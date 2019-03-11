Trinity League baseball season begins this week

Trinity League baseball play begins this week, and it’s all about the pitching. Which team can get three quality starts out of three different pitchers?
“It’s going to be real intriguing to see who gets off on the right foot,” JSerra coach Brett Kay said.
Each week there will be three-game series. The first set of league games begins on Wednesday: Mater Dei vs. Servite, JSerra vs. St. John Bosco, Orange Lutheran vs. Santa Margarita.
JSerra appears to have regrouped after a not-so-successful trip to Alabama in which the Lions went 0-5.
“It was a perfect storm. Everything that could go wrong did go wrong. We played real good teams,” Kay said.
But the Lions returned to the Southland and knocked off Huntington Beach. They do have injuries to six pitchers, which will put pressure on their starters this week.
St. John Bosco has been good with David Hays on the mound but the Braves’ lack of consistency could cause problems in a three-game series.
Orange Lutheran starts out as the league favorite with its pitching duo of Christian Rodriguez and Max Rajcic, but Servite could be a surprise based on its strong pitching performances.
And Mater Dei is 5-1 and boasts 6-11 Hunter Cope.
April 23 should produce a fun matchup when Santa Margarita and pitcher Alex Schrier take on JSerra and Schrier’s brother, Cody, a shortstop.