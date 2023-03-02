The Sports Report: Kings bolster their playoff hopes but lose a legend

Howdy, I’m your host, Iliana Limón Romero, in for Houston Mitchell, who is probably refining his preferred

Dodgers opening day lineup. Let’s get right to the news.

From Helene Elliott: Every now and then, goaltender Jonathan Quick would flash his glove or kick out his leg or repel an intruder from his crease with a feisty shove and it would feel like the Kings’ best years all over again.

But those moments recently had become all too rare for Quick, who was the most valuable player in the Kings’ surprisingly dominant 2012 Stanley Cup championship run and carried them through a 26-game playoff minefield to help them prevail again in 2014.

No athlete has ever defeated time and the indignities the passing years bring — slower reflexes, longer recovery periods, challengers who had a poster of you on the wall of their childhood bedroom. Even Quick, a Connecticut native who stands among the best Americans to wear the mask and pads of his stressful profession, couldn’t make time stand still. Nor could he pause it so he could be part of another championship push in the last season of his 10-year, $58-million contract.

Still, there was a sad finality to the announcement Wednesday the Kings had traded Quick, a conditional 2023 first-round draft pick and a third-round pick in 2024 to the Columbus Blue Jackets for goaltender Joonas Korpisalo and defenseman Vladislav Gavrikov. The newcomers — each in the final season of his contract — were scheduled to meet the media Thursday morning, hours before the Kings face Montreal at Crypto.com Arena.

LAKERS

Lakers guard Dennis Schroder (17) drives to the basket past Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) Wednesday in Oklahoma City. (Sue Ogrocki / Associated Press)

From Dan Woike: OKLAHOMA CITY — Dennis Schroder called it a must win.

And, you’d have thought with the Lakers still outside the NBA’s postseason picture, that a healthy Anthony Davis had to play.

But in a moment that explains some of the dissatisfaction with the current state of the NBA, a pain-free Davis sat out, the team choosing to cautiously monitor his previous right foot injury on the second night of a back-to-back set of games.

“It’s something that was discussed weeks ago and we’re just sticking to a plan,” Lakers coach Darvin Ham said before the Lakers 123-117 win against the Thunder.

WOMEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

USC guard Okako Adika grabs a rebound against Oregon State in the first round of the Pac-12 women’s basketball tournament Wednesday. (David Becker / Associated Press)

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: LAS VEGAS — Oregon State upset No. 6 seed USC 56-48 in the first round of the Pac-12 tournament on Wednesday in Las Vegas behind 18 points and nine rebounds from Raegan Beers.

The No. 11 seed Beavers (12-18) will play No. 3 seed Colorado in the second round on Thursday at 8:30 p.m. while the Trojans (21-9) wait for their NCAA tournament fate.

USC, which entered the game ranked 30th in the NCAA’s NET ranking, is still expected to make its first postseason appearance since 2014.

“We have to look back at this game and do some soul searching and figure out who we want to be in the tournament,” point guard Destiny Littleton said with tears falling down her cheeks. “I whole-heartedly believe that we do have more basketball to go. I think in particular this game, we were playing too much like individuals too much of the game and it came back to bite us.”

ALSO

— How regular-season clutch-time struggles helped UCLA survive against ASU

MEN’S COLLEGE BASKETBALL

UCLA guard Jaime Jaquez Jr. shoots over USC forward Vincent Iwuchukwu on Jan. 26. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

From Ben Bolch, Ryan Kartje and J. Brady McCollough: Welcome to March, college basketball fans.

Los Angeles Times college hoops experts Ben Bolch, Ryan Kartje and J. Brady McCollough are ready to answer key questions about UCLA, USC and more as the Madness begins.

What is the biggest obstacle UCLA must overcome to reach the Final Four?

Bolch: Like every year, it’s going to be about matchups. Even with their lockdown defense, the Bruins are most susceptible to being beaten by teams with length and athleticism. UCLA also can’t go into one of its six-minute lulls on offense or allow the other team to dictate the energy with a lifeless first half. Those are real issues the Bruins can’t seem to overcome.

— Still in UCLA’s corner, Ben Howland stressed importance of getting No. 1 seed in West

CHARGERS

The Chargers’ Keenan Allen runs during a game against the Colts on Dec. 26 in Indianapolis. (AJ Mast / Associated Press)

From Jeff Miller: INDIANAPOLIS — In January, Tom Telesco said he had no interest in parting ways with wide receiver Keenan Allen as the Chargers work to become salary cap compliant.

The general manager reiterated that opinion Wednesday at the NFL combine as the team remains more than $20 million over the cap.

“Keenan Allen isn’t going anywhere,” Telesco said, squelching speculation that cutting the veteran wide receiver is an option being considered.

HIGH SCHOOLS

A snowy Sierra Madre mountains in the distance on a chilly Wednesday afternoon in Sherman Oaks as Notre Dame played Bishop Alemany in a baseball game. (Eric Sondheimer / Los Angeles Times)

From Eric Sondheimer: With the temperature in the 40s and snow covering nearby mountains, there was every reason to believe the pitchers at Wednesday’s Mission League baseball opener in Sherman Oaks between Notre Dame and Bishop Alemany might have some issues with walks considering how difficult it might be gripping the baseball in the cold.

Sure enough, Notre Dame ace Oliver Boone didn’t make it out of the first inning. He gave up six runs on four walks and two hit batters and never got a batter out before being pulled.

“I couldn’t get a grip of it,” Boone said.

ALSO

— High school basketball: Southern California and Northern California Regional results and updated pairings

