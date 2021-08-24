Dodgers vs. San Diego Padres: Live updates, news and analysis

Alex Vesia looking forward to personal homestand vs. Padres

Alex Vesia (Brian van der Brug / Los Angeles Times)

Alex Vesia enjoyed being outside, growing up in Alpine, the East County town of some 15,000 residents tucked into the Cuyamaca Mountains.

He played Little League baseball, rode his bicycle and stayed busy in the family’s large backyard.

“When I wasn’t playing baseball,” he said, “I was usually out at the desert, riding a dirt bike or camping with my family.”

If a home repair was needed, neither Alex nor his sister, Serena, saw plumbers or electricians show up. Alex’s parents did the job themselves. Cindy is a composite tool maker for General Atomics. Bob owns a machine shop company.

