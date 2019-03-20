Podcast: A deep dive into the college admissions scandal at USC

On the latest episode of the “Arrive Early, Leave Late” podcast, USC writer Brady McCollough and enterprise reporter Nathan Fenno delve into the college admissions scandal that has led to the indictment of dozens of people, including four with ties to the Trojans.
Of all the schools linked to the scandal, USC is the only one with an adminstrator — former senior associate athletic director Donna Heinel — alleged to be involved. McCullough gets into the details of the scandal and discusses whether or not there is still more to uncover.
Later, Fenno reviews the larger epidemic of a scandal-plagued institution. Is this a series of rogue individuals or is a larger department effort at play here?
