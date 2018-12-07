Racing! A wet start to Los Alamitos racing

Hello, my name is John Cherwa, and welcome back to our horse racing newsletter, as we solicit your thoughts on the best mudder you’ve ever seen.
The rain has certainly muddied things up for Southern California racing the last couple of weeks. In fact, Los Alamitos took all its races off the turf not just for Thursday but the rest of the meeting. (That’s a joke, folks.)
It sounds simplistic, but racetracks need good weather. It promotes bigger on-track attendance and, maybe more important, bigger racing fields making for bigger racing handles.
It’s no secret that the last Santa Anita winter/spring meet did some really good numbers, but that was helped by bad weather back east, so that the Arcadia track was able to offer better racing and more options to everyone in the country. Those are the numbers the track will run against.
The previous year, Santa Anita canceled three days of racing because of the weather. This year only one, and most of those races were shifted to later cards.
The National Weather Service is predicting a wetter-than-normal winter for Southern California in the upcoming year. Despite all the grief people like to give meteorologists for their forecasts, these are smart guesses based on a lot of data and probabilities. Really, what they do is no different than your doctor — look at the data, probabilities and make the best guess possible.
So while we can hope for the rain to always fall on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, that’s probably not a smart bet to make.
The condition of the track is certainly a factor that handicappers look at very closely. There are generally two camps when it comes to handicapping a wet surface: those who look at the breeding, and those who look at the trainer. It’s a trait that some sires pass on to their progeny. And some trainers anticipate when races might be run in the slop and enter their horses accordingly. Some trainers also are better at selecting the right shoe for an off track.
But the factor you can never rule out is that great horses seem to be able to run on any surface, and maybe that’s the biggest factor of all.
So, I know this is a Johnny Cueto-like windup (or Juan Marichal for you old-timers) to get to the point. I’m wondering who you think is the best mudder you ever saw, and tell me why in no more than two sentences. If I get enough responses, I’ll run your answers in the Monday newsletter. If you want to broaden it out to a sire, like “any horse sired by A.P. Indy” or something like that, it’ll work too. You need to include your real name, not some email handle, but the one that’s on your driver’s license. (You know what I mean.) And put “favorite mudder” in the subject field. Let’s make this informative and fun. Email me here.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred review
Thursday’s rain-splashed feature was a six-furlong allowance/optional claimer for horses 3 and older. The heavy favorite Microrithms picked up an easy half-length win for trainer Bob Baffert and jockey Drayden Van Dyke. Part of the ownership group was David Israel, a former chairman of the California Horse Racing Board but, even more important, a sports columnist both in Chicago and for the Los Angeles Herald Examiner.
It was Microrithms’ second win in four starts. He paid $3.20, $2.60 and $2.20. He missed the track record by .03 seconds. I Am the Danger was second, and Montmarte was third.
Los Alamitos thoroughbred preview
The second day of the meeting will hopefully have a dried-out track for its eight races beginning at 1 p.m. Five of the races are 5 1/2 furlongs, and three of the races are for 2-year-old fillies, totaling 31 runners. The feature is the seventh race, a six-furlong allowance/optional claimer for fillies and mares 3 and older for $45,000 in purse money.
Just Grazed Me is the 8-5 favorite for trainer Phil D’Amato and jockey Tyler Baze. The filly has won two times and finished second in all her other races. She won the Fleet Treat Stakes and finished second in the Torrey Pines and Betty Grable, all at Del Mar.
Family Girl, at 7-2, is the second favorite for Peter Miller and Heriberto Figueroa. She is a little more experienced, having won three times in 12 starts. Two of those wins have come at Los Alamitos in a maiden special and a claiming race. Post is around 4 p.m.
Here are the field sizes, in order: 6, 6, 7, 6, 12, 7, 8, 12.
Jose Contreras LRC play of the day
SECOND RACE: No.6 El Asesino (3-1)
He’s got the right running style for the race. He has enough speed to stay close but does not need the lead to get job done. He ran a game second last time out at the tricky seven-furlong distance at Santa Anita. He’s making his second start for this barn, and he should be in good tracking position throughout from this outside post.
Thursday’s result: Red Wine and Dine went to the front as expected and put forth a game effort but just didn’t have enough left and finished fourth.
Jose Contreras is an excellent handicapper and well known on social media and familiar to racing fans watching on TVG. You can follow him on Twitter at @losponies or check him out at his website.
Los Alamitos nighttime weekend preview
This weekly segment is in the hands of Orlando Gutierrez, marketing and media maven at Los Al. So the floor is yours, Orlando.
“A pair of stakes races named in honor of two of the greatest quarter horses of all-time will highlight the second part of the day/night doubleheaders at Los Alamitos.
“Multiple stakes winner Twisted Sifter will go after a nation's-best ninth victory in 2018 when he heads the $25,000 A Ransom Handicap for 3-year-olds at 350 yards on Friday night. A Ransom was the 2000 AQHA world champion and a 12-time stakes winner at Los Alamitos.
“Ridden by Jonathan Roman for trainer Roman Figueroa, Twisted Sifter has been one of the most pleasant surprises of the meet. He began the year in the claiming ranks, but all he's done is win since breaking his maiden on Feb. 11. The son of FDD Dynasty has climbed the ranks along the way, even scoring wins in the Sgt. Pepper Handicap, Chingaderos Handicap and Dreams Come True Ranch Stakes. He'll be going after his fifth victory in a row.
“Katies Easy Moves will go after his second consecutive victory in the $35,000 First Down Dash Handicap when he faces six strong rivals in the 400-yard dash on Saturday night. This race honors the 1987 AQHA world champion and quarter horse racing’s all-time leading sire.
“While the First Down Dash represents his last stakes victory, Katies Easy Moves has enjoyed a strong campaign in 2018. The Maknmoves gelding has finished fourth or better in four high-level stakes races at Los Alamitos. He was even on the lead in the early stages of the Grade 1 Robert Boniface Los Alamitos Invitational Championship before running fourth to the millionaire He Looks Hot. He also finished second to BH Lisas Boy in the Grade 1 Bank of America Challenge Championship. Eduardo Nicasio will ride him from post five for trainer Monty Arrossa.
“Royaltys Authority is one of the top contenders in the First Down Dash after a stakes-winning campaign in which he won the Kaweah Bar Handicap and was second to Tarzanito in the Grade 1 Go Man Go Handicap. The stakes-placed Well Good, the Brazilian star Corona Jumpim MLR, 2017 First Down Dash runner-up Chicks Fayvorite, John Ward Handicap winner Joe Legacy and Firing Tools will also race.
“Looking ahead to next weekend, TVG will air the post-position draw to the Grade 1, $600,000 Champion of Champions and the Grade 1 Los Alamitos Two Million Futurity on Wednesday afternoon at about 2:30 p.m. The field to the Champion of Champions is headed by past winners Heza Dasha Fire and Zoomin for Spuds and rising stars Jesstacartel and Tarzanito. Grade 1 Golden State Million Futurity winner Flash and Roll heads the Los Alamitos Two Million.
“As for the nighttime thoroughbred racing action, jockey Kellie McDaid has locked up the breed’s riding title. The only rider who was close was injured Jesus Sanchez. He’ll miss the remainder of the meet before returning next season. McDaid is the second woman to win the thoroughbred riding title at Los Alamitos and the first since Cheryl Charlton in 2012.”
Ed Burgart’s L.A. play of the day
FOURTH RACE: No. 8 Jess Curlin (2-1)
This gelding drops into the maiden claiming ranks for the first time and gets a positive post switch from the rail to the far outside. He broke slow before running well late for fifth in last Los Alamitos Two Million trial outing while facing first two finishers who qualified for the futurity finals. His best races came when drawn outside earlier this year. I also suggest exactas with #3 Rockin Liz and #4 Chasin Harm. The former scored an easy win versus softer and has upside, while the latter also drops from a stakes into a claimer.
Final thought
Now, the stars of the show, Thursday’s results and Friday’s entries.
Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Thursday, December 6.
Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 1st day of a 8-day meet. Raining &
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.75 44.65 56.98 1:03.56
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|6
|Sharp Holiday
|119
|5
|3
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–3
|1–2
|Figueroa
|2.00
|7
|Irish and Lucky
|124
|6
|2
|3–2½
|3–4
|3–4
|2–ns
|Vergara, Jr.
|1.90
|4
|Blooming Hannah
|117
|3
|4
|1–hd
|1–hd
|1–hd
|3–1¾
|Fuentes
|8.70
|3
|She'sluckythatway
|124
|2
|5
|6
|6
|5–hd
|4–7
|Gutierrez
|3.30
|5
|Millie Joel
|117
|4
|6
|4–½
|4–hd
|4–1
|5–4
|McDaid
|16.20
|2
|Diamond Proof
|117
|1
|1
|5–2½
|5–3½
|6
|6
|Orduna-Rojas
|6.90
|6
|SHARP HOLIDAY
|6.00
|2.80
|2.20
|7
|IRISH AND LUCKY
|3.20
|2.40
|4
|BLOOMING HANNAH
|3.80
|$1 EXACTA (6-7)
|$6.00
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-4-3)
|$7.52
|$1 TRIFECTA (6-7-4)
|$34.20
Winner–Sharp Holiday Grr.m.5 by Thorn Song out of Holiday Sale, by Boundary. Bred by Jack and Barbara Hatch Revocable LivingTrust (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable and Run It Twice Racing. Mutuel Pool $54,456 Exacta Pool $31,469 Superfecta Pool $17,178 Trifecta Pool $21,596. Scratched–Resky Business.
SHARP HOLIDAY dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, came out into the stretch, took the lead past the eighth pole and won clear under urging. IRISH AND LUCKY dueled three deep then stalked leaving the turn, drifted out into the stretch and just got the place. BLOOMING HANNAH went between horses early then dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch and was edged late for second. SHE'SLUCKYTHATWAY saved ground off the pace, swung three wide into the stretch and bested the others. MILLIE JOEL chased outside a rival to the stretch and lacked a further response. DIAMOND PROOF sped to the early lead, ducked in and had the rider lose the right iron on the backstretch, dropped back inside, had the rider lose the other iron on the turn and weakened.
SECOND RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.70 45.07 57.04 1:03.40
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|2
|Miss Unusual
|117
|2
|1
|4–hd
|3–hd
|1–hd
|1–1¾
|Figueroa
|2.10
|6
|Jeweled
|124
|6
|5
|3–1
|4–hd
|2–1
|2–1½
|Roman
|2.80
|5
|Z Z Tiger
|122
|5
|4
|1–½
|1–½
|3–½
|3–ns
|Fuentes
|2.20
|8
|Desired Edge
|122
|8
|3
|2–1
|2–1
|4–1½
|4–hd
|T Baze
|7.00
|4
|Sea Glass
|117
|4
|6
|6–2
|6–2½
|5–hd
|5–ns
|Payeras
|67.70
|7
|Mongolian Rahy
|117
|7
|2
|5–1½
|5–1½
|6–1½
|6–ns
|Espinoza
|32.10
|3
|Lucky Val
|122
|3
|7
|8
|8
|7–½
|7–5
|Pedroza
|11.80
|1
|Blissful Lady
|117
|1
|8
|7–4
|7–1
|8
|8
|Fuentes
|20.20
|2
|MISS UNUSUAL
|6.20
|3.20
|2.60
|6
|JEWELED
|3.80
|2.40
|5
|Z Z TIGER
|2.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2)
|$16.20
|$1 EXACTA (2-6)
|$13.60
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-8)
|$11.39
|$1 TRIFECTA (2-6-5)
|$39.50
Winner–Miss Unusual B.f.3 by Vronsky out of Little Unusual, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Barry Abrams (CA). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Joseph P. Morey, Jr. Revocable Trust. Mutuel Pool $80,466 Daily Double Pool $11,926 Exacta Pool $38,483 Superfecta Pool $19,766 Trifecta Pool $23,784. Claimed–Z Z Tiger by Bach, Martin W. and Morey, William E. Trainer: William Morey. Scratched–none.
MISS UNUSUAL stalked inside, bid along the rail into the stretch, gained the lead, dueled just off the fence, inched away under urging late and was under a hold on the line. JEWELED stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, continued between foes leaving the turn, bid between rivals in the stretch then outside the winner and bested the others. Z Z TIGER dueled off the rail, drifted out into the stretch and just held third between foes late. DESIRED EDGE prompted the pace outside a rival, was fanned four wide into the stretch and was edged for third between horses on the line. SEA GLASS chased just off the rail to the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award between foes. MONGOLIAN RAHY chased outside then three deep on the turn and five wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share five wide on the wire. LUCKY VAL settled off the inside, came three deep into the stretch, angled in a sixteenth out and also put in a late bid at a minor share. BLISSFUL LADY saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked a response in the lane.
THIRD RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 24.34 47.43 1:11.70 1:24.09 1:36.67
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|¾
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Ronton
|120
|1
|2
|2–1
|2–1
|2–1
|1–2
|1–2½
|T Baze
|8.10
|4
|Odyssey Explorer
|124
|4
|7
|7
|7
|6–1
|4–2
|2–1½
|Flores
|17.00
|3
|Spirit Mission
|122
|3
|3
|4–1
|4–hd
|3–1½
|3–hd
|3–4
|Bednar
|2.20
|7
|Lucky Pegasus
|110
|6
|4
|1–½
|1–½
|1–½
|2–1
|4–2
|Fuentes
|94.10
|8
|Many Treats
|120
|7
|5
|3–½
|3–hd
|5–hd
|5–hd
|5–¾
|Harvey
|97.60
|6
|Jersey's Heat
|122
|5
|6
|6–½
|6–2½
|7
|6–1
|6–1¾
|Fuentes
|1.10
|2
|Latitude
|121
|2
|1
|5–1
|5–1
|4–hd
|7
|7
|Franco
|3.50
|1
|RONTON
|18.20
|6.20
|3.40
|4
|ODYSSEY EXPLORER
|9.60
|4.40
|3
|SPIRIT MISSION
|2.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1)
|$34.00
|$1 EXACTA (1-4)
|$62.40
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-7)
|$182.88
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-4-3)
|$239.20
Winner–Ronton B.g.3 by Desert Code out of Category Ten, by Capsized. Bred by Shirley Jean Streiff & Gary Ives,Rancho de Los Aviadores & David Chase (CA). Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Owner: Saratoga West. Mutuel Pool $83,548 Daily Double Pool $5,257 Exacta Pool $33,800 Superfecta Pool $20,954 Trifecta Pool $25,411. Scratched–Typhoon Harry.
$1 Pick Three (6-2-1) paid $47.90. Pick Three Pool $16,362.
RONTON went up inside to press the pace, stalked along the rail on the second turn, re-bid inside into the stretch, gained the lead, inched away under urging and proved best. ODYSSEY EXPLORER saved ground chasing the pace, came off the rail in the stretch and gained the place. SPIRIT MISSION stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, split rivals leaving the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. LUCKY PEGASUS sped to the early lead off the rail, set a pressured pace outside the winner, inched away on the second turn, battled outside that one again in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MANY TREATS stalked three deep then outside a rival, went three wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. JERSEY'S HEAT chased outside then five wide on the backstretch, continued off the rail on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and also weakened. LATITUDE stalked just off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch and four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
FOURTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.71 44.46 56.20 1:02.59
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|5
|Value Play
|122
|4
|1
|1–1
|1–½
|1–2
|1–4
|Prat
|3.80
|6
|Norski
|122
|5
|2
|2–hd
|2–hd
|2–1
|2–¾
|Flores
|9.40
|7
|Mo Mississippi
|122
|6
|3
|3–½
|3–2½
|3–1½
|3–1½
|Gutierrez
|2.10
|4
|Drink
|122
|3
|4
|4–2
|4–1
|4–hd
|4–½
|Quinonez
|15.30
|3
|Palaleo
|122
|2
|5
|5–1
|5–hd
|5–1
|5–1½
|Fuentes
|51.30
|2
|All Good
|122
|1
|6
|6
|6
|6
|6
|Van Dyke
|1.00
|5
|VALUE PLAY
|9.60
|4.20
|3.40
|6
|NORSKI
|5.40
|4.00
|7
|MO MISSISSIPPI
|2.60
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5)
|$72.20
|$1 EXACTA (5-6)
|$28.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-4)
|$36.49
|$1 TRIFECTA (5-6-7)
|$91.70
Winner–Value Play B.c.2 by Algorithms out of Extravaganza, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Stone Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $71,854 Daily Double Pool $6,161 Exacta Pool $32,274 Superfecta Pool $16,690 Trifecta Pool $21,918. Scratched–Jumpin Thru Hoops.
$1 Pick Three (2-1-5) paid $92.80. Pick Three Pool $8,432.
VALUE PLAY sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled inside on the turn and into the stretch and drew clear under urging. NORSKI stalked between horses then bid between rivals on the turn and held second. MO MISSISSIPPI stalked outside, bid three deep on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. DRINK stalked between horses on the backstretch and inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch and did not rally. PALALEO bumped at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch then angled back to the rail and weakened. ALL GOOD broke out and bumped a rival in a bit of a slow start, settled inside then just off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.85 44.87 57.12 1:03.70
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|9
|Its Five Somewhere
|118
|8
|6
|7–3
|6–hd
|4–hd
|1–1
|Pedroza
|3.20
|8
|Calder Vale
|122
|7
|3
|5–2
|4–1½
|5–2½
|2–½
|Vergara, Jr.
|14.00
|2
|Sure Proof
|122
|1
|1
|1–1
|1–1½
|1–3
|3–ns
|E Garcia
|28.60
|5
|Tiger Dad
|117
|4
|4
|2–2
|2–2
|2–hd
|4–¾
|Espinoza
|1.30
|6
|No Parking Here
|113
|5
|2
|4–hd
|3–hd
|3–1
|5–7
|Figueroa
|14.80
|7
|Bounty Hunter
|122
|6
|8
|3–hd
|5–2½
|6–2
|6–2
|Franco
|3.80
|4
|Indi Luck
|122
|3
|9
|9
|9
|8–1
|7–3
|Fuentes
|6.50
|10
|Bean Street
|113
|9
|7
|8–2
|8–1
|9
|8–nk
|Orduna-Rojas
|150.40
|3
|L. A. Big Time
|115
|2
|5
|6–3
|7–5
|7–2
|9
|Fuentes
|115.90
|9
|ITS FIVE SOMEWHERE
|8.40
|4.60
|3.60
|8
|CALDER VALE
|8.40
|5.60
|2
|SURE PROOF
|8.80
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9)
|$55.80
|$1 EXACTA (9-8)
|$24.30
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-2-5)
|$148.27
|$1 TRIFECTA (9-8-2)
|$391.10
Winner–Its Five Somewhere Dbb.c.2 by Stay Thirsty out of Silk Or Satin, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Linda Madsen & Joy Seifert (CA). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $104,149 Daily Double Pool $8,668 Exacta Pool $54,759 Superfecta Pool $34,574 Trifecta Pool $37,710. Scratched–Loud Mouth.
$1 Pick Three (1-5-9) paid $177.40. Pick Three Pool $15,288. $1 Pick Four (2-1-5-9) 4 correct paid $482.90. Pick Four Pool $41,236. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-2-1-5-9) 5 correct paid $649.75. Pick Five Pool $138,726.
ITS FIVE SOMEWHERE settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, continued just off the inside, found the fence a furlong out and rallied under urging to the lead late. CALDER VALE stalked outside then four wide to the stretch and got up late outside for the place. SURE PROOF sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace inside, kicked clear on the turn and into the stretch, drifted out in the drive, was between foes late and just held third. TIGER DAD had speed between foes then stalked off the rail to the stretch, bid between rivals in deep stretch and was edged for the show. NO PARKING HERE stalked between foes then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. BOUNTY HUNTER angled in between foes then chased just off the rail, found the inside on the turn and weakened. INDI LUCK dwelt to be away behind the field, settled just off the rail, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. BEAN STREET settled off the rail, angled in approaching the turn, came out three deep into the stretch and weakened. L. A. BIG TIME saved ground stalking the pace, took an awkward step and steadied past the half mile pole to drop back on the turn, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.10 44.10 56.00 1:02.18
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|1
|Baby Bear's Soup
|117
|1
|7
|6–2½
|4–1½
|4–1½
|1–1½
|Fuentes
|2.50
|7
|Ketos
|124
|7
|5
|4–1
|5–2
|2–1
|2–2
|Fuentes
|0.90
|6
|Croissant
|117
|6
|3
|3–2
|3–1½
|3–½
|3–½
|McDaid
|26.30
|2
|Red Wine and Dine
|124
|2
|1
|1–1½
|1–1
|1–hd
|4–2
|Delgadillo
|3.90
|3
|Papa G
|124
|3
|2
|2–hd
|2–½
|5–4
|5–1¾
|T Baze
|13.00
|5
|Pick One
|124
|5
|6
|7
|7
|7
|6–1¼
|Vergara, Jr.
|22.70
|4
|Aberdeen Island
|119
|4
|4
|5–hd
|6–1
|6–hd
|7
|Espinoza
|24.80
|1
|BABY BEAR'S SOUP
|7.00
|2.80
|2.80
|7
|KETOS
|2.60
|2.40
|6
|CROISSANT
|5.00
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1)
|$24.20
|$1 EXACTA (1-7)
|$5.70
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-6-2)
|$22.44
|$1 TRIFECTA (1-7-6)
|$92.20
Winner–Baby Bear's Soup B.g.5 by Big Brown out of Golden Dreams, by Touch Gold. Bred by Big Brown Syndicate & Sun Valley Farm (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $103,248 Daily Double Pool $7,988 Exacta Pool $57,659 Superfecta Pool $41,883 Trifecta Pool $44,983. Scratched–New Karma, St. Reno, Uptown Street.
$1 Pick Three (5-9-1) paid $95.70. Pick Three Pool $20,543.
BABY BEAR'S SOUP a step slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and rallied under urging to prove best. KETOS stalked outside then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter, took the lead past the eighth pole but could not hold off the winner. CROISSANT close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, was between rivals in the drive and held third. RED WINE AND DINE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and was edged for the show. PAPA G saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened. PICK ONE bobbled some at the break, settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ABERDEEN ISLAND chased just off the inside on the backstretch and turn and weakened in the drive.
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.57 44.01 55.64 1:07.82
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|½
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Microrithms
|122
|5
|3
|2–1
|2–hd
|2–2½
|1–½
|Van Dyke
|0.60
|4
|I Am the Danger
|117
|3
|8
|3–hd
|3–1½
|1–hd
|2–6
|Figueroa
|15.10
|1
|Montmartre
|120
|1
|6
|1–½
|1–hd
|3–1½
|3–1¾
|Smith
|4.70
|6
|Adens Dream
|122
|4
|2
|4–hd
|5–½
|6–1½
|4–¾
|Figueroa
|16.90
|9
|Paddock Pick
|120
|7
|1
|6–1½
|4–hd
|5–hd
|5–½
|Gryder
|3.80
|2
|Market Sentiment
|115
|2
|5
|5–½
|6–1½
|4–hd
|6–1
|Fuentes
|87.00
|10
|Sir Samson
|122
|8
|4
|8
|7–½
|7–1
|7–1¼
|Talamo
|37.50
|8
|Storminside
|122
|6
|7
|7–hd
|8
|8
|8
|Franco
|28.60
|7
|MICRORITHMS
|3.20
|2.60
|2.20
|4
|I AM THE DANGER
|7.00
|4.40
|1
|MONTMARTRE
|3.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7)
|$10.80
|$1 EXACTA (7-4)
|$14.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-6)
|$16.59
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-4-1)
|$45.80
Winner–Microrithms Dbb.g.4 by Algorithms out of Javelina, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by William L. S. Landes (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Israel, David, Sigband, Michael, Sigband, Nadia M. and Shaw, John A.. Mutuel Pool $134,097 Daily Double Pool $14,611 Exacta Pool $65,709 Superfecta Pool $38,467 Trifecta Pool $46,477. Scratched–Cold Brew Kid, Crazy Uncle Rick.
$1 Pick Three (9-1-7) paid $24.50. Pick Three Pool $15,153.
MICRORITHMS had speed four wide then dueled outside a rival, battled three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch then outside the winner, took a short lead under left handed urging a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. I AM THE DANGER stalked a bit off the rail then inside, bid along the fence leaving the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead and continued willingly. MONTMARTRE had good early speed and dueled inside but a bit off the rail, battled between foes into the stretch and held third. ADENS DREAM had speed between foes then stalked between horses, was in a bit tight into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. PADDOCK PICK stalked between horses then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. MARKET SENTIMENT had speed between horses then stalked between foes, was in a bit tight into the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and also weakened. SIR SAMSON stalked five wide then outside on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and also weakened. STORMINSIDE chased off the rail then angled in nearing the turn, continued along the inside on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 21.79 45.65 57.61 1:03.90
|Pgm
|Horse
|Wt
|PP
|St
|¼
|3/8
|Str
|Fin
|Jockey
|$1
|7
|Stay in Yo Lane
|115
|7
|4
|6–½
|7–1½
|1–½
|1–4
|Figueroa
|0.90
|1
|Do Something Easy
|120
|1
|5
|4–1
|4–1½
|2–1½
|2–2
|Delgadillo
|8.70
|4
|Empirical Data
|115
|4
|7
|5–1
|5–2
|5–½
|3–nk
|Fuentes
|27.80
|6
|Samurai Jack
|122
|6
|1
|2–hd
|2–hd
|3–2
|4–3½
|Pedroza
|2.50
|9
|New Salute
|115
|9
|8
|9
|8–1½
|6–2½
|5–3
|Payeras
|77.70
|5
|Ultra Lucky
|122
|5
|9
|8–hd
|9
|9
|6–2
|T Baze
|5.70
|2
|Nutty Sierra
|120
|2
|3
|1–hd
|1–hd
|4–hd
|7–ns
|Harvey
|83.40
|3
|Red Potatoes
|120
|3
|6
|7–1½
|6–hd
|8–hd
|8–6
|Bednar
|15.20
|8
|Street Punk
|115
|8
|2
|3–2
|3–1½
|7–hd
|9
|Orduna-Rojas
|135.50
|7
|STAY IN YO LANE
|3.80
|2.60
|2.40
|1
|DO SOMETHING EASY
|5.60
|4.80
|4
|EMPIRICAL DATA
|7.40
|$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7)
|$7.00
|$1 EXACTA (7-1)
|$14.20
|10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-4-6)
|$19.73
|$1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-4-6-9)
|$779.20
|$1 TRIFECTA (7-1-4)
|$75.80
Winner–Stay in Yo Lane B.g.2 by Informed out of Academy Buzz, by Royal Academy. Bred by T. English & M. Verge (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Westside Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $106,496 Daily Double Pool $26,332 Exacta Pool $69,321 Superfecta Pool $52,760 Super High Five Pool $5,105 Trifecta Pool $51,677. Scratched–none.
$1 Pick Three (1-7-7) paid $11.00. Pick Three Pool $43,515. $1 Pick Four (9-1-3/5/7-7) 4 correct paid $48.70. Pick Four Pool $164,624. $2 Pick Six (1-5-9-1-3/5/7-7) 5 out of 6 paid $59.80. $2 Pick Six (1-5-9-1-3/5/7-7) 6 correct paid $1,577.00. Pick Six Pool $20,663.
STAY IN YO LANE chased outside then alongside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front a furlong out and won clear. DO SOMETHING EASY saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside to gain a short lead in midstretch and was clearly second best. EMPIRICAL DATA chased a bit off the rail, split rivals in midstretch, drifted out and brushed with the winner in the drive and got up for the show. SAMURAI JACK dueled between horses, was fanned out some into the stretch, continued three deep nearing the eighth pole and was edged for third. NEW SALUTE settled outside then off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and improved position. ULTRA LUCKY squeezed a bit at the start, chased between horses then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. NUTTY SIERRA dueled inside, came off the rail into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and weakened. RED POTATOES pulled his way along and steadied into the turn, angled to the inside and also weakened. STREET PUNK had good early speed and dueled three deep, was fanned out some into the stretch and had little left for the drive.
Los Alamitos Race Course Entries for Friday, December 7.
Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 2nd day of a 8-day meet.
FIRST RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $20,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Here'slookinatya
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|William E. Morey
|6-5
|20,000
|2
|Tell My Fortune
|Edgar Payeras
|119
|Gary Sherlock
|4-1
|20,000
|3
|Cal Pack Queen
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Michael Machowsky
|10-1
|20,000
|4
|Derby Treasure
|Luis Fuentes
|115
|Ruben Gomez
|10-1
|20,000
|5
|Mi Pajarito
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Jorge Periban
|8-5
|20,000
|6
|Novafactum
|Kellie McDaid
|117
|Robert A. Bean
|20-1
|20,000
SECOND RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $25,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Heartfullofstars
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Gary Sherlock
|5-1
|2
|Treasure Hunter
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Jeffrey Metz
|6-1
|3
|Monydontspenitself
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Mark Glatt
|8-1
|4
|Kochees
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Jerry Hollendorfer
|2-1
|5
|Boy Howdy
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Michael W. McCarthy
|5-2
|6
|El Asesino
|Assael Espinoza
|115
|Vann Belvoir
|3-1
THIRD RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Indavidualist
|Edgar Orozco
|124
|Jesus Mendoza
|12-1
|6,250
|2
|Doc Curlin
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-2
|6,250
|3
|Ultra Fame
|Heriberto Figueroa
|119
|Genaro Vallejo
|7-2
|6,250
|4
|Royal Seeker
|Luis Fuentes
|117
|Marcelo Polanco
|8-1
|6,250
|5
|Air Pocket
|Francisco Orduna-Rojas
|117
|Rafael DeLeon
|20-1
|6,250
|6
|Kristo
|Edgar Payeras
|119
|Lorenzo Ruiz
|7-2
|6,250
|7
|Love My Bud
|Ruben Fuentes
|124
|Vann Belvoir
|2-1
|6,250
FOURTH RACE.
1 Mile. Purse: $25,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Impression
|Martin Pedroza
|124
|William E. Morey
|2-1
|2
|Ky. Colonel
|Flavien Prat
|124
|Richard E. Mandella
|3-1
|3
|Arch Prince
|Alonso Quinonez
|124
|Brian J. Koriner
|4-1
|4
|Muchos Besos
|Eswan Flores
|124
|Javier Jose Sierra
|12-1
|5
|Clear the Mine
|Luis Fuentes
|117
|Steve Knapp
|6-1
|6
|Just Kidding
|Assael Espinoza
|119
|Robert B. Hess, Jr.
|5-2
FIFTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Price $30,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Warrensrollingdice
|Aaron Gryder
|122
|Craig Anthony Lewis
|12-1
|30,000
|2
|Tizbuds Princess
|Luis Fuentes
|115
|Steve Knapp
|20-1
|30,000
|3
|Six Eighteen
|Edgar Payeras
|117
|Eddie Truman
|20-1
|30,000
|4
|Hinini
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Daniel Dunham
|8-1
|30,000
|5
|Miss Fia
|Agapito Delgadillo
|122
|David E. Hofmans
|5-1
|30,000
|6
|Reachreachreach
|Tyler Baze
|122
|Doug F. O'Neill
|5-2
|30,000
|7
|Awepollonia
|Felipe Martinez
|122
|Jorge Periban
|6-1
|30,000
|8
|Loonar Secrets
|Kellie McDaid
|117
|Marcia Stortz
|20-1
|30,000
|9
|Suezaaana
|Vinnie Bednar
|122
|Nicolas Acuna
|20-1
|30,000
|10
|Tiz a Master
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|William E. Morey
|2-1
|30,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Miss Dialed
|Barrington Harvey
|122
|Ricardo Zamora
|20-1
|30,000
|12
|Goodtingscominpink
|Edwin Maldonado
|122
|Adam Kitchingman
|6-1
|30,000
SIXTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies. 2 year olds.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Meso
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|John W. Sadler
|10-1
|2
|Enthralled
|Vinnie Bednar
|122
|Art Sherman
|6-1
|3
|Emrata
|Drayden Van Dyke
|122
|Peter Miller
|8-5
|4
|Data Storm Kitty
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Jeff Bonde
|7-5
|5
|Kirsch Truffle
|Joseph Talamo
|122
|Andrew Lerner
|15-1
|6
|Havasu Hunni
|Kellie McDaid
|117
|Roman Figueroa
|20-1
|7
|Mind for Mischief
|Heriberto Figueroa
|117
|Peter Eurton
|6-1
SEVENTH RACE.
6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Just Grazed Me
|Tyler Baze
|120
|Philip D'Amato
|8-5
|2
|Time for Ebby
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Steve Knapp
|10-1
|40,000
|3
|Todos Santos
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Kelly Castaneda
|20-1
|4
|Sly Humor
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Vladimir Cerin
|6-1
|40,000
|5
|Heart of the Nile
|Geovanni Franco
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|10-1
|6
|Family Girl
|Heriberto Figueroa
|115
|Peter Miller
|7-2
|7
|D D's Lute
|Joseph Talamo
|120
|Gary Sherlock
|10-1
|40,000
|8
|Silken Spy
|Martin Pedroza
|120
|J. Eric Kruljac
|4-1
EIGHTH RACE.
5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. Fillies. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. State bred.
|PP
|Horse
|Jockey
|Wt
|Trainer
|M-L
|Claim $
|1
|Naomi Fraley
|Brice Blanc
|118
|William E. Morey
|5-1
|40,000
|2
|Imminent
|Martin Pedroza
|122
|Kristin Mulhall
|5-2
|50,000
|3
|Princess Lili B
|Tyler Baze
|122
|David Bernstein
|20-1
|50,000
|4
|Jellybeankristine
|Joseph Talamo
|118
|Gary Sherlock
|6-1
|40,000
|5
|Nearly Sunrise
|Octavio Vergara, Jr.
|122
|Ricardo Zamora
|20-1
|50,000
|6
|Peg's Princess
|Mario Gutierrez
|122
|Peter Eurton
|8-1
|50,000
|7
|Gracie Belle
|Eswan Flores
|122
|Walther Solis
|6-1
|50,000
|8
|Blueberry Princess
|Alonso Quinonez
|122
|Hector O. Palma
|3-1
|50,000
|9
|Dairy Kid
|Vinnie Bednar
|122
|Nicolas Acuna
|20-1
|50,000
|10
|Miss Boisterous
|Heriberto Figueroa
|113
|Steven Miyadi
|12-1
|40,000
|Also Eligible
|11
|Ride Out the Storm
|Assael Espinoza
|117
|Carla Gaines
|15-1
|50,000
|12
|Your Royal Coil
|Ruben Fuentes
|122
|Paul G. Aguirre
|10-1
|50,000