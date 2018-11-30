Stephen Curry makes his shoes available in girls’ section after child points out website’s omission

In an essay for the Players’ Tribune this summer, Stephen Curry said he wants his daughters “to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do.”
But an omission on the Under Armour website for Curry’s latest basketball shoes prompted a 9-year-old girl to write a letter to the Golden State Warriors superstar, reminding him that “girls want to rock the Curry 5’s too.”
Riley Morrison of Napa, Calif., wanted a pair to wear during her upcoming basketball season. But when she and her father visited the Under Armour website, they couldn’t find the shoes listed in the girls’ section.
“However, they did have them for sale under the boy’s section, even to customize,” Morrison wrote in a handwritten letter to Curry.
“I know you support girl athletes because you have two daughters and you host an all girls basketball camp. I hope you can work with Under Armour to change this because girls want to rock the Curry 5’s too.”
The letter was mailed to Curry and shared on social media by Morrison’s mother.
Curry replied with a handwritten note of his own, promising to send Morrison a pair of Curry 5’s and Curry 6’s, when they become available. He also invited her to a special event on International Women’s Day.
And, most importantly, he promised to have the website issue fixed.
“I appreciate your concern and have spent the last two days talking to Under Armour about how we can fix the issue,” Curry wrote. “Unfortunately, we have labeled smaller sizes as ‘boys’ on the website. We are correcting this NOW!”
And as promised, the Curry 5’s are now available in the girls’ section of the website — even to customize.
Before the Warriors game in Toronto on Thursday, coach Steve Kerr told reporters: “That's the beauty of Steph. He understands his power. He understands the impact he can make on people's lives. And I'm just incredibly proud of him.”