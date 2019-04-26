Dabo Swinney and Clemson make college football history with $93-million deal

Clemson coach Dabo Swinney earned more than a ring when his Tigers defeated Alabama in last season’s College Football Playoff championship.
On Friday, Swinney was rewarded with the largest coaching contract in the history of the game, signing a 10-year extension worth $93 million.
“I am grateful and humbled by the incredible commitment Clemson has made to me, my family and our football program,” he said. “With this contract, we make a collective statement that we intend to continue pursuing championships.”
The Tigers’ 44-16 victory over rival Alabama at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., last January capped the first 15-0 season in the modern era. It also gave the program two of the last three national titles.
Since taking over in 2008, Swinney has won 79% of the time, compiling a 116-30 record.
“The success of the football program has helped elevate the entire profile of the institution,” university President Jim Clements said. “We’ve seen all-time highs in applications, fundraising and numerous other areas.”
The previous record for largest contract was held by Alabama coach Nick Saban, who signed an eight-year deal for $74 million last summer. He and Swinney are tied in terms of annual salary at approximately $9.3 million.
The Tigers — who had three defensive lineman selected in the first round of the NFL draft on Thursday — will enter next season as favorites to contend for another title with Trevor Lawrence returning at quarterback.