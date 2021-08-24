Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, news and analysis

Alex Vesia looking forward to personal homestand vs. Padres
Alex Vesia enjoyed being outside, growing up in Alpine, the East County town of some 15,000 residents tucked into the Cuyamaca Mountains.
He played Little League baseball, rode his bicycle and stayed busy in the family’s large backyard.
“When I wasn’t playing baseball,” he said, “I was usually out at the desert, riding a dirt bike or camping with my family.”
If a home repair was needed, neither Alex nor his sister, Serena, saw plumbers or electricians show up. Alex’s parents did the job themselves. Cindy is a composite tool maker for General Atomics. Bob owns a machine shop company.
Dodgers are surging. Padres are slumping. But ‘a battle’ is still expected this week
When we last left baseball’s Interstate-5 rivalry, the San Diego Padres had completed a three-game sweep of the Dodgers to move to within a half-game of second place on June 23, and Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer had ripped his own team, saying the Padres “absolutely kicked our ass from an intensity standpoint.”
Much has changed since.
Bauer, for starters, has been on paid administrative leave since July 2 while Major League Baseball and the Pasadena Police Department investigate a domestic violence allegation against the right-hander, whose career is in jeopardy after signing a three-year, $102-million deal last winter.
After the Athletic reported on July 29 that the Padres were “close to acquiring” Washington Nationals ace Max Scherzer, it was the Dodgers who swung a blockbuster deal for the three-time Cy Young Award winner and All-Star shortstop Trea Turner the next day.