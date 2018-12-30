What to know about every NFC team heading into Week 17

Arizona: Has scored points on only 18.4% of its offensive drives this season — 35.4% less often than league-leading New Orleans.
Atlanta: Julio Jones is the only player averaging more than 100 yards receiving. The NFL leader needs 61 yards to finish with triple digits per game.
Carolina: Christian McCaffrey is 76 yards from scrimmage behind league-leader Ezekiel Elliott, who may not play with the Cowboys set in the No. 4 seed.
Chicago: Matt Nagy is the first Bears coach in more than 60 years with a winning record in his debut season. Paddy Driscoll went 9-2-1 in 1956.
Dallas: Amari Cooper had 280 yards receiving through eight weeks. Since joining the Cowboys, he has averaged 87 yards and need 26 yards for his third 1,000-yard season.
Detroit: Lions are trying to win four straight against Green Bay for the first time since winning seven of eight from 1980 to 1983.
Green Bay: Davante Adams needs two receptions to break Sterling Sharpe’s franchise record of 112. Adams is 134 yards shy of breaking the yardage record.
Minnesota: Their league-leading pass rush has 50 sacks. The defense has allowed the fewest touchdown drives (25) for the second year in a row (23 in 2017).
New Orleans: Former No. 1 pick with the Vikings, Teddy Bridgewater, will start as Drew Brees sits out the finale with the Saints already having secured home-field advantage.
N.Y. Giants: Saquon Barkley needs 114 yards to become the third rookie with 2,000 yards from scrimmage (Edgerrin James, Eric Dickerson).
Philadelphia: Super-sub Nick Foles threw for a franchise-record 471 yards last week to become the first Eagles QB with multiple 400-yard passing games.
Rams: They are trying to win 13 games for the third time in franchise history, joining the 1999 and 2001 St. Louis Rams teams that played in the Super Bowl.
San Francisco: The 49ers need four takeaways from the Rams to avoid setting a record for the fewest in a season (currently 11). The Rams average only 1.3 giveaways.
Seattle: No team has ever finished with single-digit turnovers. The Seahawks have a chance to tie the 2011 49ers and 2010 Patriots with an NFL record 10.
Tampa Bay: The Buccaneers have three players — league-leader DeSean Jackson, Mike Evans and O.J. Howard — in the top six in yards per reception.
Washington: Adrian Peterson is sixth in the league in rushing, surpassing the 1,000-yard mark last week for the eighth time in his career.