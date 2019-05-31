NBA Finals: Kevin Durant out, Andre Iguodala expected to play in Game 2

Golden State coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Friday that All-Star forward Kevin Durant, as expected, would not be available for Game 2 of the NBA Finals but veteran forward Andre Iguodala is expected to play after an MRI exam revealed no damage to his left leg.
The Toronto Raptors were in control for most of Game 1 on Thursday night en route to a 118-109 victory.
“Kevin is not going to play Sunday," Kerr said. "He’s not practicing today. We’ll have a practice tomorrow and he’s still progressing. But it’s near impossible for him to play on Sunday.”
Durant hasn’t played since suffering a strained right calf in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals against Houston on May 8.
Kerr said there is no timetable for Durant’s return, although some in the Warriors organization have reportedly said he’s expected to play at some point during the best-of-seven series.
"The thinking is when he's ready to play, he'll play,” Kerr said. “It's not like this is a sore ankle or his knee is sore and you can play through it. This is a tricky one. If you reinjure the calf that that's it, he's done for the series.”
Iguodala, who appeared to be favoring his left leg in the final two minutes Thursday might, told reporters afterward that he would not be missing Game 2 because of “just bumps and bruises,” while according to Kerr on Friday morning the veteran forward said “he felt pretty good.”
Iguodala, who is starting in Durant’s absence, played 29 minutes and finished with six points on three-of-seven shooting in Game 1. He missed all four of his three-point shots.