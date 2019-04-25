Ojai Tennis Tournament begins this weekend

The 119th Ojai Tennis Tournament begins in Ojai, with singles and doubles play for the high school division taking place Thursday through Saturday.
Aditya Gupta, a senior at Irvine University who’s committed to Penn, leads the boys players.
Other top contenders in the 64-player singles draw include Henry Lovett (Palisades), Brett Brinkman (Chaminade), Christopher Papa (Cypress) and Ian Freer (St. Francis). Woodbridge senior and USC recruit Stefan Dostanic, who won the CIF singles title at The Ojai in 2018, has chosen to forego defending his title in favor of entering the singles draw in The Ojai’s Men’s Open division.