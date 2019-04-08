Southern Section transfer rules committee set to provide update

Southern Section Council members are scheduled to hear an update from the transfer rules committee on Tuesday during the last council meeting of the school year in Long Beach.
Chaired by Citrus Hill athletic director Richard Shearer, the committee was formed by commissioner Rob Wigod to make recommendations on issues involving sports transfers.
The transfer rules committee will meet before the council meeting and report to the council, and then individual members of the committee will have additional discussions with representatives.
Any major changes would have to happen statewide and involve the other nine sections.
The council will hear information about a nonaction state proposal to begin holding regional and state championships in baseball and softball with the 2020-21 school year. It is being proposed by the Central Section.