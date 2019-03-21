High school baseball: Jake Vogel hits two-run home run to give Huntington Beach walk-off victory

Jake Vogel hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to ignite Huntington Beach to a 9-7 victory over Los Alamitos on Wednesday.
Los Alamitos had tied the game with a run in the top of the seventh. Vogel finished with three hits and four RBIs. Huntington Beach is 11-2 and 2-0 in the Sunset Surf League.
Edison 4, Fountain Valley 2: Caden Aoki threw a complete game and also had an RBI single.
Marina 9, Laguna Beach 7: Rocco Peppi contributed three hits and four RBIs to lead Marina. Eric Silva went four for four to key Laguna Beach.
Santa Margarita 11, Mater Dei 10: Connor Bane had three hits and four RBIs and Trevor Clift added two hits and three RBIs for the Eagles. Milan Tolentino struck out three in the seventh for the save. CJ Rodriguez finished with three hits and four RBIs for Mater Dei.
JSerra 8, Servite 4: A three-run seventh helped the Lions break open the Trinity League game. Luke Jewett had two RBIs. Emanuel Dean and CJ Masciel led Servite with two hits each.
Capistrano Valley 4, El Toro 3: Brady Kasper hit a home run and Nathan Manning had two hits for Capistrano Valley.
San Clemente 7, Trabuco Hills 4: Connor Sheaks contributed three RBIs for San Clemente.
Esperanza 3, Yorba Linda 0: Gavin Lizik struck out seven, walked one and allowed five hits in a complete-game victory.
Thousand Oaks 11, Westlake 0: Blake Reilly struck out 11 and allowed two hits to lead the Lancers. Scott Ellis hit a home run and Roc Riggio had two RBIs in his season debut. Max Muncy finished with three hits.
Newbury Park 7, Calabasas 4: Robert Sharrar hit a home run and Max Flame struck out six in six innings.
Sherman Oaks Notre Dame 6, Loyola 1: Tommy Beres had two hits and two RBIs and Lucas Gordon added two RBIs for the Knights. Tyler Stromsborg allowed three hits in five innings.
Redondo 17, Compton Centennial 0: Andrew Dalquist homered to lead a 16-hit attack.
Quartz Hill 7, Bentonville 6: In Arizona, Tyler Christner had two hits and two RBIs.
North Hollywood 3, Verdugo Hills 1: Jonathan Kim struck out nine in the East Valley League victory.
Villa Park 7, Brea Olinda 0: The Spartans won their seventh straight game and improved to 3-0 in league.