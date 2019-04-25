Ojai Tennis Tournament begins this weekend

Other top contenders in the 64-player singles draw include Henry Lovett (Palisades), Brett Brinkman (Chaminade), Christopher Papa (Cypress) and Ian Freer (St. Francis). Woodbridge senior and USC recruit Stefan Dostanic, who won the CIF singles title at The Ojai in 2018, has chosen to forego defending his title in favor of entering the singles draw in The Ojai’s Men’s Open division.