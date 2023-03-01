Advertisement
High School Sports

High school basketball: Southern California and Northern California Regional results and updated pairings

Basketballs are shown on the court.
(Ethan Miller / Getty Images)
By Los Angeles Times staff
BOYS’ BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional quarterfinal, Wednesday

San Diego St. Augustine 63, West Ranch 60

Regional semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#4 San Diego St. Augustine at #1 Corona Centennial

#3 Harvard-Westlake at #2 St. John Bosco

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional quarterfinal, Wednesday

Concord De La Salle 46, San Jose Mitty 44

Regional semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#5 Concord De La Salle at #1 Modesto Christian

#3 Santa Maria St. Joseph at #2 San Ramon Dougherty Valley

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional quarterfinal, Wednesday

Mater Dei 59, Sage Hill 44

Regional semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#4 Mater Dei at #1 Sierra Canyon

#3 Etiwanda at #2 La Jolla Country Day

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL

OPEN DIVISION

Regional quarterfinal, Wednesday

Richmond Salesian 76, Folsom 70 (2OT)

Regional semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.

#5 Richmond Salesian at #1 Piedmont

#3 Fresno Clovis West at #2 San Jose Mitty

