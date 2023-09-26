The Sports Report: Rams’ offense struggles in loss to Bengals

Jordan Fuller of the Rams tries to bring down Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase.

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

Newsletter Go beyond the scoreboard Get the latest on L.A.'s teams in the daily Sports Report newsletter. Enter email address Sign Me Up You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.

From Gary Klein: Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow found some footing in the second half and the Rams could not counterpunch in a 19-16 defeat before 66,158 and a “Monday Night Football” audience.

Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford had two passes intercepted by Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson, and he was sacked six times.

The Rams are 1-2 heading into Sunday’s game against the Colts in Indianapolis.

It will be a short week for a team in desperate need of recovery time after left tackle Alaric Jackson and right guard Joe Noteboom left the game because of injuries.

Advertisement

Monday night’s game was the first regular-season game between the teams since Super Bowl LVI, when the Rams hung on for a 23-20 victory at SoFi Stadium.

Stafford completed 18 of 33 passes for 269 yards and a touchdown, with two interceptions.

Receiver Puka Nacua’s streak of games with more than 10 receptions ended as the rookie caught five passes for 72 yards.

Continue reading here

Rams box score

Rams’ 19-16 road loss to the Cincinnati Bengals by the numbers

Advertisement

NFL standings

Enjoying this newsletter? Consider subscribing to the Los Angeles Times Your support helps us deliver the news that matters most. Become a subscriber.

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: The Chargers will be without wide receiver Mike Williams for the reminder of the season because of a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee.

Williams was injured Sunday after making a catch late in the third quarter of the team’s 28-24 victory at Minnesota. Tests on Monday confirmed the severity of his injury.

In his absence, rookie first-round draft pick Quentin Johnston is expected to see an increased role after being used in a limited basis to open the season.

“He just needs to continue to improve,” coach Brandon Staley said of the 21st overall selection. “We believe in the ability of this guy. We believe in the makeup of this guy. Now, he’s going to get a bigger opportunity.”

Continue reading here

Chargers-Vikings takeaways: J.C. Jackson benched before warrant issued for his arrest

NFL standings

DODGERS

From Mike DiGiovanna: Dave Roberts let out a belly laugh when asked how thrilled he was that the Dodgers will begin their final trip of the regular season with a split doubleheader against the Colorado Rockies in Denver on Tuesday. Inside, the Dodgers manager was wincing.

“I’m just grateful that it’s coming after an off-day,” Roberts said. “It’s not ideal in Colorado … yeah, I’m not looking forward to this. We’ll just try to manage it and get through it the best we can.”

The same conditions that make Coors Field baseball’s most hitter-friendly park also make it a mecca for muscle strains, the high altitude and thin, dry air often leading to dehydration that leaves players more susceptible to soft-tissue injuries.

And the last thing the National League West champion Dodgers (96-59) need as they steam toward a possible fifth 100-win season in seven years is an injury that could upend the lineup, rotation or bullpen for the playoffs.

Continue reading here

All MLB box scores

NL WEST STANDINGS

x-Dodgers, 96-59

Arizona, 82-74, 14.5 GB

San Francisco, 78-79, 19 GB

San Diego, 77-80, 20 GB

Colorado, 56-99, 40 GB

x-clinched division

WILD-CARD STANDINGS

top three teams qualify

Philadelphia, 87-69

Arizona, 82-74

Chicago, 82-74

Miami, 81-75, 1 GB

Cincinnati, 80-77, 2.5 GB

San Francisco, 78-79, 4.5 GB

San Diego, 77-80, 5.5 GB

For full standings, go here

ANGELS

From Sarah Valenzuela: Mike Trout walked with purpose through the Angels clubhouse before Monday’s 5-1 loss to the Texas Rangers and headed directly to his locker. He stood tall in a navy Angels sweatshirt and red cap and waited for members of the media to gather around him. He smiled and joked briefly about Taylor Swift’s appearance at a recent football game in Kansas City. Then the first question.

“What’s the frustration level knowing this injury is keeping you out the rest of the way?,” the Angels’ center fielder was asked.

The 32-year-old slugger’s voice broke ever so slightly. A frown crossed his face. His eyes started to water.

“Yeah, it’s frustrating,” Trout said. “It’s [feeling] better now, but I wanted to get back. It’s tough. It’s been hard on me. … I just want to be out there and injuries suck. All the hard work and stuff and just freak stuff happens. But [I’m] trying to stay positive.”

Continue reading here

————

Angels pitcher Patrick Sandoval left Monday’s game against the Texas Rangers due to right oblique tightness, the team said.

The starter threw a 94-mph sinker to designated hitter Mitch Garver that resulted in a walk. Immediately after throwing the pitch, he stepped off the back of the mound, appeared to yelp and took off his glove.

Angels’ third baseman Mike Moustakas waved to the dugout for help. Manager Phil Nevin and a trainer sprinted to the field to Sandoval.

The Angels infield, Nevin and the trainer remained at the mound for a few minutes. Sandoval then departed the game. José Suarez came in to replace Sandoval on the mound.

Continue reading here

Angels box score

All MLB box scores

AL WEST STANDINGS

Texas, 88-68

Houston, 86-71, 2.5 GB

Seattle, 84-72, 4 GB

Angels, 70-87, 18.5 GB

Oakland, 48-108, 39.5 GB

WILD-CARD STANDINGS

top three teams qualify

y-Tampa Bay, 95-62

Toronto, 87-69

Houston, 85-71

Seattle, 84-71, 0.5 GB

y-clinched wild-card berth

Note: The Angels have been eliminated from postseason contention.

For full standings, go here

From Thuc Nhi Nguyen: There were drops. There were drive-killing penalties. But most important for USC, there was still Caleb Williams.

When little was going right in USC’s passing game in a sloppy matchup against Arizona State on Saturday, the Heisman-winning quarterback rescued the Trojans with deep-ball fireworks that have become the signature of this season’s USC offense.

Williams has tossed eight touchdown passes traveling 20 or more yards in the air this season, according to Pro Football Focus. Of Williams’ 15 touchdown passes, 11 (73.3%) were on passes 10 or more yards compared to last year when the Heisman winner threw 17 of his 42 (40.5%) touchdown passes farther than 10 yards.

It’s tangible progress in Williams’ goal to improve in every aspect even after winning college football’s highest individual honor. The coaching staff made it a point to work on expanding the intermediate and deep passing game to make opponents “respect the whole area of the field,” receivers coach Dennis Simmons said.

Continue reading here

1961 — New York Yankee Roger Maris ties Babe Ruth’s 34-year-old record with his 60th homer, off Jack Fisher of Baltimore.

1981 — Nolan Ryan of the Houston Astros becomes the first player to pitch five no-hitters. This one is a 5-0 victory over the Dodgers at the Astrodome.

1983 — Australia II wins America’s Cup yacht race to end the longest winning streak in sporting history. Australia II, skippered by John Bertrand, wins the title in the seventh and final race. Australia II crosses the finish line with a winning margin of 41 seconds over Liberty, which is skippered by Dennis Conner. The U.S. had successfully defended the cup over a period of 132 years, since the schooner America won it in a fleet race around England’s Isle of Wight in 1851.

1998 — Prairie View A&M ends its NCAA-record 80-game losing streak by stopping a 2-point conversion in the final minute for a 14-12 victory over Langston. The victory is the Panthers’ first since Oct. 28, 1989, when they defeated Mississippi Valley 21-12.

2000 — At the Sydney Olympics, the U.S. softball team completes a stunning comeback by edging Japan 2-1 in extra innings to win its second straight gold medal.

2004 — Peyton Manning of Indianapolis passes for 393 yards and five first-half touchdowns in a 45-31 win over Green Bay. Manning has the most TD throws in one half since Tommy Kramer in 1986, and the most yards in a quarter, 247, since Boomer Esiason in 1996.

2010 — Christine Sinclair has two goals and Marta adds a goal and two assists as the FC Gold Pride beat the Philadelphia Independence 4-0 to win the Women’s Professional Soccer championship.

2010 — Seattle’s Leon Washington returns two kickoffs — 101 and 99 yards — for touchdowns in the Seahawks’ 27-20 win over San Diego.

2015 — Sebastian Giovinco breaks the MLS season points record, assisting on two goals in Toronto FC’s 3-2 victory over Chicago to push his total to 35.

2021 — United States regains the Ryder Cup beating Team Europe 19-9 at Whistling Straits, Haven, Wisc.

—Compiled by the Associated Press

And finally...

Roger Maris hits his 60th homer of 1961. Watch and listen here.