Letters: Shootout at L.A. Corral was something to see

Chip Kelly should take pride in the victory over USC, but maybe it was his foolish pride that kept UCLA from having a better season. Watching loss after loss, many fans criticized his commitment to QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson. The more flak Kelly got the more stubborn he became. Who knows why he eventually went with Wilson Speight, but now, all of a sudden, Speight’s “a cool customer,” who “doesn’t get fazed,” and has a calmness that “pervades through our offense.” Whew.