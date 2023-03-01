High school basketball: Southern California and Northern California Regional results and updated pairings
BOYS’ BASKETBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Regional quarterfinal, Wednesday
San Diego St. Augustine 63, West Ranch 60
Regional semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#4 San Diego St. Augustine at #1 Corona Centennial
#3 Harvard-Westlake at #2 St. John Bosco
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Regional quarterfinal, Wednesday
Concord De La Salle 46, San Jose Mitty 44
Regional semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#5 Concord De La Salle at #1 Modesto Christian
#3 Santa Maria St. Joseph at #2 San Ramon Dougherty Valley
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Regional quarterfinal, Wednesday
Mater Dei 59, Sage Hill 44
Regional semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#4 Mater Dei at #1 Sierra Canyon
#3 Etiwanda at #2 La Jolla Country Day
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA REGIONAL
OPEN DIVISION
Regional quarterfinal, Wednesday
Richmond Salesian 76, Folsom 70 (2OT)
Regional semifinals, Saturday, 7 p.m.
#5 Richmond Salesian at #1 Piedmont
#3 Fresno Clovis West at #2 San Jose Mitty
