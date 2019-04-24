Johnny Juzang announces he will reclassify to play college basketball this winter

Basketball standout Johnny Juzang announced Wednesday via his Instagram account that he won’t be returning for his senior season at Harvard-Westlake.
He will reclassify to the class of 2019 to make himself available to play college basketball. He said he will make his college decision in the next few weeks.
Harvard-Westlake coach David Rebibo said Juzang informed him of his decision on Wednesday.
“I told him I supported his decision and if he felt ready and felt there were great opportunities, then I understood,” Rebibo said.
The 6-foot-7 Juzang has been focusing on Virginia and Kentucky as possible college choices in recent days.
Juzang missed the first two months of his junior season because of a foot injury and later an infection. He averaged 23 points and 8.5 rebounds. His versatility makes him a valuable commodity.
He repeated the eighth grade before entering high school. His brother, Christian, plays basketball for Harvard.
His decision to leave high school early is no longer considered unusual. Marvin Bagley III left Sierra Canyon a year early two years ago to enroll at Duke. LaMelo Ball abandoned Chino Hills during his junior year to play in Lithuania. Bol Bol left Santa Ana Mater Dei after his junior year to play for Findlay Prep.