Magic Johnson’s Lakers’ breakup had to be hard for him; witnessing it was worse

Steve Alford made it to the Sweet 16 three times in his first four seasons. Steve Lavin made it to the Sweet 16 in five of his first six seasons, including a trip to the Elite Eight. Ben Howland made it to three straight Final Fours, including one runner-up finish. They were all eventually shown the door because the program expects to win national championships. That’s a high bar when you’re taking over a program that has won just one national championship since 1975 with that lone title coming in 1995, before any current players or recruits were born. If Cronin is going to be viewed as a successful hire at UCLA, he’s going to have to do more than lead them to the Sweet 16.