What to know about every NFC team heading into Week 13

Arizona: Chandler Jones is the only player with at least 11 sacks in each of the last three seasons. He’s on pace for 16 sacks this season, one shy of his career high from 2017.
Atlanta: Matt Ryan is the NFL’s top passer in yards (3,683) but has been sacked 33 times, fifth most in the league, 14 coming on the team’s current three-game skid.
Carolina: Christian McCaffrey became the first Panthers player to have 100-plus yards rushing (125) and receiving (112) in the same game last week against Seattle.
Chicago: Safety Eddie Jackson has scored a touchdown in three of the last four games. He has a 65-yard fumble return for a TD to go with a pair of pick-sixes.
Dallas: Owner Jerry Jones said the upset win over the Saints on Thursday will have a lasting impact on his players: “This team will never be the same again.”
Detroit: Matthew Stafford has thrown three TD passes and had four passes intercepted over his last four games. He has 17 and 10, respectively, for the season.
Green Bay: Davante Adams is the only player with 70-plus catches (career-high 77 this season) and 10 or more receiving TDs in each of the last three seasons.
Minnesota: Adam Thielen is the first Vikings receiver with nine 100-yard games in one season. He leads the NFL in catches (93) and is No. 2 in yards receiving (1,138).
New Orleans: Drew Brees passed for 127 yards Thursday night in a loss to Dallas. It’s the second straight week he has been held to fewer than 200 yards passing.
N.Y. Giants: The offense has allowed 38 sacks, the second most in the NFL. The defense has sacked the opposing quarterback 14 times, the second fewest in the league.
Philadelphia: Carson Wentz has a passer rating of 100 or more in six of the last seven games and has completed at least 70% of his passes in five of the last six games.
RAMS: Brandin Cooks needs 36 yards to become the first player with 1,000 yards receiving three straight years for different teams (Saints in 2016, Patriots in 2017).
San Francisco: CB Richard Sherman returns to Seattle, where he played for seven seasons, a week after allowing 100 yards receiving for only the sixth time in his career.
Seattle: Russell Wilson passed for a season-high 339 yards last week, and did so with his helmet speaker for play calls not functioning properly for much of the first half.
Tampa Bay: With 101/2 sacks this year, Jason Pierre-Paul is the first Buccaneers player with 10 or more sacks in a season since Simeon Rice, who had 14 in 2005.
Washington: Josh Norman has 11 interceptions and 11 forced fumbles since 2014. He’s the only player with more than 10 in each category during that span.