Racing! A wet start to Los Alamitos racing

Los Alamitos Race Course Charts Results for Thursday, December 6. Copyright 2018 by Equibase Company. Reproduction prohibited. Los Alamitos Race Course, Los Alamitos, California. 1st day of a 8-day meet. Raining &

FIRST RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $12,000. Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $6,250. Time 21.75 44.65 56.98 1:03.56

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Sharp Holiday 119 5 3 2–hd 2–1 2–3 1–2 Figueroa 2.00 7 Irish and Lucky 124 6 2 3–2½ 3–4 3–4 2–ns Vergara, Jr. 1.90 4 Blooming Hannah 117 3 4 1–hd 1–hd 1–hd 3–1¾ Fuentes 8.70 3 She'sluckythatway 124 2 5 6 6 5–hd 4–7 Gutierrez 3.30 5 Millie Joel 117 4 6 4–½ 4–hd 4–1 5–4 McDaid 16.20 2 Diamond Proof 117 1 1 5–2½ 5–3½ 6 6 Orduna-Rojas 6.90

6 SHARP HOLIDAY 6.00 2.80 2.20 7 IRISH AND LUCKY 3.20 2.40 4 BLOOMING HANNAH 3.80

$1 EXACTA (6-7) $6.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-7-4-3) $7.52 $1 TRIFECTA (6-7-4) $34.20

Winner–Sharp Holiday Grr.m.5 by Thorn Song out of Holiday Sale, by Boundary. Bred by Jack and Barbara Hatch Revocable LivingTrust (CA). Trainer: Genaro Vallejo. Owner: Battle Born Racing Stable and Run It Twice Racing. Mutuel Pool $54,456 Exacta Pool $31,469 Superfecta Pool $17,178 Trifecta Pool $21,596. Scratched–Resky Business.

SHARP HOLIDAY dueled between horses then outside a rival leaving the turn, came out into the stretch, took the lead past the eighth pole and won clear under urging. IRISH AND LUCKY dueled three deep then stalked leaving the turn, drifted out into the stretch and just got the place. BLOOMING HANNAH went between horses early then dueled inside, fought back on the turn and in the stretch and was edged late for second. SHE'SLUCKYTHATWAY saved ground off the pace, swung three wide into the stretch and bested the others. MILLIE JOEL chased outside a rival to the stretch and lacked a further response. DIAMOND PROOF sped to the early lead, ducked in and had the rider lose the right iron on the backstretch, dropped back inside, had the rider lose the other iron on the turn and weakened.

SECOND RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Waiver Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $16,000. Time 21.70 45.07 57.04 1:03.40

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Miss Unusual 117 2 1 4–hd 3–hd 1–hd 1–1¾ Figueroa 2.10 6 Jeweled 124 6 5 3–1 4–hd 2–1 2–1½ Roman 2.80 5 Z Z Tiger 122 5 4 1–½ 1–½ 3–½ 3–ns Fuentes 2.20 8 Desired Edge 122 8 3 2–1 2–1 4–1½ 4–hd T Baze 7.00 4 Sea Glass 117 4 6 6–2 6–2½ 5–hd 5–ns Payeras 67.70 7 Mongolian Rahy 117 7 2 5–1½ 5–1½ 6–1½ 6–ns Espinoza 32.10 3 Lucky Val 122 3 7 8 8 7–½ 7–5 Pedroza 11.80 1 Blissful Lady 117 1 8 7–4 7–1 8 8 Fuentes 20.20

2 MISS UNUSUAL 6.20 3.20 2.60 6 JEWELED 3.80 2.40 5 Z Z TIGER 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-2) $16.20 $1 EXACTA (2-6) $13.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-6-5-8) $11.39 $1 TRIFECTA (2-6-5) $39.50

Winner–Miss Unusual B.f.3 by Vronsky out of Little Unusual, by Unusual Heat. Bred by Barry Abrams (CA). Trainer: William E. Morey. Owner: Joseph P. Morey, Jr. Revocable Trust. Mutuel Pool $80,466 Daily Double Pool $11,926 Exacta Pool $38,483 Superfecta Pool $19,766 Trifecta Pool $23,784. Claimed–Z Z Tiger by Bach, Martin W. and Morey, William E. Trainer: William Morey. Scratched–none.

MISS UNUSUAL stalked inside, bid along the rail into the stretch, gained the lead, dueled just off the fence, inched away under urging late and was under a hold on the line. JEWELED stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, continued between foes leaving the turn, bid between rivals in the stretch then outside the winner and bested the others. Z Z TIGER dueled off the rail, drifted out into the stretch and just held third between foes late. DESIRED EDGE prompted the pace outside a rival, was fanned four wide into the stretch and was edged for third between horses on the line. SEA GLASS chased just off the rail to the stretch and put in a late bid at a minor award between foes. MONGOLIAN RAHY chased outside then three deep on the turn and five wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor share five wide on the wire. LUCKY VAL settled off the inside, came three deep into the stretch, angled in a sixteenth out and also put in a late bid at a minor share. BLISSFUL LADY saved ground chasing the pace throughout and lacked a response in the lane.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $16,000. Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Prices $12,500-$10,500. Time 24.34 47.43 1:11.70 1:24.09 1:36.67

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Ronton 120 1 2 2–1 2–1 2–1 1–2 1–2½ T Baze 8.10 4 Odyssey Explorer 124 4 7 7 7 6–1 4–2 2–1½ Flores 17.00 3 Spirit Mission 122 3 3 4–1 4–hd 3–1½ 3–hd 3–4 Bednar 2.20 7 Lucky Pegasus 110 6 4 1–½ 1–½ 1–½ 2–1 4–2 Fuentes 94.10 8 Many Treats 120 7 5 3–½ 3–hd 5–hd 5–hd 5–¾ Harvey 97.60 6 Jersey's Heat 122 5 6 6–½ 6–2½ 7 6–1 6–1¾ Fuentes 1.10 2 Latitude 121 2 1 5–1 5–1 4–hd 7 7 Franco 3.50

1 RONTON 18.20 6.20 3.40 4 ODYSSEY EXPLORER 9.60 4.40 3 SPIRIT MISSION 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $34.00 $1 EXACTA (1-4) $62.40 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-4-3-7) $182.88 $1 TRIFECTA (1-4-3) $239.20

Winner–Ronton B.g.3 by Desert Code out of Category Ten, by Capsized. Bred by Shirley Jean Streiff & Gary Ives,Rancho de Los Aviadores & David Chase (CA). Trainer: Jeffrey Metz. Owner: Saratoga West. Mutuel Pool $83,548 Daily Double Pool $5,257 Exacta Pool $33,800 Superfecta Pool $20,954 Trifecta Pool $25,411. Scratched–Typhoon Harry. $1 Pick Three (6-2-1) paid $47.90. Pick Three Pool $16,362.

RONTON went up inside to press the pace, stalked along the rail on the second turn, re-bid inside into the stretch, gained the lead, inched away under urging and proved best. ODYSSEY EXPLORER saved ground chasing the pace, came off the rail in the stretch and gained the place. SPIRIT MISSION stalked between horses then a bit off the rail, split rivals leaving the backstretch, came three wide into the stretch and bested the others. LUCKY PEGASUS sped to the early lead off the rail, set a pressured pace outside the winner, inched away on the second turn, battled outside that one again in upper stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MANY TREATS stalked three deep then outside a rival, went three wide leaving the backstretch and on the second turn and into the stretch and also weakened. JERSEY'S HEAT chased outside then five wide on the backstretch, continued off the rail on the second turn and five wide into the stretch and also weakened. LATITUDE stalked just off the rail then between foes leaving the backstretch and four wide into and on the second turn and into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FOURTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $40,000. Maiden Special Weight. 2 year olds. Time 21.71 44.46 56.20 1:02.59

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 5 Value Play 122 4 1 1–1 1–½ 1–2 1–4 Prat 3.80 6 Norski 122 5 2 2–hd 2–hd 2–1 2–¾ Flores 9.40 7 Mo Mississippi 122 6 3 3–½ 3–2½ 3–1½ 3–1½ Gutierrez 2.10 4 Drink 122 3 4 4–2 4–1 4–hd 4–½ Quinonez 15.30 3 Palaleo 122 2 5 5–1 5–hd 5–1 5–1½ Fuentes 51.30 2 All Good 122 1 6 6 6 6 6 Van Dyke 1.00

5 VALUE PLAY 9.60 4.20 3.40 6 NORSKI 5.40 4.00 7 MO MISSISSIPPI 2.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-5) $72.20 $1 EXACTA (5-6) $28.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (5-6-7-4) $36.49 $1 TRIFECTA (5-6-7) $91.70

Winner–Value Play B.c.2 by Algorithms out of Extravaganza, by Elusive Quality. Bred by Stone Farm, LLC (KY). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Kaleem Shah, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $71,854 Daily Double Pool $6,161 Exacta Pool $32,274 Superfecta Pool $16,690 Trifecta Pool $21,918. Scratched–Jumpin Thru Hoops. $1 Pick Three (2-1-5) paid $92.80. Pick Three Pool $8,432.

VALUE PLAY sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, dueled inside on the turn and into the stretch and drew clear under urging. NORSKI stalked between horses then bid between rivals on the turn and held second. MO MISSISSIPPI stalked outside, bid three deep on the turn and into the stretch and bested the others. DRINK stalked between horses on the backstretch and inside on the turn, came out in upper stretch and did not rally. PALALEO bumped at the start, saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch then angled back to the rail and weakened. ALL GOOD broke out and bumped a rival in a bit of a slow start, settled inside then just off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out on the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response.

FIFTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $21,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $50,000-$40,000. Time 21.85 44.87 57.12 1:03.70

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 9 Its Five Somewhere 118 8 6 7–3 6–hd 4–hd 1–1 Pedroza 3.20 8 Calder Vale 122 7 3 5–2 4–1½ 5–2½ 2–½ Vergara, Jr. 14.00 2 Sure Proof 122 1 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–3 3–ns E Garcia 28.60 5 Tiger Dad 117 4 4 2–2 2–2 2–hd 4–¾ Espinoza 1.30 6 No Parking Here 113 5 2 4–hd 3–hd 3–1 5–7 Figueroa 14.80 7 Bounty Hunter 122 6 8 3–hd 5–2½ 6–2 6–2 Franco 3.80 4 Indi Luck 122 3 9 9 9 8–1 7–3 Fuentes 6.50 10 Bean Street 113 9 7 8–2 8–1 9 8–nk Orduna-Rojas 150.40 3 L. A. Big Time 115 2 5 6–3 7–5 7–2 9 Fuentes 115.90

9 ITS FIVE SOMEWHERE 8.40 4.60 3.60 8 CALDER VALE 8.40 5.60 2 SURE PROOF 8.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (5-9) $55.80 $1 EXACTA (9-8) $24.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-8-2-5) $148.27 $1 TRIFECTA (9-8-2) $391.10

Winner–Its Five Somewhere Dbb.c.2 by Stay Thirsty out of Silk Or Satin, by Medaglia d'Oro. Bred by Linda Madsen & Joy Seifert (CA). Trainer: Sal Gonzalez. Owner: Tricar Stables, Inc.. Mutuel Pool $104,149 Daily Double Pool $8,668 Exacta Pool $54,759 Superfecta Pool $34,574 Trifecta Pool $37,710. Scratched–Loud Mouth. $1 Pick Three (1-5-9) paid $177.40. Pick Three Pool $15,288. $1 Pick Four (2-1-5-9) 4 correct paid $482.90. Pick Four Pool $41,236. 50-Cent Pick Five (6-2-1-5-9) 5 correct paid $649.75. Pick Five Pool $138,726.

ITS FIVE SOMEWHERE settled off the rail, angled in on the turn, continued just off the inside, found the fence a furlong out and rallied under urging to the lead late. CALDER VALE stalked outside then four wide to the stretch and got up late outside for the place. SURE PROOF sped to the early lead, inched away and set the pace inside, kicked clear on the turn and into the stretch, drifted out in the drive, was between foes late and just held third. TIGER DAD had speed between foes then stalked off the rail to the stretch, bid between rivals in deep stretch and was edged for the show. NO PARKING HERE stalked between foes then off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and was outfinished for a minor award. BOUNTY HUNTER angled in between foes then chased just off the rail, found the inside on the turn and weakened. INDI LUCK dwelt to be away behind the field, settled just off the rail, came out on the turn and four wide into the stretch and was not a threat. BEAN STREET settled off the rail, angled in approaching the turn, came out three deep into the stretch and weakened. L. A. BIG TIME saved ground stalking the pace, took an awkward step and steadied past the half mile pole to drop back on the turn, continued inside on the turn and into the stretch and also weakened.

SIXTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $15,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $8,000. Time 21.10 44.10 56.00 1:02.18

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Baby Bear's Soup 117 1 7 6–2½ 4–1½ 4–1½ 1–1½ Fuentes 2.50 7 Ketos 124 7 5 4–1 5–2 2–1 2–2 Fuentes 0.90 6 Croissant 117 6 3 3–2 3–1½ 3–½ 3–½ McDaid 26.30 2 Red Wine and Dine 124 2 1 1–1½ 1–1 1–hd 4–2 Delgadillo 3.90 3 Papa G 124 3 2 2–hd 2–½ 5–4 5–1¾ T Baze 13.00 5 Pick One 124 5 6 7 7 7 6–1¼ Vergara, Jr. 22.70 4 Aberdeen Island 119 4 4 5–hd 6–1 6–hd 7 Espinoza 24.80

1 BABY BEAR'S SOUP 7.00 2.80 2.80 7 KETOS 2.60 2.40 6 CROISSANT 5.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (9-1) $24.20 $1 EXACTA (1-7) $5.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-7-6-2) $22.44 $1 TRIFECTA (1-7-6) $92.20

Winner–Baby Bear's Soup B.g.5 by Big Brown out of Golden Dreams, by Touch Gold. Bred by Big Brown Syndicate & Sun Valley Farm (KY). Trainer: Steve Knapp. Owner: Thomsen Racing, LLC. Mutuel Pool $103,248 Daily Double Pool $7,988 Exacta Pool $57,659 Superfecta Pool $41,883 Trifecta Pool $44,983. Scratched–New Karma, St. Reno, Uptown Street. $1 Pick Three (5-9-1) paid $95.70. Pick Three Pool $20,543.

BABY BEAR'S SOUP a step slow to begin, saved ground chasing the pace, came out into the stretch and again in midstretch and rallied under urging to prove best. KETOS stalked outside then off the rail on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, bid outside the pacesetter, took the lead past the eighth pole but could not hold off the winner. CROISSANT close up stalking the pace outside a rival, came three deep into the stretch, was between rivals in the drive and held third. RED WINE AND DINE sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail then inside, came a bit off the fence in the stretch and was edged for the show. PAPA G saved ground stalking the pace, came a bit off the rail in the stretch and weakened. PICK ONE bobbled some at the break, settled off the rail, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. ABERDEEN ISLAND chased just off the inside on the backstretch and turn and weakened in the drive.

SEVENTH RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $45,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 21.57 44.01 55.64 1:07.82

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Microrithms 122 5 3 2–1 2–hd 2–2½ 1–½ Van Dyke 0.60 4 I Am the Danger 117 3 8 3–hd 3–1½ 1–hd 2–6 Figueroa 15.10 1 Montmartre 120 1 6 1–½ 1–hd 3–1½ 3–1¾ Smith 4.70 6 Adens Dream 122 4 2 4–hd 5–½ 6–1½ 4–¾ Figueroa 16.90 9 Paddock Pick 120 7 1 6–1½ 4–hd 5–hd 5–½ Gryder 3.80 2 Market Sentiment 115 2 5 5–½ 6–1½ 4–hd 6–1 Fuentes 87.00 10 Sir Samson 122 8 4 8 7–½ 7–1 7–1¼ Talamo 37.50 8 Storminside 122 6 7 7–hd 8 8 8 Franco 28.60

7 MICRORITHMS 3.20 2.60 2.20 4 I AM THE DANGER 7.00 4.40 1 MONTMARTRE 3.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-7) $10.80 $1 EXACTA (7-4) $14.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-4-1-6) $16.59 $1 TRIFECTA (7-4-1) $45.80

Winner–Microrithms Dbb.g.4 by Algorithms out of Javelina, by Forest Wildcat. Bred by William L. S. Landes (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Israel, David, Sigband, Michael, Sigband, Nadia M. and Shaw, John A.. Mutuel Pool $134,097 Daily Double Pool $14,611 Exacta Pool $65,709 Superfecta Pool $38,467 Trifecta Pool $46,477. Scratched–Cold Brew Kid, Crazy Uncle Rick. $1 Pick Three (9-1-7) paid $24.50. Pick Three Pool $15,153.

MICRORITHMS had speed four wide then dueled outside a rival, battled three deep leaving the turn and into the stretch then outside the winner, took a short lead under left handed urging a sixteenth out and gamely prevailed. I AM THE DANGER stalked a bit off the rail then inside, bid along the fence leaving the turn and into the stretch, took a short lead and continued willingly. MONTMARTRE had good early speed and dueled inside but a bit off the rail, battled between foes into the stretch and held third. ADENS DREAM had speed between foes then stalked between horses, was in a bit tight into the turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. PADDOCK PICK stalked between horses then three deep on the turn, came four wide into the stretch and weakened. MARKET SENTIMENT had speed between horses then stalked between foes, was in a bit tight into the turn, drifted to the inside in the stretch and also weakened. SIR SAMSON stalked five wide then outside on the turn, came five wide into the stretch and also weakened. STORMINSIDE chased off the rail then angled in nearing the turn, continued along the inside on the turn and into the stretch and lacked a response in the drive.

EIGHTH RACE. 5½ Furlongs. Purse: $17,000. Maiden Claiming. 2 year olds. Claiming Prices $30,000-$28,000. Time 21.79 45.65 57.61 1:03.90

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ 3/8 Str Fin Jockey $1 7 Stay in Yo Lane 115 7 4 6–½ 7–1½ 1–½ 1–4 Figueroa 0.90 1 Do Something Easy 120 1 5 4–1 4–1½ 2–1½ 2–2 Delgadillo 8.70 4 Empirical Data 115 4 7 5–1 5–2 5–½ 3–nk Fuentes 27.80 6 Samurai Jack 122 6 1 2–hd 2–hd 3–2 4–3½ Pedroza 2.50 9 New Salute 115 9 8 9 8–1½ 6–2½ 5–3 Payeras 77.70 5 Ultra Lucky 122 5 9 8–hd 9 9 6–2 T Baze 5.70 2 Nutty Sierra 120 2 3 1–hd 1–hd 4–hd 7–ns Harvey 83.40 3 Red Potatoes 120 3 6 7–1½ 6–hd 8–hd 8–6 Bednar 15.20 8 Street Punk 115 8 2 3–2 3–1½ 7–hd 9 Orduna-Rojas 135.50

7 STAY IN YO LANE 3.80 2.60 2.40 1 DO SOMETHING EASY 5.60 4.80 4 EMPIRICAL DATA 7.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (7-7) $7.00 $1 EXACTA (7-1) $14.20 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (7-1-4-6) $19.73 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (7-1-4-6-9) $779.20 $1 TRIFECTA (7-1-4) $75.80

Winner–Stay in Yo Lane B.g.2 by Informed out of Academy Buzz, by Royal Academy. Bred by T. English & M. Verge (CA). Trainer: Doug F. O'Neill. Owner: Westside Racing Stable. Mutuel Pool $106,496 Daily Double Pool $26,332 Exacta Pool $69,321 Superfecta Pool $52,760 Super High Five Pool $5,105 Trifecta Pool $51,677. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-7-7) paid $11.00. Pick Three Pool $43,515. $1 Pick Four (9-1-3/5/7-7) 4 correct paid $48.70. Pick Four Pool $164,624. $2 Pick Six (1-5-9-1-3/5/7-7) 5 out of 6 paid $59.80. $2 Pick Six (1-5-9-1-3/5/7-7) 6 correct paid $1,577.00. Pick Six Pool $20,663.

STAY IN YO LANE chased outside then alongside a rival on the turn, came four wide into the stretch, rallied under left handed urging to the front a furlong out and won clear. DO SOMETHING EASY saved ground stalking the pace, bid inside to gain a short lead in midstretch and was clearly second best. EMPIRICAL DATA chased a bit off the rail, split rivals in midstretch, drifted out and brushed with the winner in the drive and got up for the show. SAMURAI JACK dueled between horses, was fanned out some into the stretch, continued three deep nearing the eighth pole and was edged for third. NEW SALUTE settled outside then off the rail, angled to the inside on the turn and improved position. ULTRA LUCKY squeezed a bit at the start, chased between horses then off the rail, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. NUTTY SIERRA dueled inside, came off the rail into the stretch, was between foes in midstretch and weakened. RED POTATOES pulled his way along and steadied into the turn, angled to the inside and also weakened. STREET PUNK had good early speed and dueled three deep, was fanned out some into the stretch and had little left for the drive.