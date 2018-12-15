Racing! What to do when we are away

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter as we remember the life of legendary Southern California sportswriter John Hall.
I’ve made no secret of the fact that after 50½ weeks of five-day-a-week newsletters I’m looking forward to the one week off a year those of us in Southern California get from the daily drumbeat of racing. And, to be fair, that is one more week off than the horsemen who care for the horses.
This summer I was in the press box at Del Mar talking with our weekly handicapping professor Rob Henie. Rob does a handicapping sheet 52 weeks a year, as he continues on with Gulfstream next week. Although, to him, doing only one track instead of two a day is his version of time off.
The word that came up is “relentless,” and even those of you who play the races every day, and love racing like we do, get a form of fatigue. I don’t know about you, but I don’t plan to watch one minute of TVG, between Monday and Dec. 26. And, with Los Alamitos finishing up, I don’t have to listen to my wife say, (and I paraphrase), “Why does that annoying man say, ‘Hello, Neuman,’ before every race?” OK, maybe I’m projecting my thoughts on her, although she did say it once. And, yes, I watched “Seinfeld.”
So, with all that in mind, for those of you going through Santa Anita/Del Mar/Los Alamitos/Golden Gate withdrawal, I’ve prepared my Degenerates List of Racing while we are away. And I mean “degenerates” only in the most loving and caring way.
And, I’m only listing U.S. tracks. (All times are PST and (H) means harness. Times and location subject to my screw ups.)
Monday, Dec. 17: 9:25 a.m.-Monticello (H); 9:25 a.m.-Parx; 9:45 a.m.-Mahoning Valley; 10:05 a.m.-The Meadows (H); 11 a.m.-Zia Park; 11:15 a.m.-Dayton (H); 11:40 a.m.-Turf Paradise; 1:30 p.m.-Dover Downs (H); 3 p.m.-Northfield Park (H); 3:15 p.m.-Western Fair (H); 4 p.m.-Mountaineer; 4:10 p.m.-Mohawk Park (H); 4:20 p.m.-Pompano (H).
Tuesday, Dec. 18: 9:25 a.m.-Monticello (H); 9:25 a.m.-Parx; 9:45 a.m.-Mahoning Valley; 10:05 a.m.-The Meadows (H); 11 a.m.-Zia Park; 11:15 a.m.-Dayton (H); 11:40 a.m.-Turf Paradise; 12:00 p.m.-Portland Meadows; 1:30 p.m.-Dover Downs (H); 3 p.m.-Northfield Park (H); 3:15 p.m.-Western Fair (H); 4 p.m.-Mountaineer; 4:10 p.m.-Mohawk Park (H); 4:20 p.m.-Pompano (H).
Wednesday, Dec. 19: 9:25 a.m.-Monticello (H); 9:35 a.m.-Gulfstream Park; 9:35 a.m.-Tampa Bay; 9:45 a.m.-Mahoning Valley; 10:05 a.m.-The Meadows (H); 11 a.m.-Zia Park; 11:40 a.m.-Turf Paradise; 1:30 p.m.-Dover Downs (H); 3 p.m.-Northfield Park (H); 3:05-Penn National; 3:15 p.m.-Turfway Park; 4 p.m.-Mountaineer; 4:20 p.m.-Pompano (H).
Thursday, Dec. 20: 9:25 a.m.-Monticello (H); 9:35 a.m.-Gulfstream Park; 9:50 a.m.-Aqueduct; 10:30 a.m.-Fair Grounds; 1:30 p.m.-Dover Downs (H); 3:05-Penn National; 3:15 p.m.-Dayton (H); 3:15 p.m.-Turfway Park; 3:25 p.m.-Delta Downs; 3:35 p.m.-Flamboro Downs (H); 4 p.m.-Charles Town; 4:10 p.m.-Mohawk Park (H); 4:15 p.m.-Meadowlands; 4:20 p.m.-Pompano (H).
Friday, Dec. 21: 9:20 a.m.-Aqueduct; 9:25 a.m.-Monticello (H); 9:30 a.m.-Laurel; 9:30 a.m.-Freehold (H); 9:35 a.m.-Gulfstream Park; 9:35 a.m.-Tampa Bay; 10:30 a.m.-Fair Grounds; 10:55 a.m.-Hawthorne; 2:30 p.m.-The Meadows (H); 3:05-Penn National; 3:10 p.m.-Turfway Park; 3:15 p.m.-Dayton (H); 3:25 p.m.-Delta Downs; 3:15 p.m.-Dayton (H); 4 p.m.-Charles Town; 7 p.m.-Fraser Downs (H); 4:10 p.m.-Mohawk Park (H); 4:15 p.m.-Meadowlands.
Saturday, Dec. 22: 9 a.m.-Gulfstream; 9:15-Mahoning Valley; 9:20 a.m.-Aqueduct; 9:25 a.m.-Parx; 9:30 a.m.-Laurel Park; 9:30 a.m.-Freehold (H); 9:35 a.m.-Tampa Bay; 10:05 a.m.-The Meadows (H); 10:15 a.m.-Western Fair (H); 10:30 a.m.-Fair Grounds; 10:55 a.m.-Hawthorne; 11:40 a.m.-Turf Paradise; 3 p.m.-Northfield Park (H); 3:05 p.m.-Penn National; 3:10 p.m.-Turfway Park; 3:15 p.m.-Dayton (H); 3:25 p.m. Delta Downs; 4 p.m.-Charles Town; 4:10 p.m.-Mohawk Park (H); 4:15 p.m.- Meadowlands (H).
Sunday, Dec. 23: 9:20 a.m.-Aqueduct; 9:30 a.m.-Laurel Park; 9:35 a.m.-Tampa Bay; 11:40 a.m.-Turf Paradise; 12 p.m.-Portland Meadows; 12:45 p.m.-Fraser Downs (H); 3 p.m.-Northfield Park (H); 3:35 p.m.-Flamboro Downs (H); 4:20 p.m.-Pompano (H).
Monday, Dec. 24: Nothing. Nada. Lots of classic replays on TVG.
Tuesday, Dec. 25: Nothing. C’mon. Get a life. It’s Christmas.
And then, racing returns in a big way.
Remembering the past
I know this has nothing to do with horse racing, but the guy who delighted so many readers on Page 3 of The Times has died. John Hall was 90. Here’s a brief look at his life. Just click here.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred review
Friday’s feature was an allowance race for older horses going five furlongs for a purse of $55,000. St. Joe Bay was the winner by a head over Richard’s Boy, the second favorite. It broke a 12-race losing streak for the gelding, who runs for trainer John Sadler and jockey Tyler Baze. The jockey was able to win despite losing his whip near the wire.
Even though there was a field of six, there was no show wagering. St. Joe Bay paid $6.40 and $3.60. Distinctive B was third.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview
The feature on the penultimate day of the meeting is the $100,000 Soviet Problem Stakes for Cal-bred 2-year-old fillies going a mile. It only has six starters. The favorite is Creative Instinct, at 9-5, for Peter Miller and Tyler Baze. She is two-for-four winning her first two races but then finishing out of the money in minor stakes. She was eighth in the Jimmy Durante at Del Mar.
The second favorite is Kookie Gal at a very close 2-1. She is one-for-two lifetime, winning her maiden race and finishing fifth in the Jimmy Durante. Flavien Prat rides for Miller.
Big races preview
A look at graded stakes or races worth more $100,000 or more on Saturday. All times PST.
10:18 Aqueduct (3): $150,000 New York Stallion Series (Fifth Avenue Division), NY-bred 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Sassy Agnes (1-1)
10:52 Tampa Bay (4): $125,000 FTBOA City of Ocala Florida Sire Stakes, Fla-bred fillies 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: Florida Fuego (5-2)
11:01 Gulfstream (5): Grade 3 $100,000 Harlan’s Holiday Stakes, 3 and up, 1 1/16 miles. Favorite: Audible (2-5)
11:52 Tampa Bay (6): $100,000 Inaugural Stakes, 2-year-olds, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Dazzling Truths (3-1)
12:22 Tampa Bay (7): $125,000 FTBOA Marion County Florida Sire Stakes, Fla-breds 3-years-old, 7 furlongs. Favorite: World of Trouble (1-1)
12:34 Gulfstream (8): Grade 3 100,000 Rampart Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile. Favorite: Tweeting (8-5)
1:05 Gulfstream (9): Grade 3 $100,000 My Charmer Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 1 mile on turf. Favorite: Capla Temptress (7-2)
1:22 Tampa Bay (9): $100,000 Sandpiper Stakes, fillies 2-years-old, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Lovesick (5-2)
1:36 Gulfstream (10): Grade 3 $100,000 Sugar Swirl Stakes, fillies and mares 3 and up, 6 furlongs. Favorite: Awestruck (2-1)
2:06 Gulfstream (11): Grade 2 $200,000 Fort Lauderdale Stakes, 3 an up, 1 1/8 miles on turf. Favorite: Projected (4-1)
2:28 Los Alamitos (5): $100,000 Soviet Problem Stakes, Cal-bred fillies 2-years-old, 1 mile. Favorite: Creative Instinct (9-5)
Jose Contreras LRC play of the day
FIFTH RACE: No. 1 Hotitude (3-1)
She chased a solid pace for the distance last time out and could only hold on for third after making the lead in the stretch. She’s got plenty of speed and that is her main weapon from this inside post. There is a short run into the first turn and I expect her to try to steal the race on the front end with a good start.
Friday’s result: Waze Ready never really threatened and finished fourth in the third race.
Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on Twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website.
Ed Burgart’s LA play of the day
SIXTH RACE: No. 6 One Last Thought (4-1)
Trainer Yanet Rodriguez joins forces with leading jockey Jesus Ayala on a horse she claimed for $8,000 six weeks ago. She brings the filly back at the same level and has enjoyed good results with first-out claims over recent years. Two outs ago, she was second in a fast race won by Unrestrained, who since finished fourth vs. allowance company. Filly draws the comfortable outside post here.
And now the stars of the show, Friday’s results and Saturday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Friday, December 14.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 6th day of a 8-day meet. Cloudy & Fast
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 22.23 45.62 57.76 1:04.45
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Cioppino Pasadino
|124
|2
|1
|2–1
|1–hd
|1–1
|1–hd
|Bednar
|4.00
|3
|Tiger Mom
|122
|3
|4
|1–½
|2–2
|2–2½
|2–1¾
|Roman
|9.50
|7
|Miz Tianjin
|124
|7
|7
|6–1½
|6–1½
|5–2½
|3–¾
|Maldonado
|2.20
|4
|Sharp Holiday
|119
|4
|2
|3–hd
|3–½
|3–1
|4–ns
|Figueroa
|3.10
|5
|Devil's Beauty
|119
|5
|3
|4–hd
|5–1
|4–hd
|5–6
|Espinoza
|7.60
|1
|Forthenineteen
|124
|1
|5
|7
|7
|7
|6–3
|Vergara, Jr.
|15.30
|6
|Bobbie Lincoln
|124
|6
|6
|5–1½
|4–1½
|6–1½
|7
|Pedroza
|5.10
|2
|CIOPPINO PASADINO
|10.00
|4.40
|4.20
|3
|TIGER MOM
|9.60
|5.80
|7
|MIZ TIANJIN
|3.60
|$1 EXACTA (2-3)
|$36.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-3-7-4)
|$49.58
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-3-7)
|$175.40
Winner–Cioppino Pasadino Dbb.f.4 by Time to Get Even out of Clawpuccino, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by Terry C. Lovingier (CA). Trainer: Rafael DeLeon. Owner: Rafael DeLeon. Mutuel Pool $80,476 Exacta Pool $42,108 Superfecta Pool $19,767 Trifecta Pool $25,438. Claimed–Devil's Beauty by Lerner Racing. Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Scratched–none.
CIOPPINO PASADINO broke alertly, dueled or forced the pace from along the rail, edged away passing mid stretch then just lasted. TIGER MOM set pressured pace early outside runner-up early then battled outside same rival on the turn and well into the stretch, lost contact with foe passing mid stretch then re-rallied under strong handling and just missed. MIZ TIANJIN settled outside, chased four wide around the turn, remained outside in the lane and was along late for minor award. SHARP HOLIDAY stalked from between foes, remained two wide around the bend, came out further exiting the turn and was out finished for third. DEVIL'S BEAUTY was off a bit awkward, tracked leaders from off the rail or three wide, came out further entering the stretch and finished between rivals. FORTHENINETEEN settled inside, hugged the rail to the stretch and weakened. BOBBIE LINCOLN reserved early, angled over, chased two wide around the turn and also weakened.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 22.40 45.92 57.93 1:04.65
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Just Splendid
|117
|4
|2
|3–1
|3–2½
|2–2½
|1–1½
|Figueroa
|2.40
|3
|So Gucci
|122
|3
|3
|1–½
|1–1
|1–½
|2–4
|Fuentes
|8.70
|7
|Palm d'Oro
|122
|6
|1
|5–2½
|4–½
|3–1½
|3–½
|Flores
|7.50
|5
|Acadia Fleet
|117
|5
|6
|6
|6
|5–1
|4–1
|Espinoza
|5.80
|2
|Discrete Stevie B
|115
|2
|4
|4–½
|5–1
|6
|5–1¼
|Fuentes
|5.40
|1
|Thanks
|122
|1
|5
|2–1
|2–½
|4–½
|6
|Roman
|1.70
|4
|JUST SPLENDID
|6.80
|3.80
|3.80
|3
|SO GUCCI
|6.60
|6.40
|7
|PALM D'ORO
|3.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-4)
|$82.00
|$1 EXACTA (4-3)
|$19.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-3-7-5)
|$28.31
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-3-7)
|$79.40
Winner–Just Splendid Dbb.f.2 by Justin Phillip out of Peaceful Splendor, by Honour and Glory. Bred by Richard J. Forbush (KY). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Fuller, John, Tucker, Terri and Verrati, Robert N.. Mutuel Pool $97,313 Daily Double Pool $20,673 Exacta Pool $42,377 Superfecta Pool $22,289 Trifecta Pool $29,481. Scratched–Lead Actress.
JUST SPLENDID stalked the dueling leaders into the turn, moved up on the turn, bid for the lead at the top of the stretch, was turned back in upper stretch, kept to her task through the lane and wore down the pacesetter in the late going. SO GUCCI dueled outside a rival on the backstretch, inched away from that foe on the turn, fought back when challenged in upper stretch and was run down in the final furlong in a game effort. PALM D'ORO chased outside a rival into the turn, remained off the rail, weakened in the lane but held third. ACADIA FLEET dwelt at the start to be away very slowly, chased outside, angled in on the turn and improved her position in the lane. DISCRETE STEVIE B chased inside a rival into the turn, came out in the stretch and weakened. THANKS dueled inside a rival into the turn, fell back on the turn and weakened through the lane.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 23.65 47.53 1:11.70 1:23.93 1:36.76
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Arctic Roll
|122
|1
|2
|1–1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–nk
|T Baze
|2.30
|2
|Smile Awhile
|122
|2
|4
|2–1
|2–1
|2–4
|2–5
|2–7
|Gutierrez
|11.80
|8
|Journal Entry
|117
|7
|1
|7
|6–hd
|4–hd
|5–4
|3–½
|Espinoza
|2.30
|7
|Waze Ready
|122
|6
|7
|6–hd
|7
|5–2½
|4–hd
|4–1¼
|Quinonez
|2.00
|3
|Sensible Thoughts
|122
|3
|3
|3–hd
|3–hd
|3–1½
|3–½
|5–4
|Roman
|7.10
|4
|Boldest Vow
|117
|4
|6
|5–½
|5–hd
|6–½
|6–3½
|6–15
|Fuentes
|28.00
|6
|Sandona Girl
|122
|5
|5
|4–½
|4–hd
|7
|7
|7
|Blanc
|48.40
|1
|ARCTIC ROLL (GB)
|6.60
|3.60
|3.00
|2
|SMILE AWHILE
|9.20
|4.80
|8
|JOURNAL ENTRY
|3.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-1)
|$29.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-2)
|$27.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-2-8-7)
|$31.17
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-2-8)
|$122.00
Winner–Arctic Roll (GB) B.f.3 by Champs Elysees (GB) out of Paquerettza (FR), by Dr Fong. Bred by Mrs Ann Greenwood (GB). Trainer: Andrew Lerner. Owner: Vindicate Racing. Mutuel Pool $182,640 Daily Double Pool $10,522 Exacta Pool $105,111 Superfecta Pool $61,629 Trifecta Pool $69,660. Scratched–Confidentially.
$1 Pick Three (2-4-1) paid $177.50. Pick Three Pool $22,738.
ARCTIC ROLL (GB) quickly stepped to the front, controlled the pace from the inside, resisted when challenged on the second turn, edged away in upper stretch, lugged out through the drive, was straightened past mid stretch and lasted under urging. SMILE AWHILE was closest in pursuit while outside pacesetter, bid outside leader on the second bend, had winner edge away in upper stretch, continued bit off the rail and battled back in late going to narrowly miss. JOURNAL ENTRY caught five wide into first turn and four wide into the backstretch, remained outside into and around the last turn, bumped with inside rival passing quarter marker and gamely gained the show. WAZE READY unhurried while angling over, chased from off the rail, was four deep into second bend, came three wide into the lane, bumped with outside rival in upper stretch and was out finished for third. SENSIBLE THOUGHTS stalked from along the rail, moved up inside then edged away from other rivals into the stretch, continued inside and weakened some late in the drive. BOLDEST VOW crossed over early, chased while bit off the fence, between foes and three deep leaving backstretch, came out further and lacked needed response. SANDONA GIRL caught four wide into first turn, stalked from between foes, came two wide into the stretch and gave way in the final eighth.
FOURTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $55,000. Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Time 21.21 43.92 55.89
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|St. Joe Bay
|122
|5
|4
|3–2
|3–3½
|3–½
|1–hd
|T Baze
|2.20
|4
|Richard's Boy
|122
|4
|1
|2–hd
|2–½
|1–hd
|2–1
|Prat
|2.10
|1
|Distinctive B
|122
|1
|3
|6
|4–2
|4–4
|3–1¾
|Van Dyke
|1.80
|3
|Hardcore Troubador
|124
|3
|5
|1–hd
|1–1
|2–hd
|4–2½
|Fuentes
|12.40
|2
|Allaboutaction
|117
|2
|2
|5–1
|5–3½
|5–5
|5–4
|Figueroa
|7.70
|6
|Summersimage
|117
|6
|6
|4–hd
|6
|6
|6
|Espinoza
|52.90
|5
|ST. JOE BAY
|6.40
|3.60
|4
|RICHARD'S BOY
|3.20
|1
|DISTINCTIVE B
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$29.60
|$1 EXACTA (5-4)
|$11.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-4-1-3)
|$6.46
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-4-1)
|$20.40
Winner–St. Joe Bay Dbb.g.6 by Saint Anddan out of Dream Ride, by Honor Glide. Bred by Bonnie Heath Farm, LLC (FL). Trainer: John W. Sadler. Owner: Hronis Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $151,442 Daily Double Pool $15,336 Exacta Pool $72,632 Superfecta Pool $43,188 Trifecta Pool $57,716. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (4-1-5) paid $51.60. Pick Three Pool $12,818.
ST. JOE BAY dueled three deep into the turn, stalked around the turn, came into the stretch three wide, bid four deep at the furlong marker, had the rider lose his whip in the late going and was up on the wire. RICHARD'S BOY dueled between horses into the turn, came into the lane between foes, took a short lead horses at the furlong marker and was edged on the wire in a game effort. DISTINCTIVE B stalked on the inside into the turn, saved ground around the turn, rallied along the rail in the lane and was up for third. HARDCORE TROUBADOR hopped slightly at the start, moved up to duel for the lead on the inside, inched clear on the turn, maintained the advantage in upper stretch, raced between horses at the furlong marker and weakened late. ALLABOUTACTION stalked between horses into the turn and weakened. SUMMERSIMAGE broke outward at the start, stalked the pace three deep into the turn and weakened.
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds. Time 23.03 47.29 1:12.12 1:24.71 1:37.84
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|4
|Calf Moon Bay
|122
|4
|2
|3–hd
|3–hd
|1–1
|1–3½
|1–5
|Van Dyke
|0.80
|5
|Show Hostess
|122
|5
|3
|5–4½
|4–1
|2–½
|2–3
|2–2½
|T Baze
|14.30
|7
|Bev's Humor
|117
|7
|7
|7
|7
|6–2
|5–3
|3–3½
|Figueroa
|5.90
|2
|Hurley
|122
|2
|5
|4–hd
|5–3
|4–hd
|3–hd
|4–nk
|Franco
|4.70
|1
|Suprema
|122
|1
|4
|2–1½
|2–1½
|5–4
|4–1½
|5–3½
|Sanchez
|46.60
|3
|Fabulous Star
|117
|3
|6
|6–½
|6–hd
|7
|7
|6–7
|Espinoza
|21.60
|6
|Samandah
|122
|6
|1
|1–hd
|1–1
|3–½
|6–½
|7
|Maldonado
|4.40
|4
|CALF MOON BAY
|3.60
|2.80
|2.20
|5
|SHOW HOSTESS
|7.40
|4.00
|7
|BEV'S HUMOR
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-4)
|$16.40
|$1 EXACTA (4-5)
|$11.50
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (4-5-7-2)
|$16.31
|$1 TRIFECTA (4-5-7)
|$48.80
Winner–Calf Moon Bay B.f.2 by Bodemeister out of Detect, by Devil's Bag. Bred by Betz/Kidder/Lamantia/J. Betz/Graves/Davidson (KY). Trainer: Jerry Hollendorfer. Owner: Hollendorfer, LLC, Mark DeDomenico LLC and Todaro, George. Mutuel Pool $153,529 Daily Double Pool $18,970 Exacta Pool $89,082 Superfecta Pool $56,704 Trifecta Pool $66,856. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-5-4) paid $33.40. Pick Three Pool $35,132. $1 Pick Four (4-1-5-4) 4 correct paid $86.50. Pick Four Pool $79,831. 50-Cent Pick Five (2-4-1-5-4) 5 correct paid $679.95. Pick Five Pool $197,194.
CALF MOON BAY content to tack leaders from off the rail then three wide, moved up briskly between foes into second bend, reached front midway on the last turn, kicked clear from rival in upper stretch and padded final margin while geared down late. SHOW HOSTESS four wide early then stalked pace from the outside, moved in tandem with the winner and outside that foe into and around the second turn, could not match winner in the lane but clearly held the place. BEV'S HUMOR broke a step slow and out, settled, outside, chased four wide around both turns, remained outside in the stretch and cleared from others for minor award. HURLEY stalked from the inside, shifted out on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch, between rivals passing mid stretch and lacked needed late punch. SUPREMA was sent up inside to engage rival, dueled or forced the pace from along the rail, dropped back some around last turn, remained inside and weakened some in late going. FABULOUS STAR reserved leaving the gate, drifted out some into the first turn, chased while slightly off the rail and never reached contention. SAMANDAH stumbled leaving the gate but quickly recovered and dueled or set pressured pace outside rival, was overtaken passing three-eighths marker and gave way in the stretch.
SIXTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 23.65 48.23 1:12.73 1:25.28 1:38.54
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Irish Polo
|115
|7
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–hd
|1–½
|1–4
|Figueroa
|5.10
|2
|Suite Alonso
|122
|2
|4
|3–½
|2–½
|2–2½
|2–4½
|2–4
|Gutierrez
|7.90
|1
|DQ–R B Eye
|122
|1
|6
|4–1
|3–1
|4–2
|3–2
|3–½
|Roman
|3.10
|6
|Jonathantoquick
|120
|6
|7
|8–1
|7–1
|6–3
|6–1
|4–1¼
|Fuentes
|15.90
|5
|Magic Bro
|122
|5
|5
|6–1
|6–½
|7–1
|7–1
|5–hd
|Flores
|89.40
|4
|Spectator's Dream
|115
|4
|8
|9
|9
|8–3
|8–7
|6–nk
|Payeras
|88.20
|10
|Silent Alarm
|122
|9
|3
|2–½
|4–2
|3–hd
|4–1½
|7–1
|Pedroza
|1.90
|9
|Red Clem
|122
|8
|2
|5–1
|5–1
|5–1½
|5–hd
|8–6
|Franco
|4.30
|3
|Nations Hope
|120
|3
|9
|7–hd
|8–hd
|9
|9
|9
|T Baze
|14.10
|7
|IRISH POLO
|12.20
|6.40
|5.00
|2
|SUITE ALONSO
|8.20
|7.00
|6
|JONATHANTOQUICK
|5.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (4-7)
|$19.60
|$1 EXACTA (7-2)
|$43.10
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-2-6-5)
|$809.54
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-2-6)
|$552.20
Winner–Irish Polo Ch.g.2 by Drosselmeyer out of Nacho Polo, by A.P. Indy. Bred by Donald R. Dizney, LLC (FL). Trainer: Peter Miller. Owner: Donald R. Dizney. Mutuel Pool $159,587 Daily Double Pool $15,680 Exacta Pool $78,208 Superfecta Pool $56,814 Trifecta Pool $52,601. Scratched–Warrensdirtydancer. DQ–#1 R B Eye–finished 3rd, disqualified, placed 7th.
$1 Pick Three (5-4-7) paid $45.50. Pick Three Pool $33,926.
IRISH POLO stepped to the front, dictated pace while bit off the fence, resisted when challenged half-mile out, dueled outside rival to near mid stretch then drifted out some and kicked clear. SUITE ALONSO advanced from between rivals and loomed passing half-mile marker, battled inside winner well into the stretch, could not match that rival late but clearly held the place. R B EYE settled inside, moved up along the rail, continued prominently inside into the stretch, ducked out nearing sixteenth marker, was straightened and held off other rivals. JONATHANTOQUICK settled off rail, chased four then three wide into the stretch and finished willingly from the inside. MAGIC BRO reserved early, chased while outside rival then between foes, found the fence on the last turn and was out finished for better placing. SPECTATOR'S DREAM broke inward, raced between foes then outside a rival, was three wide to the stretch and never menaced. SILENT ALARM stalked from off the rail, continued three wide into and around the second turn, remained off the fence then was forced to alter course passing sixteenth marker. RED CLEM stalked three wide into and through the backstretch, came out further leaving last bend and weakened. NATIONS HOPE settled inside, saved ground chasing the pace, swung out five wide leaving the last bend and also weakened. Following a stewards' inquiry involving the incident in the stretch, R B EYE was disqualified for ducking out and causing interference.
SEVENTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $16,000-$14,000. Time 22.29 45.43 57.64 1:04.11
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|10
|Bragging Rights
|122
|9
|9
|9
|9
|6–4
|1–1¼
|Franco
|2.20
|3
|Lady Krishna
|119
|2
|2
|1–½
|1–1
|2–½
|2–hd
|Figueroa
|11.70
|4
|Baby Ice
|119
|3
|5
|4–hd
|4–½
|4–½
|3–hd
|Espinoza
|6.30
|5
|Li'l Grazen
|124
|4
|4
|5–hd
|3–hd
|1–1
|4–1¼
|Maldonado
|1.50
|7
|Just Be Held
|124
|6
|1
|2–½
|2–½
|3–1
|5–1¾
|T Baze
|19.10
|8
|Magicalchic
|117
|7
|7
|7–1
|7–hd
|7–1
|6–ns
|Payeras
|100.70
|1
|Coalinga Hills
|124
|1
|3
|3–½
|5–1
|5–hd
|7–3½
|Roman
|7.60
|6
|Alpenhorn
|124
|5
|6
|6–2
|6–1½
|8–1½
|8–3
|Martin
|15.40
|9
|Warm It Up
|124
|8
|8
|8–1½
|8–½
|9
|9
|Pedroza
|22.50
|10
|BRAGGING RIGHTS
|6.40
|4.20
|3.40
|3
|LADY KRISHNA
|9.00
|5.40
|4
|BABY ICE
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-10)
|$85.40
|$1 EXACTA (10-3)
|$34.80
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-3-4-5)
|$65.15
|$1 TRIFECTA (10-3-4)
|$263.40
Winner–Bragging Rights B.f.3 by Street Boss out of Brag (IRE), by Mujadil. Bred by Don Gibb & Regan Wright (CA). Trainer: Gary Sherlock. Owner: Tom Mansor. Mutuel Pool $151,214 Daily Double Pool $14,198 Exacta Pool $91,525 Superfecta Pool $61,057 Trifecta Pool $66,935. Claimed–Baby Ice by John Evans. Trainer: Steve Knapp. Claimed–Li'l Grazen by Rockingham Ranch. Trainer: Peter Miller. Scratched–Dancing Sunset.
$1 Pick Three (4-7-10) paid $61.60. Pick Three Pool $23,596.
BRAGGING RIGHTS unhurried while coming in some, roused and moved up early on the bend, swung out five wide exiting the bend, closed stoutly outside and reeled in inside rivals late despite not switching leads. LADY KRISHNA was hustled to the front, set pace slightly off the rail, dug in through the drive and gamely held the place. BABY ICE stalked from between foes or two wide, was hard asked through the drive, angled inward past mid stretch, closed late and narrowly missed second. LI'L GRAZEN moved up three wide on the turn, continued four wide into the stretch, reached front in upper stretch, inched away but was out finished nearing the wire. JUST BE HELD forced the early pace outside foe, continued prominently three wide into the lane, bid between rivals in upper stretch but weakened some nearing the finish. MAGICALCHIC angled over early, chased two or three wide into the stretch and failed to menace. COALINGA HILLS attended the early pace from along the rail, remained inside throughout and weakened. ALPENHORN stalked from off the rail, chased three or four wide to the stretch and lacked needed late response. WARM IT UP crossed over early, chased from the inside thereafter and also weakened.
EIGHTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. Time 21.89 45.18 57.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|3/16
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Lanacakes
|122
|5
|5
|1–hd
|2–2
|2–3½
|1–nk
|Maldonado
|8.10
|7
|Whata Flirt
|122
|6
|4
|4–1
|1–hd
|1–hd
|2–3½
|Delgadillo
|7.20
|3
|Gia Lula
|117
|2
|1
|8–hd
|7–½
|4–1½
|3–nk
|Espinoza
|2.90
|5
|Lucky Hand
|124
|4
|6
|6–hd
|5–½
|3–½
|4–4
|Flores
|82.40
|2
|Crackling Bread
|122
|1
|2
|7–hd
|8–1
|6–2
|5–¾
|Fuentes
|1.10
|8
|Spacerika
|114
|7
|9
|9
|9
|7–4
|6–¾
|Tellez
|50.30
|4
|She's No Fool
|122
|3
|3
|5–1
|6–1
|5–hd
|7–9
|Gomez
|9.50
|10
|La Artist
|122
|9
|8
|3–1
|4–hd
|9
|8–2½
|Aragon
|65.60
|9
|Omerta
|117
|8
|7
|2–hd
|3–1½
|8–hd
|9
|Figueroa
|10.90
|6
|LANACAKES
|18.20
|8.80
|4.80
|7
|WHATA FLIRT
|7.20
|4.40
|3
|GIA LULA
|3.20
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-6)
|$78.00
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$44.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-3-5)
|$300.11
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-7-3-5-2)
|$10,876.20
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-7-3)
|$220.10
|$2 CONSOLATION DOUBLE (10-1)
|$8.60
Winner–Lanacakes B.f.3 by Line of David out of Miss Dangerous, by Forest Danger. Bred by Iadora Farm (KY). Trainer: Paul G. Aguirre. Owner: Cuevas-Montenegro Thoroughbreds, LLC, Cuevas, Cesar and Cuevas, Hector. Mutuel Pool $179,850 Daily Double Pool $58,187 Exacta Pool $104,540 Superfecta Pool $77,076 Super High Five Pool $14,250 Trifecta Pool $82,352. Scratched–Gig's Lil' Gal, Slew the Waters.
$1 Pick Three (7-10-6) paid $200.90. Pick Three Pool $72,520. $1 Consolation Pick Three (7-10-1) paid $29.80. $1 Pick Four (4-7-10-6) 4 correct paid $440.00. Pick Four Pool $270,326. $2 Pick Six (1-5-4-7-10-6) 5 out of 6 paid $248.60. $2 Pick Six (1-5-4-7-10-6) 6 correct paid $21,472.20. Pick Six Pool $40,192.
LANACAKES rushed to the front while angling over leaving the backstretch, lost advantage entering the lane, battled back inside rival through grueling drive and gamely prevailed under left hand urging. WHATA FLIRT close up tracking the leaders on the turn, surged between rivals and grabbed slim advantage entering the stretch, hooked up in stretch-long duel outside winner and was denied. GIA LULA between rivals early, dropped back some early on the turn, came out in upper stretch, re-rallied and gained a minor award. LUCKY HAND three deep early then chased two wide and outside foe into the stretch, came out some through the lane but lost third in the final strides. CRACKLING BREAD stalked from the inside, dropped back some early on the turn, continued inside and failed to threaten late. SPACERIKA was off step slow, chased from off the rail, remained four then five wide into the stretch, bumped with rival in upper stretch and did not rally. SHE'S NO FOOL stalked from the inside then along the rail, saved ground to the stretch and weakened. LA ARTIST close up into and early on the turn from the outside, continued four then five wide into the lane, bumped with rival in upper stretch and faded. OMERTA forced the pace from off the rail, remained prominent three wide on the turn, drifted out leaving the bend and gave way.
|Attendance
|Handle
|On-Track
|816
|$248,135
|Inter-Track
|N/A
|$1,021,787
|Out of State
|N/A
|$3,576,086
|TOTAL
|816
|$4,846,008
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Saturday, December 15.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 7th day of a 8-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Molly Got Even
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Patricia D. Visscher
|8-1
|6,250
|2
|Diamond Proof
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|117
|Jesus Nunez
|5-1
|6,250
|3
|C. R. Golden Queen
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Jorge Periban
|5-1
|6,250
|4
|Millie Joel
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Louis A. Bradvica
|10-1
|6,250
|5
|Kristie's Heart
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Anthony K. Saavedra
|8-5
|6,250
|6
|Saddle Club
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Jesus Nunez
|9-5
|6,250
SECOND RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $20,000-$18,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Stella Sweeper
|Cerapio Figueroa
|124
|Nestor M. Capitaine
|8-1
|20,000
|2
|Brite Rivers
|Diego Sanchez
|122
|Martine Bellocq
|4-1
|20,000
|3
|Irish Lassie
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Gerard Piccioni
|4-1
|20,000
|4
|Coco Loco Mama
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Alfredo Marquez
|10-1
|20,000
|5
|Spectacular Storm
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Jorge Gutierrez
|7-2
|20,000
|6
|Lala Fleur
|Gerardo Martin
|122
|Valeri Georgiev
|20-1
|18,000
|7
|Chapis
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Paul G. Aguirre
|7-5
|20,000
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Great Salvation
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|113
|Jesus Mendoza
|20-1
|28,000
|2
|Win Win
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Mike Harrington
|10-1
|30,000
|3
|Dairy Kid
|Efrain Hernandez
|120
|Nicolas Acuna
|4-1
|28,000
|4
|Derby Royalty
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Ruben Gomez
|10-1
|30,000
|5
|Reds Sacred Appeal
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Walther Solis
|15-1
|30,000
|6
|Cash for Cass
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Mick Ruis
|7-5
|30,000
|7
|Depende de Ti
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Antonio Garcia
|5-1
|30,000
|8
|Cat Holic
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|122
|Matthew Chew
|4-1
|30,000
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $28,000. Starter Allowance. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Queen Carmelita
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Rafael DeLeon
|12-1
|2
|Desert Trip
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Mark Glatt
|4-1
|3
|Discreet Diva
|Evin Roman
|122
|Vann Belvoir
|4-1
|4
|Hot Rod Gal
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|5-2
|5
|Gracie Belle
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Walther Solis
|8-1
|6
|Blew by You
|Efrain Hernandez
|122
|Daniel Dunham
|8-1
|7
|Pretty Hussar
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Steve M. Sherman
|20-1
|8
|Bam Bams Lil River
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|3-1
FIFTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'Soviet Problem Stakes'. Fillies. 2 year olds. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Hotitude
|Martin Pedroza
|117
|Kristin Mulhall
|3-1
|2
|Gotta Be Lucky
|Geovanni Franco
|117
|Carla Gaines
|10-1
|3
|Kookie Gal
|Flavien Prat
|117
|Peter Miller
|2-1
|4
|Creative Instinct
|Tyler Baze
|119
|Peter Miller
|9-5
|5
|Time for Suzzie
|Eswan Flores
|117
|Jorge Periban
|12-1
|6
|All Tea All Shade
|Evin Roman
|117
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-1
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Top Notch
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Quentin B. Miller
|15-1
|20,000
|2
|Empress of Lov
|Ruben Fuentes
|120
|Andrew Lerner
|15-1
|20,000
|3
|Chasin Lucas
|Assael Espinoza
|115
|Mark Glatt
|9-2
|4
|Sunrise Royale
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|J. Eric Kruljac
|8-1
|5
|Promnesia
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Martin F. Jones
|5-1
|6
|Carrie's Success
|Geovanni Franco
|120
|William E. Morey
|5-1
|7
|Don't Pass
|Evin Roman
|120
|Martin F. Jones
|15-1
|8
|Shylock Eddie
|Aaron Gryder
|120
|Brian J. Koriner
|7-2
|9
|Great Ma Neri
|Alonso Quinonez
|120
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|6-1
|10
|South Boot Shirley
|Flavien Prat
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|6-1
SEVENTH RACE.
5 Furlongs. Purse: $14,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|St. Reno
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|4-1
|8,000
|2
|Chatterman
|Agapito Delgadillo
|124
|Isidro Tamayo
|8-1
|8,000
|3
|I'll Wrap It Up
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Steven Miyadi
|3-1
|8,000
|4
|Master Ruler
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Jorge Periban
|7-2
|8,000
|5
|Dead Easy
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Richard Rosales
|8-1
|8,000
|6
|Kristo
|Edgar Payeras
|119
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|15-1
|8,000
|7
|Ultra Fame
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Genaro Vallejo
|5-1
|8,000
|8
|Gutsy Streak
|Edgar Orozco
|124
|Sergio Morfin
|15-1
|8,000
|9
|Awesome Leap
|Kellie McDaid
|119
|Angela Maria Aquino
|8-1
|8,000
EIGHTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $15,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $8,000-$7,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Lovely Linda
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|121
|Antonio Garcia
|6-1
|8,000
|2
|Blooming Hannah
|Eswan Flores
|121
|Robert A. Bean
|8-1
|8,000
|3
|Annitasheaven
|Felipe Martinez
|121
|Antonio Gonzalez
|20-1
|8,000
|4
|Mistressofthenight
|Ruben Fuentes
|121
|Richard Baltas
|2-1
|8,000
|5
|Briartic Gal
|Agapito Delgadillo
|119
|Reed Saldana
|6-1
|7,000
|6
|Kennedie Sky
|Heriberto Figueroa
|121
|Rafael DeLeon
|4-1
|8,000
|7
|Honor Maker
|Alonso Quinonez
|119
|Kelly Castaneda
|10-1
|7,000
|8
|Majestic Diva
|Tyler Baze
|121
|David Bernstein
|7-2
|8,000
NINTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $22,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $25,000-$22,500.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Warrior's Lullaby
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Mick Ruis
|8-1
|25,000
|2
|Isee It in Hiseyes
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Rafael DeLeon
|15-1
|25,000
|3
|I Can Do This
|Tyler Baze
|124
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|25,000
|4
|Cayate
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|Kristin Mulhall
|10-1
|25,000
|5
|Earnednevergiven
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jack Carava
|7-2
|25,000
|6
|Buck Duane
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Steve Knapp
|10-1
|25,000
|7
|It Makes Sense
|Evin Roman
|122
|John F. Martin
|8-1
|25,000
|8
|Turn Your Eyes
|Efrain Hernandez
|124
|Rodolfo Viramontes
|15-1
|25,000
|9
|Fast Cotton
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Brian J. Koriner
|6-1
|25,000
|10
|Ride to the Wire
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Charles S. Treece
|5-2
|25,000
TENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Shake N Fries
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Tim Yakteen
|7-2
|30,000
|2
|Drinks All Around
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Herman D. Ackerson
|20-1
|30,000
|3
|Forestation
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|J. Eric Kruljac
|10-1
|30,000
|4
|Melchior
|Kevin Orozco
|122
|Frank Lucarelli
|12-1
|30,000
|5
|Bull Fighter
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|6-1
|30,000
|6
|Ultra Lucky
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Jorge Periban
|15-1
|28,000
|7
|Thin Line
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-1
|30,000
|8
|Macwinnon
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|9-2
|30,000
|9
|Mad At Money
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Thomas Ray Bell, II
|8-1
|30,000
|10
|Mo Dinero
|Mario Gutierrez
|120
|Jonathan Wong
|6-1
|28,000
|11
|Hard to Come Home
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|122
|Clifford W. Sise, Jr.
|20-1
|30,000