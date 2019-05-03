High school lacrosse: LA Lacrosse Foundation Post Season Tournament results and updated pairings

BOYS
Los Angeles section
Second round
Palos Verdes 15, Oak Park 4
Harvard-Westlake 14, Agoura 10
Oaks Christian 11, Westlake 8
Loyola 14, Mira Costa 4
Section semifinals, Saturday at Culver City
#2 Loyola vs. #3 Oaks Christian, 5 p.m.
#1 Palos Verdes vs. #4 Harvard-Westlake, 7 p.m.
Notes: Section final, Wednesday at Westlake, 7 p.m. OC vs. LA championship, May 11 at Mira Costa, 1 p.m.
Orange County section
Second round
St. Margaret’s 11, Newport Harbor 4
Corona del Mar 5, Yorba Linda 2
Trabuco Hills 6, Santa Margarita 5
Foothill 12, San Clemente 10
Section semifinals, Saturday at Segerstrom, 3 and 5 p.m.
#1 St. Margaret’s vs. #4 Corona del Mar
#2 Foothill vs. #3 Trabuco Hills
Notes: Section semifinals, Saturday at Segerstrom; section final, Wednesday at Newport Harbor. OC vs. LA championship, May 11 at Mira Costa, 1 p.m.
GIRLS
Los Angeles section
Second round
Redondo def. Agoura (score not reported)
Crescenta Valley 14, Glendale 9
Palos Verdes 17, Chaminade 7
Westlake 21,Newbury Park 12
Section semifinals, Saturday at Culver City
#1 Redondo vs. #5 Crescenta Valley, 3 p.m.
#2 Westlake vs. #3 Palos Verdes, 1 p.m.
Notes: section final, Wednesday at Westlake, 5 p.m. OC vs. LA championship, May 11 at Mira Costa, 10 a.m.
Orange County section
Second round
Foothill 18, Newport Harbor 8
Santa Margarita 16, Trabuco Hills 8
Mater Dei 19, Aliso Niguel 7
St. Margaret’s 13, San Clemente 6
Section semifinals, Saturday at Segerstrom, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m.
#1 Foothill vs. #4 Santa Margarita
#2 St. Margaret’s vs. #3 Mater Dei
Notes: Section final, Wednesday at Newport Harbor. OC vs. LA championship, May 11 at Mira Costa, 10 a.m.