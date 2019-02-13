Podcast: Anthony Davis isn’t a member of the Lakers. What happened?

In the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, NBA writer Brad Turner discusses the recent Anthony Davis trade saga between the Lakers and New Orleans Pelicans and what it was like covering the developments as they happened.
“During the course of all this, it was exhausting on both sides,” Turner tells host Beto Durán. “I was always feeling challenged to try to find out what was going on, who to call, who to text, who to truly trust in all of this, knowing that both sides wanted to get out their narrative and both sides did.”
In addition to an in-depth look behind the scenes at the trade that never happened, Turner also discusses how Magic Johnson and LeBron James navigate in a different orbit than everyone else and the tampering investigation into Johnson’s dealings with Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons.
Later, columnist Dan Woike joins Durán to talk about Magic, LeBron, Davis, Simmons and all things NBA.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.