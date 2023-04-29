The Sports Report: Lakers blow out Grizzlies to advance to next round
Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.
From Dan Woike: The golden yellow sticks flashed throughout the arena, LeBron James standing at the opposite end of the court at the free-throw line taking in the game and the moment around him.
To his right, Kyrie Irving sat courtside. Ahead of him on the left in his seat, Jack Nicholson.
This had to have been the kind of night James envisioned when he picked the Lakers in 2018, the crowd full of stars, the stakes incredibly high and the spotlight on him and his team.
Pregame, James greeted them both.
Friday, it was all his — the attention, the opportunity, the moment, the team around him.
This was what James wanted. And it was what the Lakers all earned.
In front of a crowd that rewarded every moment with passionate response, the Lakers rolled their way into the second round, beating the second-seeded Grizzlies 125-85 in Game 6.
They’re the first No. 7 seed to advance in the playoffs since 2010. The Lakers will play whoever wins Game 7 on Sunday in Sacramento between the Kings and Golden State Warriors.
Photos: Lakers eliminate the Memphis Grizzlies in the NBA playoffs
‘I want him back’: Clippers coach Tyronn Lue thinks Russell Westbrook is a good fit
KINGS
From Helene Elliott: In almost any other situation, in almost any other game, Quinton Byfield and the Kings would have celebrated his third-period goal Tuesday night against Edmonton with rounds of hugs and cheers instead of quick fist-bumps and a respectful tap or two on his helmet.
On almost any other occasion his goal, which he snapped home from the slot off a fine centering pass from Gabe Vilardi, would have sparked debates over whether Byfield had finally added the offensive dimension that has been missing from his game since the Kings chose the 6-foot-5 forward No. 2 overall in the 2020 NHL draft.
Yet his goal came during what essentially was garbage time and the Kings got no closer in a 6-3 loss that pushed them to within one loss of elimination from the Stanley Cup playoffs. Byfield’s first goal since he scored into an empty net March 14 and first with someone in net since Jan. 21 was overshadowed by their bleak circumstances.
DODGERS
From Mike DiGiovanna: The Dodgers found a kindred spirit in the St. Louis Cardinals Friday night, a fellow defending division champion that has underachieved and underwhelmed as much as they have for the first month of the season.
The struggling visitors served as something of a healing balm for the Dodgers, who overcame a rocky start from Dustin May with an early homer from Mookie Betts and a late two-run shot from Miguel Vargas for a 7-3 victory before a crowd of 48,138 in Chavez Ravine.
May walked two and gave up two runs in a 26-pitch first and needed a career-high 104 pitches to complete five innings, but the Cardinals (10-17) couldn’t put another dent in May or the bullpen until the ninth, when they scored once off left-hander Alex Vesia.
ANGELS
Rowdy Tellez hit a tiebreaking single with two out in the eighth inning, and the Milwaukee Brewers won 2-1 on Friday night to stop the Angels’ three-game winning streak.
Willy Adames had a first-inning home run for Milwaukee, and the Angels’ Gio Urshela hit a two-out RBI single in the fourth as part of a three-for-three night. With two outs and two on, Brewers center fielder Joey Wiemer ran 89 feet to make a leaping backhand catch on the center-field warning track 395 feet from the plate to retire Chad Wallach.
RAMS
From Gary Klein: The Rams on Friday moved to fill a few holes on a roster that is undergoing a major austerity-driven overhaul after last season’s disastrous finish.
They selected Texas Christian offensive lineman Steve Avila in the second round of the NFL draft, and then twice traded back in the third round and chose Tennessee edge rusher Byron Young and Wake Forest defensive lineman Kobie Turner.
But Matthew Stafford remains the only quarterback on the roster. The Rams are thin at several positions, and they are without a kicker, punter or long snapper.
“We’re not going to punt,” general manager Les Snead said jokingly during a news conference at the Rams’ draft house in the San Fernando Valley. “I don’t know who’s kicking off. It’s going to be cool. Be fun to watch.”
CHARGERS
From Jeff Miller: The Chargers want to go a long way in 2023, and their effort to get there continued Friday by staying home.
The team drafted two defenders from Los Angeles, taking USC edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu in the second round (No. 54 overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley in the third (No. 85).
Tuipulotu played at Lawndale High and Henley at Crenshaw, where he once even served as a ball boy. Both players recently spent time with the Chargers during the team’s local pro day in Costa Mesa.
Chargers exercise fifth-year option on Justin Herbert with hopes for an extension
UCLA running back Zach Charbonnet is drafted by Seattle, ready for ‘whatever it takes’
