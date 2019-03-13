Podcast: Gennady Golovkin talks about Canelo Alvarez, DAZN and more

Former middleweight boxing champion Gennady Golovkin and trainer Abel Sanchez join combat sports writer Lance Pugmire in studio for the latest edition of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast. The superstar fighter known as GGG discusses his new six-fight, three-year deal with the streaming service DAZN, a contract that keeps him aligned for a trilogy fight with Canelo Alvarez.
Later, Blake Richardson talks about her experience as a Los Angeles Times intern, which has included covering the Dodgers in the World Series and going viral with her coverage of the UCLA gymnastics team.
The Times launched “Arrive Early, Leave Late” in October to take listeners closer to the action of L.A.’s home teams. Hosted by Beto Durán and featuring The Times’ award-winning reporters and columnists, the podcast combines in-depth interviews, the best moments from the games and a look inside the front offices.