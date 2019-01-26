Best Game Ever: Julius Randle took over state final as a freshman

“I felt like when I really turned a corner and had a belief in myself happened in my freshman year in the state championship game. We were down and I kind of took over. As a freshman, I just stepped into a leadership role in that game, and we ended up coming back and winning. And then we ended up winning three out of four state championships. For me, that was a turning point and, probably, my best game. I’m not even sure where. But thinking of state championships, that’s a good trigger for me. That was a great feeling. From there on, that summer and AAU, I just had the most confidence. From there, I just took off, especially mentally .… I just took off. I really didn’t want to lose that game, that championship.”