and two RBIs. Freshman Domenik Cervantes had three hits. The Patriots are in second place and control their own destiny because they end the regular season with a two-game series against El Camino Real.
Poly 10, Arleta 0: The Parrots stayed unbeaten in the East Valley League. Elmer Aguilar threw a six-inning shutout.
Vista Murrieta 5, Murrieta Valley 1: The Broncos completed a sweep of Murrieta Valley. Jack Pedersen had a home run, single and three RBIs.
Yucaipa 12, Foothill 4: Julian Alvarez struck out 10 in six innings and Jordan Andrade had two hits and two RBIs. Anthony Gibbons added three RBIs.
Trabuco Hills 4, Millikan 2: Jack Korthals had two hits.
Etiwanda 12, Chino Hills 4: Marty Grisso contributed four RBIs and Jerome Wilson homered for Etiwanda, which finished in a tie for first place in the Baseline League with Damien. Damien was swept in a three-game series with Los Osos this week.