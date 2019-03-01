Podcast: Zlatan Ibrahimovic has plenty to say heading into new Galaxy season

In the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, Galaxy superstar Zlatan Ibrahimovic sits down with Times soccer writer Kevin Baxter to discuss — in English, Ibrahimovic’s sixth language — the MLS, his career, his upbringing, whom he looked up to as a boy and more.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.