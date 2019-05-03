Advertisement

High school lacrosse: LA Lacrosse Foundation Post Season Tournament results and updated pairings

May 02, 2019 | 10:05 PM

BOYS

Los Angeles section

Second round

Palos Verdes 15, Oak Park 4

Harvard-Westlake 14, Agoura 10

Oaks Christian 11, Westlake 8

Loyola 14, Mira Costa 4

Section semifinals, Saturday at Culver City

#2 Loyola vs. #3 Oaks Christian, 5 p.m.

#1 Palos Verdes vs. #4 Harvard-Westlake, 7 p.m.

Notes: Section final, Wednesday at Westlake, 7 p.m. OC vs. LA championship, May 11 at Mira Costa, 1 p.m.

Orange County section

Second round

St. Margaret’s 11, Newport Harbor 4

Corona del Mar 5, Yorba Linda 2

Trabuco Hills 6, Santa Margarita 5

Foothill 12, San Clemente 10

Section semifinals, Saturday at Segerstrom, 3 and 5 p.m.

#1 St. Margaret’s vs. #4 Corona del Mar

#2 Foothill vs. #3 Trabuco Hills

Notes: Section semifinals, Saturday at Segerstrom; section final, Wednesday at Newport Harbor. OC vs. LA championship, May 11 at Mira Costa, 1 p.m.

GIRLS

Los Angeles section

Second round

Redondo def. Agoura (score not reported)

Crescenta Valley 14, Glendale 9

Palos Verdes 17, Chaminade 7

Westlake 21,Newbury Park 12

Section semifinals, Saturday at Culver City

#1 Redondo vs. #5 Crescenta Valley, 3 p.m.

#2 Westlake vs. #3 Palos Verdes, 1 p.m.

Notes: section final, Wednesday at Westlake, 5 p.m. OC vs. LA championship, May 11 at Mira Costa, 10 a.m.

Orange County section

Second round

Foothill 18, Newport Harbor 8

Santa Margarita 16, Trabuco Hills 8

Mater Dei 19, Aliso Niguel 7

St. Margaret’s 13, San Clemente 6

Section semifinals, Saturday at Segerstrom, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.

#1 Foothill vs. #4 Santa Margarita

#2 St. Margaret’s vs. #3 Mater Dei

Notes: Section final, Wednesday at Newport Harbor. OC vs. LA championship, May 11 at Mira Costa, 10 a.m.

