Central Florida becomes first Group of Five team to crack top 10 in College Football Playoff ranking

Week 4 of the College Football Playoff ranking saw no change within the top eight.
Alabama, Clemson, Notre Dame and Michigan held in the same top four positions while Georgia and Oklahoma stood firm as the first two out. Louisiana State and Washington State also held their same ranking at No. 7 and 8 respectively.
Central Florida is the first Group of Five school to be ranked in the top 10. The Knights are riding a 23-game winning streak and jumped two spots to No. 9.
West Virginia was the only top 10 team from last week to fall out, dropping four spots to No. 13.
Iowa State dropped the most at nine spots from No. 16 to No. 25 while Syracuse fell eight spots from No. 12 to No. 20. Both Mississippi State and Northwestern rose the most at three spots to No. 18 and No. 19 respectively.
The Southeastern Conference again has the most teams ranked with seven.
1. Alabama
2. Clemson
3. Notre Dame
4. Michigan
5. Georgia
6. Oklahoma
7. Louisiana State
8. Washington State
9. Central Florida
10. Ohio State
11. Florida
12. Penn State
13. West Virginia
14. Texas
15. Kentucky
16. Washington
17. Utah
18. Mississippi State
19. Northwestern
20. Syracuse
21. Utah State
22. Texas A&M
23. Boise State
24. Pittsburgh
25. Iowa State
If the season ended today, this would be the projected New Year’s Six Bowls:
Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas (College Football Playoff semifinal game)
No. 1 Alabama vs. No. 4 Michigan
Orange Bowl in Miami Gardens, Fla. (College Football Playoff semifinal game)
No. 2 Clemson vs. No. 3 Notre Dame
Rose Bowl in Pasadena
No. 8 Washington State vs. No. 10 Ohio State
Sugar Bowl in New Orleans
No. 5 Georgia vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
Fiesta Bowl in Glendale, Ariz.
No. 7 Louisiana State vs. No. 9 Central Florida
Peach Bowl in Atlanta
No. 11 Florida vs. No. 12 Penn State
The fifth College Football Playoff Rankings will be released next Tuesday.