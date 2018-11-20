Advertisement

Central Florida becomes first Group of Five team to crack top 10 in College Football Playoff ranking

By
Nov 20, 2018 | 3:25 PM
Central Florida running back Adrian Killins Jr. (9) is congratulated by wide receiver Tre Nixon (16) after scoring a 42-yard touchdown on a pass play during the second half against Cincinnati on Saturday. (Phelan M. Ebenhack / Associated Press)

Week 4 of the College Football Playoff ranking saw no change within the top eight.

Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan held in the same top four positions while Georgia and Oklahoma stood firm as the first two out. Louisiana State and Washington State also held their same ranking at No. 7 and 8 respectively.

Central Florida is the first Group of Five school to be ranked in the top 10. The Knights are riding a 23-game winning streak and jumped two spots to No. 9.

West Virginia was the only top 10 team from last week to fall out, dropping four spots to No. 13.

Iowa State dropped the most at nine spots from No. 16 to No. 25 while Syracuse fell eight spots from No. 12 to No. 20. Both Mississippi State and Northwestern rose the most at three spots to No. 18 and No. 19 respectively.

The Southeastern Conference again has the most teams ranked with seven.

1. Alabama

2. Clemson

3. Notre Dame

4. Michigan

5. Georgia

6. Oklahoma

7. Louisiana State

8. Washington State

9. Central Florida

10. Ohio State

11. Florida

12. Penn State

13. West Virginia

14. Texas

15. Kentucky

16. Washington

17. Utah

18. Mississippi State

19. Northwestern

20. Syracuse

21. Utah State

22. Texas A&M

23. Boise State

24. Pittsburgh

25. Iowa State

If the season ended today, this would be the projected New Year’s Six Bowls:

Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas (College Football Playoff semifinal game)

No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Michigan

Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. (College Football Playoff semifinal game)

No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame

Rose Bowl in Pasadena

No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 10 Ohio State

Sugar Bowl in New Orleans

No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 6 Oklahoma

Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.

No. 7 Louisiana State vs. No. 9 Central Florida

Peach Bowl in Atlanta

No. 11 Florida vs. No. 12 Penn State

The fifth College Football Playoff Rankings will be released next Tuesday.

