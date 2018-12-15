Racing! What to do when we are away

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, December 14. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 6th day of a 8-day meet. Cloudy & Fast

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.23 45.62 57.76 1:04.45

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Cioppino Pasadino 124 2 1 2–1 1–hd 1–1 1–hd Bednar 4.00 3 Tiger Mom 122 3 4 1–½ 2–2 2–2½ 2–1¾ Roman 9.50 7 Miz Tianjin 124 7 7 6–1½ 6–1½ 5–2½ 3–¾ Maldonado 2.20 4 Sharp Holiday 119 4 2 3–hd 3–½ 3–1 4–ns Figueroa 3.10 5 Devil's Beauty 119 5 3 4–hd 5–1 4–hd 5–6 Espinoza 7.60 1 Forthenineteen 124 1 5 7 7 7 6–3 Vergara, Jr. 15.30 6 Bobbie Lincoln 124 6 6 5–1½ 4–1½ 6–1½ 7 Pedroza 5.10

2 CIOPPINO PASADINO 10.00 4.40 4.20 3 TIGER MOM 9.60 5.80 7 MIZ TIANJIN 3.60

$1 EXACTA (2-3) $36.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-7-4) $49.58 $1 TRIFECTA (2-3-7) $175.40

Winner–Cioppino Pasadino Dbb.f.4 by Time to Get Even out of Clawpuccino, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Owner: Rafael DeLeon. Mutuel Pool $80,476 Exacta Pool $42,108 Superfecta Pool $19,767 Trifecta Pool $25,438. Claimed–Devil's Beauty by Lerner Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none.

CIOPPINO PASADINO broke alertly, dueled or forced the pace from along the rail, edged away passing mid stretch then just lasted. TIGER MOM set pressured pace early outside runner-up early then battled outside same rival on the turn and well into the stretch, lost contact with foe passing mid stretch then re-rallied under strong handling and just missed. MIZ TIANJIN settled outside, chased four wide around the turn, remained outside in the lane and was along late for minor award. SHARP HOLIDAY stalked from between foes, remained two wide around the bend, came out further exiting the turn and was out finished for third. DEVIL'S BEAUTY was off a bit awkward, tracked leaders from off the rail or three wide, came out further entering the stretch and finished between rivals. FORTHENINETEEN settled inside, hugged the rail to the stretch and weakened. BOBBIE LINCOLN reserved early, angled over, chased two wide around the turn and also weakened.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.40 45.92 57.93 1:04.65

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Just Splendid 117 4 2 3–1 3–2½ 2–2½ 1–1½ Figueroa 2.40 3 So Gucci 122 3 3 1–½ 1–1 1–½ 2–4 Fuentes 8.70 7 Palm d'Oro 122 6 1 5–2½ 4–½ 3–1½ 3–½ Flores 7.50 5 Acadia Fleet 117 5 6 6 6 5–1 4–1 Espinoza 5.80 2 Discrete Stevie B 115 2 4 4–½ 5–1 6 5–1¼ Fuentes 5.40 1 Thanks 122 1 5 2–1 2–½ 4–½ 6 Roman 1.70

4 JUST SPLENDID 6.80 3.80 3.80 3 SO GUCCI 6.60 6.40 7 PALM D'ORO 3.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4) $82.00 $1 EXACTA (4-3) $19.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-5) $28.31 $1 TRIFECTA (4-3-7) $79.40

Winner–Just Splendid Dbb.f.2 by Justin Phillip out of Peaceful Splendor, by Honour and Glory. Bred by Richard J. Forbush (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Fuller, John, Tucker, Terri and Verrati, Robert N.. Mutuel Pool $97,313 Daily Double Pool $20,673 Exacta Pool $42,377 Superfecta Pool $22,289 Trifecta Pool $29,481. Scratched–Lead Actress.

JUST SPLENDID stalked the dueling leaders into the turn, moved up on the turn, bid for the lead at the top of the stretch, was turned back in upper stretch, kept to her task through the lane and wore down the pacesetter in the late going. SO GUCCI dueled outside a rival on the backstretch, inched away from that foe on the turn, fought back when challenged in upper stretch and was run down in the final furlong in a game effort. PALM D'ORO chased outside a rival into the turn, remained off the rail, weakened in the lane but held third. ACADIA FLEET dwelt at the start to be away very slowly, chased outside, angled in on the turn and improved her position in the lane. DISCRETE STEVIE B chased inside a rival into the turn, came out in the stretch and weakened. THANKS dueled inside a rival into the turn, fell back on the turn and weakened through the lane.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.65 47.53 1:11.70 1:23.93 1:36.76

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Arctic Roll 122 1 2 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 1–nk T Baze 2.30 2 Smile Awhile 122 2 4 2–1 2–1 2–4 2–5 2–7 Gutierrez 11.80 8 Journal Entry 117 7 1 7 6–hd 4–hd 5–4 3–½ Espinoza 2.30 7 Waze Ready 122 6 7 6–hd 7 5–2½ 4–hd 4–1¼ Quinonez 2.00 3 Sensible Thoughts 122 3 3 3–hd 3–hd 3–1½ 3–½ 5–4 Roman 7.10 4 Boldest Vow 117 4 6 5–½ 5–hd 6–½ 6–3½ 6–15 Fuentes 28.00 6 Sandona Girl 122 5 5 4–½ 4–hd 7 7 7 Blanc 48.40

1 ARCTIC ROLL (GB) 6.60 3.60 3.00 2 SMILE AWHILE 9.20 4.80 8 JOURNAL ENTRY 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1) $29.00 $1 EXACTA (1-2) $27.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-8-7) $31.17 $1 TRIFECTA (1-2-8) $122.00

Winner–Arctic Roll (GB) B.f.3 by Champs Elysees (GB) out of Paquerettza (FR), by Dr Fong. Bred by Mrs Ann Greenwood (GB). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Vindicate Racing. Mutuel Pool $182,640 Daily Double Pool $10,522 Exacta Pool $105,111 Superfecta Pool $61,629 Trifecta Pool $69,660. Scratched–Confidentially. $1 Pick Three (2-4-1) paid $177.50. Pick Three Pool $22,738.

ARCTIC ROLL (GB) quickly stepped to the front, controlled the pace from the inside, resisted when challenged on the second turn, edged away in upper stretch, lugged out through the drive, was straightened past mid stretch and lasted under urging. SMILE AWHILE was closest in pursuit while outside pacesetter, bid outside leader on the second bend, had winner edge away in upper stretch, continued bit off the rail and battled back in late going to narrowly miss. JOURNAL ENTRY caught five wide into first turn and four wide into the backstretch, remained outside into and around the last turn, bumped with inside rival passing quarter marker and gamely gained the show. WAZE READY unhurried while angling over, chased from off the rail, was four deep into second bend, came three wide into the lane, bumped with outside rival in upper stretch and was out finished for third. SENSIBLE THOUGHTS stalked from along the rail, moved up inside then edged away from other rivals into the stretch, continued inside and weakened some late in the drive. BOLDEST VOW crossed over early, chased while bit off the fence, between foes and three deep leaving backstretch, came out further and lacked needed response. SANDONA GIRL caught four wide into first turn, stalked from between foes, came two wide into the stretch and gave way in the final eighth.

FOURTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.21 43.92 55.89

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 St. Joe Bay 122 5 4 3–2 3–3½ 3–½ 1–hd T Baze 2.20 4 Richard's Boy 122 4 1 2–hd 2–½ 1–hd 2–1 Prat 2.10 1 Distinctive B 122 1 3 6 4–2 4–4 3–1¾ Van Dyke 1.80 3 Hardcore Troubador 124 3 5 1–hd 1–1 2–hd 4–2½ Fuentes 12.40 2 Allaboutaction 117 2 2 5–1 5–3½ 5–5 5–4 Figueroa 7.70 6 Summersimage 117 6 6 4–hd 6 6 6 Espinoza 52.90

5 ST. JOE BAY 6.40 3.60 4 RICHARD'S BOY 3.20 1 DISTINCTIVE B

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $29.60 $1 EXACTA (5-4) $11.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-3) $6.46 $1 TRIFECTA (5-4-1) $20.40

Winner–St. Joe Bay Dbb.g.6 by Saint Anddan out of Dream Ride, by Honor Glide. Bred by Bonnie Heath Farm, LLC (FL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $151,442 Daily Double Pool $15,336 Exacta Pool $72,632 Superfecta Pool $43,188 Trifecta Pool $57,716. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (4-1-5) paid $51.60. Pick Three Pool $12,818.

ST. JOE BAY dueled three deep into the turn, stalked around the turn, came into the stretch three wide, bid four deep at the furlong marker, had the rider lose his whip in the late going and was up on the wire. RICHARD'S BOY dueled between horses into the turn, came into the lane between foes, took a short lead horses at the furlong marker and was edged on the wire in a game effort. DISTINCTIVE B stalked on the inside into the turn, saved ground around the turn, rallied along the rail in the lane and was up for third. HARDCORE TROUBADOR hopped slightly at the start, moved up to duel for the lead on the inside, inched clear on the turn, maintained the advantage in upper stretch, raced between horses at the furlong marker and weakened late. ALLABOUTACTION stalked between horses into the turn and weakened. SUMMERSIMAGE broke outward at the start, stalked the pace three deep into the turn and weakened.

FIFTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.03 47.29 1:12.12 1:24.71 1:37.84

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 4 Calf Moon Bay 122 4 2 3–hd 3–hd 1–1 1–3½ 1–5 Van Dyke 0.80 5 Show Hostess 122 5 3 5–4½ 4–1 2–½ 2–3 2–2½ T Baze 14.30 7 Bev's Humor 117 7 7 7 7 6–2 5–3 3–3½ Figueroa 5.90 2 Hurley 122 2 5 4–hd 5–3 4–hd 3–hd 4–nk Franco 4.70 1 Suprema 122 1 4 2–1½ 2–1½ 5–4 4–1½ 5–3½ Sanchez 46.60 3 Fabulous Star 117 3 6 6–½ 6–hd 7 7 6–7 Espinoza 21.60 6 Samandah 122 6 1 1–hd 1–1 3–½ 6–½ 7 Maldonado 4.40

4 CALF MOON BAY 3.60 2.80 2.20 5 SHOW HOSTESS 7.40 4.00 7 BEV'S HUMOR 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4) $16.40 $1 EXACTA (4-5) $11.50 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-7-2) $16.31 $1 TRIFECTA (4-5-7) $48.80

Winner–Calf Moon Bay B.f.2 by Bodemeister out of Detect, by Devil's Bag. Bred by Betz/Kidder/Lamantia/J. Betz/Graves/Davidson (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, Mark DeDomenico LLC and Todaro, George. Mutuel Pool $153,529 Daily Double Pool $18,970 Exacta Pool $89,082 Superfecta Pool $56,704 Trifecta Pool $66,856. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-5-4) paid $33.40. Pick Three Pool $35,132. $1 Pick Four (4-1-5-4) 4 correct paid $86.50. Pick Four Pool $79,831. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-4-1-5-4) 5 correct paid $679.95. Pick Five Pool $197,194.

CALF MOON BAY content to tack leaders from off the rail then three wide, moved up briskly between foes into second bend, reached front midway on the last turn, kicked clear from rival in upper stretch and padded final margin while geared down late. SHOW HOSTESS four wide early then stalked pace from the outside, moved in tandem with the winner and outside that foe into and around the second turn, could not match winner in the lane but clearly held the place. BEV'S HUMOR broke a step slow and out, settled, outside, chased four wide around both turns, remained outside in the stretch and cleared from others for minor award. HURLEY stalked from the inside, shifted out on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, between rivals passing mid stretch and lacked needed late punch. SUPREMA was sent up inside to engage rival, dueled or forced the pace from along the rail, dropped back some around last turn, remained inside and weakened some in late going. FABULOUS STAR reserved leaving the gate, drifted out some into the first turn, chased while slightly off the rail and never reached contention. SAMANDAH stumbled leaving the gate but quickly recovered and dueled or set pressured pace outside rival, was overtaken passing three-eighths marker and gave way in the stretch.

SIXTH RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 23.65 48.23 1:12.73 1:25.28 1:38.54

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Irish Polo 115 7 1 1–1 1–½ 1–hd 1–½ 1–4 Figueroa 5.10 2 Suite Alonso 122 2 4 3–½ 2–½ 2–2½ 2–4½ 2–4 Gutierrez 7.90 1 DQ–R B Eye 122 1 6 4–1 3–1 4–2 3–2 3–½ Roman 3.10 6 Jonathantoquick 120 6 7 8–1 7–1 6–3 6–1 4–1¼ Fuentes 15.90 5 Magic Bro 122 5 5 6–1 6–½ 7–1 7–1 5–hd Flores 89.40 4 Spectator's Dream 115 4 8 9 9 8–3 8–7 6–nk Payeras 88.20 10 Silent Alarm 122 9 3 2–½ 4–2 3–hd 4–1½ 7–1 Pedroza 1.90 9 Red Clem 122 8 2 5–1 5–1 5–1½ 5–hd 8–6 Franco 4.30 3 Nations Hope 120 3 9 7–hd 8–hd 9 9 9 T Baze 14.10

7 IRISH POLO 12.20 6.40 5.00 2 SUITE ALONSO 8.20 7.00 6 JONATHANTOQUICK 5.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7) $19.60 $1 EXACTA (7-2) $43.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-6-5) $809.54 $1 TRIFECTA (7-2-6) $552.20

Winner–Irish Polo Ch.g.2 by Drosselmeyer out of Nacho Polo, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Donald R. Dizney, LLC (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Donald R. Dizney. Mutuel Pool $159,587 Daily Double Pool $15,680 Exacta Pool $78,208 Superfecta Pool $56,814 Trifecta Pool $52,601. Scratched–Warrensdirtydancer. DQ–#1 R B Eye–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 7th. $1 Pick Three (5-4-7) paid $45.50. Pick Three Pool $33,926.

IRISH POLO stepped to the front, dictated pace while bit off the fence, resisted when challenged half-mile out, dueled outside rival to near mid stretch then drifted out some and kicked clear. SUITE ALONSO advanced from between rivals and loomed passing half-mile marker, battled inside winner well into the stretch, could not match that rival late but clearly held the place. R B EYE settled inside, moved up along the rail, continued prominently inside into the stretch, ducked out nearing sixteenth marker, was straightened and held off other rivals. JONATHANTOQUICK settled off rail, chased four then three wide into the stretch and finished willingly from the inside. MAGIC BRO reserved early, chased while outside rival then between foes, found the fence on the last turn and was out finished for better placing. SPECTATOR'S DREAM broke inward, raced between foes then outside a rival, was three wide to the stretch and never menaced. SILENT ALARM stalked from off the rail, continued three wide into and around the second turn, remained off the fence then was forced to alter course passing sixteenth marker. RED CLEM stalked three wide into and through the backstretch, came out further leaving last bend and weakened. NATIONS HOPE settled inside, saved ground chasing the pace, swung out five wide leaving the last bend and also weakened. Following a stewards' inquiry involving the incident in the stretch, R B EYE was disqualified for ducking out and causing interference.

SEVENTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.29 45.43 57.64 1:04.11

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 10 Bragging Rights 122 9 9 9 9 6–4 1–1¼ Franco 2.20 3 Lady Krishna 119 2 2 1–½ 1–1 2–½ 2–hd Figueroa 11.70 4 Baby Ice 119 3 5 4–hd 4–½ 4–½ 3–hd Espinoza 6.30 5 Li'l Grazen 124 4 4 5–hd 3–hd 1–1 4–1¼ Maldonado 1.50 7 Just Be Held 124 6 1 2–½ 2–½ 3–1 5–1¾ T Baze 19.10 8 Magicalchic 117 7 7 7–1 7–hd 7–1 6–ns Payeras 100.70 1 Coalinga Hills 124 1 3 3–½ 5–1 5–hd 7–3½ Roman 7.60 6 Alpenhorn 124 5 6 6–2 6–1½ 8–1½ 8–3 Martin 15.40 9 Warm It Up 124 8 8 8–1½ 8–½ 9 9 Pedroza 22.50

10 BRAGGING RIGHTS 6.40 4.20 3.40 3 LADY KRISHNA 9.00 5.40 4 BABY ICE 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-10) $85.40 $1 EXACTA (10-3) $34.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-3-4-5) $65.15 $1 TRIFECTA (10-3-4) $263.40

Winner–Bragging Rights B.f.3 by Street Boss out of Brag (IRE), by Mujadil. Bred by Don Gibb & Regan Wright (CA). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: Tom Mansor. Mutuel Pool $151,214 Daily Double Pool $14,198 Exacta Pool $91,525 Superfecta Pool $61,057 Trifecta Pool $66,935. Claimed–Baby Ice by John Evans. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Li'l Grazen by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Dancing Sunset. $1 Pick Three (4-7-10) paid $61.60. Pick Three Pool $23,596.

BRAGGING RIGHTS unhurried while coming in some, roused and moved up early on the bend, swung out five wide exiting the bend, closed stoutly outside and reeled in inside rivals late despite not switching leads. LADY KRISHNA was hustled to the front, set pace slightly off the rail, dug in through the drive and gamely held the place. BABY ICE stalked from between foes or two wide, was hard asked through the drive, angled inward past mid stretch, closed late and narrowly missed second. LI'L GRAZEN moved up three wide on the turn, continued four wide into the stretch, reached front in upper stretch, inched away but was out finished nearing the wire. JUST BE HELD forced the early pace outside foe, continued prominently three wide into the lane, bid between rivals in upper stretch but weakened some nearing the finish. MAGICALCHIC angled over early, chased two or three wide into the stretch and failed to menace. COALINGA HILLS attended the early pace from along the rail, remained inside throughout and weakened. ALPENHORN stalked from off the rail, chased three or four wide to the stretch and lacked needed late response. WARM IT UP crossed over early, chased from the inside thereafter and also weakened.

EIGHTH RACE. 5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.89 45.18 57.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St 3/16 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Lanacakes 122 5 5 1–hd 2–2 2–3½ 1–nk Maldonado 8.10 7 Whata Flirt 122 6 4 4–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–3½ Delgadillo 7.20 3 Gia Lula 117 2 1 8–hd 7–½ 4–1½ 3–nk Espinoza 2.90 5 Lucky Hand 124 4 6 6–hd 5–½ 3–½ 4–4 Flores 82.40 2 Crackling Bread 122 1 2 7–hd 8–1 6–2 5–¾ Fuentes 1.10 8 Spacerika 114 7 9 9 9 7–4 6–¾ Tellez 50.30 4 She's No Fool 122 3 3 5–1 6–1 5–hd 7–9 Gomez 9.50 10 La Artist 122 9 8 3–1 4–hd 9 8–2½ Aragon 65.60 9 Omerta 117 8 7 2–hd 3–1½ 8–hd 9 Figueroa 10.90

6 LANACAKES 18.20 8.80 4.80 7 WHATA FLIRT 7.20 4.40 3 GIA LULA 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-6) $78.00 $1 EXACTA (6-7) $44.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-3-5) $300.11 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-3-5-2) $10,876.20 $1 TRIFECTA (6-7-3) $220.10 $2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (10-1) $8.60

Winner–Lanacakes B.f.3 by Line of David out of Miss Dangerous, by Forest Danger. Bred by Iadora Farm (KY). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Cuevas-Montenegro Thoroughbreds, LLC, Cuevas, Cesar and Cuevas, Hector. Mutuel Pool $179,850 Daily Double Pool $58,187 Exacta Pool $104,540 Superfecta Pool $77,076 Super High Five Pool $14,250 Trifecta Pool $82,352. Scratched–Gig's Lil' Gal, Slew the Waters. $1 Pick Three (7-10-6) paid $200.90. Pick Three Pool $72,520. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-10-1) paid $29.80. $1 Pick Four (4-7-10-6) 4 correct paid $440.00. Pick Four Pool $270,326. $2 Pick Six (1-5-4-7-10-6) 5 out of 6 paid $248.60. $2 Pick Six (1-5-4-7-10-6) 6 correct paid $21,472.20. Pick Six Pool $40,192.

LANACAKES rushed to the front while angling over leaving the backstretch, lost advantage entering the lane, battled back inside rival through grueling drive and gamely prevailed under left hand urging. WHATA FLIRT close up tracking the leaders on the turn, surged between rivals and grabbed slim advantage entering the stretch, hooked up in stretch-long duel outside winner and was denied. GIA LULA between rivals early, dropped back some early on the turn, came out in upper stretch, re-rallied and gained a minor award. LUCKY HAND three deep early then chased two wide and outside foe into the stretch, came out some through the lane but lost third in the final strides. CRACKLING BREAD stalked from the inside, dropped back some early on the turn, continued inside and failed to threaten late. SPACERIKA was off step slow, chased from off the rail, remained four then five wide into the stretch, bumped with rival in upper stretch and did not rally. SHE'S NO FOOL stalked from the inside then along the rail, saved ground to the stretch and weakened. LA ARTIST close up into and early on the turn from the outside, continued four then five wide into the lane, bumped with rival in upper stretch and faded. OMERTA forced the pace from off the rail, remained prominent three wide on the turn, drifted out leaving the bend and gave way.