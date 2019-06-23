Baseball notes: Wife says David Ortiz is in good condition, out of intensive care

David Ortiz's wife says he has moved out of intensive care.
Tiffany Ortiz said in a statement distributed by the Red Sox on Saturday that the ex-Boston slugger remains hospitalized and in good condition, almost two weeks after he was shot in the back while at a club in the Dominican Republic.
Ortiz was flown to Boston the next day for treatment.
Dominican prosecutors say Ortiz was attacked in a case of mistaken identity by a gunman who was hired to kill an auto shop owner.
Alonso sets an NL rookie HR mark
Rookie slugger Pete Alonso said he began the season not thinking about hitting homers or setting milestones.
That's becoming more difficult with every prodigious swing.
Alonso hit his 26th homer to set the National League record for most homers before the All-Star game as the New York Mets routed the Chicago Cubs 10-2 on Saturday at Wrigley Field.
He broke a tie with the Dodgers’ Cody Bellinger (2017). He's still seven short of Mark McGwire's major league record of 33 accomplished in 1987.
“I'm playing well, I'm really happy with myself, but I just need to keep plugging along and do the best I can every day,” he said.
The 24-year-old went two for four with a walk and tied Darryl Strawberry (1983) for the Mets' rookie record for homers in a season. There are other marks within sight, including the team's record for homers in the season (41) and the rookie record of 52 by the Yankees' Aaron Judge.
Alonso said he only knew he was approaching Bellinger because of posts on social media.
“I guess when you hit a lot of homers, there's a lot of buzz about it,” he said.
Robles leaves with dehydration
Washington Nationals outfielder Victor Robles left Saturday’s game against the visiting Atlanta Braves with symptoms of dehydration in the second inning.
The Nationals said Robles was receiving intravenous fluid.
Robles went down to a knee in center field during Nick Markakis' at-bat Saturday, and Washington manager Dave Martinez and an athletic trainer soon jogged to the outfield. Robles, who walked off the field, was not involved in any fielding plays in the first two innings and had yet to take a turn at the plate.
The rookie is hitting .243 with 11 homers and 33 RBIs. He was replaced in center by Michael A. Taylor.
Indians designate Martin
The Cleveland Indians designated outfielder Leonys Martin for assignment.
Martin, who overcame a life-threatening bacterial infection last summer, batted .199 with nine home runs and 19 RBIs in 65 games.
Indians president of baseball operations Chris Antonetti said the decision to part ways with Martin was difficult but he believed it was the right move for the team.
Cleveland acquired Martin from the Detroit Tigers at the trade deadline last season, but he played only six games before becoming ill and missed the rest of the season.
Antonetti said the move had nothing to do with the dugout argument Martin had with star shortstop Francisco Lindor after the center fielder didn't make a catch at the wall Wednesday against Texas.
The Indians purchased the contract of right-hander Aaron Civale from triple-A Columbus to start Saturday against Detroit. Antonetti said pitcher Carlos Carrasco has been going through treatment and is making progress from the blood disorder that sidelined him earlier this month.Civale dazzled in his major league debut, striking out the side to begin the game and allowing just two infield hits over six innings to pitch the host Indians over the Tigers 2-0.
The 24-year-old was making a spot start because Mike Clevinger is on the injured list with a sprained ankle. Civale will likely be sent back to Columbus, but he made a strong impression, striking out six, walking three and working out of a sixth-inning jam.