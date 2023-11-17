The Sports Report: It’s unanimous -- Shohei Ohtani is the AL MVP

Howdy, I’m your host, Houston Mitchell. Let’s get right to the news.

From Sarah Valenzuela: Shohei Ohtani seemed like his own biggest competition most of the year. Not even a season derailed by injuries that affected his two-way abilities could have stopped him from winning his second American League most valuable player award.

“I think the balance of pitching and hitting was really good,” Ohtani said in Japanese on MLB Network’s broadcast Thursday. “I think I was able to do that at a higher level. I wasn’t able to play until the end, and I think that might be my only regret.”

Ohtani won the award, given by the Baseball Writers Assn. of America, by a unanimous vote. Texas Rangers teammates Corey Seager and Marcus Semien finished second and third in the voting, respectively.

Ohtani won his first MVP award in 2021 and finished second in 2022. He is the first player in MLB history to be a unanimous MVP twice. Ohtani’s latest award caps a season in which he was also named AL Outstanding Player, in the Players Choice awards, and won his second Silver Slugger award.

“Congrats on an epic year and well deserved MVP,” Angels outfielder Mike Trout, a three-time AL MVP, tweeted Thursday. “Proud of you, brother!”

Ronald Acuña Jr. wins NL MVP award over Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman

Shaikin: John Fisher got his Vegas wish. Will he now try to hold the Oakland Coliseum ‘hostage’?

Viva Las Vegas: MLB owners unanimously approve A’s move from Oakland

Eric Kay’s appeal denied in fentanyl case that killed Angels pitcher Tyler Skaggs

Unanimous winners of the AL MVP award:

Hank Greenberg, Detroit (1935)

Al Rosen, Cleveland (1953)

Mickey Mantle, New York (1956)

Frank Robinson, Baltimore (1966)

Denny McLain, Detroit (1968)

Reggie Jackson, Oakland (1973)

Jose Canseco, Oakland (1988)

Frank Thomas, Chicago (1993)

Ken Griffey Jr., Seattle (1997)

Mike Trout, Angels (2014)

Shohei Ohtani, Angels (2021)

Shohei Ohtani, Angels (2023)

Multiple AL MVP award winners

Three times

Jimmie Foxx (1932-33, 1938)

Joe DiMaggio (1939, 1941, 1947)

Yogi Berra (1951, 1954-55)

Mickey Mantle (1956-57, 1962)

Alex Rodriguez (2003, 2005, 2007)

Mike Trout (2014, 2016, 2019)

Two times

Hank Greenberg (1935, 1940)

Hal Newhouser (1944-45)

Ted Williams (1946, 1949)

Roger Maris (1960-61)

Robin Yount (1982, 1989)

Cal Ripken Jr. (1983, 1991)

Frank Thomas (1993-94)

Juan Gonzalez (1996, 1998)

Miguel Cabrera (2012-13)

Shohei Ohtani (2021, 2023).

From Ben Bolch: One play remained. Rivalry revelry was assured.

UCLA was bludgeoning USC at the Rose Bowl a quarter of a century ago.

Ahead by three scores, taking a knee or running up the middle would have been the humane thing to do, even against those terrible Trojans.

Cade McNown leaned into the huddle and relayed the play. As the clock ticked below 20 seconds, the Bruins quarterback stepped behind center and took the snap. He faked a pitch and took off in the other direction, no one there to protect him.

It was a naked bootleg, and a timeless kick in the rear.

“I mean, I still f— hate Cade McNown,” former USC fullback Petros Papadakis said this week with a hearty laugh.

No one on the Trojans’ sideline found any humor in it on that warm afternoon in November 1998. Scrunching his face in disgust, USC coach Paul Hackett yelled for someone to wallop that barbaric Bruin. Safety Rashard Cook finally complied, bringing McNown down at the end of a 23-yard run that completed UCLA’s 34-17 victory in unsavory fashion.

CHARGERS

From Jeff Miller: His team had just beaten its L.A. rivals, the Chargers pushing their win streak to four and reveling in the postseason berth clinched along the way.

Brandon Staley stood before the assembled media inside SoFi Stadium and talked about the good things suddenly happening all at once.

“A big thing that we’ve been emphasizing is just the finish in our football team,” he said, “and finding our best here down the stretch.”

Ten-and-a-half months later, Staley now is facing daily ridicule that’s emphasizing he might be finished.

From that New Year’s Day to this Thanksgiving week, Staley’s Chargers have been foiled by a questionable decision, an historic playoff meltdown and a defense that’s become increasingly difficult to defend.

NFL reporter for Fox, Amazon admits making up coaches’ comments

NFL Week 11 picks: Can UCLA’s DTR save Browns? Will Chargers, Rams rebound?

LAKERS

From Helene Elliott: The Lakers had fallen 24 points behind Sacramento through three quarters Wednesday in the second game of a back-to-back sequence, but coach Darvin Ham wasn’t ready to concede and move on to the next game in their tightly compacted calendar.

Ham sent out starters LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Cam Reddish and D’Angelo Russell, along with Austin Reaves, to begin the fourth quarter. It was worth a shot, Ham figured, to see if they could cut down on their turnovers and throw the Kings off by going to a zone defense. Maybe they could rely on their competitive instincts to get back into a game they had never led.

“I told them at the break at the end of the third, we’ve got about four or five minutes to see if we can do something and dig into this lead, minimize the deficit,” Ham said.

“Whenever we get stops, we take care of the ball, we’re usually fine. And I know the amount of scoring that we have on our team, particularly those five guys that finished for us, so you’ve got to give them a chance to see what they can do.”

CLIPPERS

From Andrew Greif: Three weeks into the NBA season, only two teams have yet to win a game decided in the final minutes.

One is the Washington Wizards, a rebuilding team for whom struggles were predictable.

The other is the championship-aspirant Clippers, whose inability to close out close games is but one of several issues contributing to a 3-7 start, including six consecutive losses.

The Clippers are 0-5 in games within five points in the last five minutes, the NBA’s self-defined “clutch” time. Even Memphis, which owns the league’s worst record, owns two such wins — including outlasting the Clippers by four on Sunday.

FORMULA ONE IN VEGAS

From Sam Farmer: Sin City is ready for a Formula One redo.

After 41 years, Formula One racing is back in the splashiest of ways with the Las Vegas Grand Prix and a course that runs down the Las Vegas Strip, as opposed to the flop of a first try from 1981-82.

That version was held in the parking lot of Caesars Palace and in sweltering heat.

There’s a three-year contract for the current race, which starts at 10 p.m. PT Saturday and finishes at 1 a.m. PT Sunday, although F1 has agreed to support the race for at least 10 years. Las Vegas officials are hoping for a “lifetime partnership.”

A look at some of the curiosities and challenges surrounding the event:

KINGS

Kevin Fiala had a goal and an assist, Anze Kopitar scored on the power play and the Kings halted the Florida Panthers’ five-game winning streak with a 2-1 victory on Thursday night.

Cam Talbot made 30 saves, and the Kings won in their own building for the second time in eight games.

Sam Reinhart scored for the third straight game, Sergei Bobrovsky allowed two goals on 26 shots, and the explosive Panthers were held to their lowest scoring output since being shut out at Minnesota in their season opener on Oct. 12.

