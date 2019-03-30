Tiger Woods defeats Rory McIlroy to advance to Match Play quarterfinals

McIlroy, after winning his first hole at the par-five 12th, hit a three-wood just over the back of the green at the par-four 13th over water. Woods opted to lay up, but by the time he reached his ball, it was starting to rain and the wind was straight downwind to a front pin. Woods had no chance to get close, his wedge went over the green and McIlroy won the hole with a birdie to close the gap to one hole.