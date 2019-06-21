What will De’Andre Hunter do with the useless Lakers hat he got on draft night?

“With the fourth pick in the 2019 NBA draft, the Los Angeles Lakers select De’Andre Hunter from the University of Virginia!”
Say what?
Everybody knows that the Lakers traded the No. 4 overall pick to the New Orleans Pelicans on Saturday as part of the deal to send Anthony Davis to L.A. And by the time NBA commissioner Adam Silver made the above announcement Thursday night in New York, the pick had been traded to the Atlanta Hawks.
So it was really the Hawks — not the Lakers or the Pelicans — who were drafting Hunter.
But that won’t be reflected in photos and videos from one of the biggest moments in the young player’s life.
Instead, because of complicated league rules about when trades can be finalized, Hunter walked across the stage and shook Silver’s hand while wearing a Lakers hat amid a backdrop displaying that team’s colors and logo. He was still wearing that hat while giving a TV interview about playing for the Hawks.
Hunter won’t be an official member of the Hawks until the Davis deal is completed, and the earliest that can happen is July 6.
“It's a little weird,” Hunter said of the situation.
But, hey, at least he got a cool Lakers draft day hat out of it all — not that he has any use for one.
“I don't necessarily know what I'm going to do with it,” Hunter said. “Probably give it to a Lakers fan. Have them wear it.”