Rams sign 14 undrafted free agents to bolster roster

The Rams continued filling out their roster, agreeing to terms with 14 undrafted free agents, the team announced Monday.
There are nine offensive and five defensive players among the free agents, who will compete for roles on special teams and as reserves.
Wake Forest running back Matthew Colburn and Wake Forest receiver Alex Bachman are part of an offensive group, along with Eastern Washington receiver Nsimba Webster, Missouri tight end Kendall Blanton, Houston tight end Romello Brooker, Texas State tight end Keenan Brown, Youngstown State center Vitas Hrynkiewicz, Middle Tennessee guard Chandler Brewer and Villanova guard Brandon Hitner.
The defensive players are Tarleton State tackle Tyrell Thompson, Cincinnati tackle Marquise Copeland, Texas A&M linebacker Landis Durham, Georgia linebacker Natrez Patrick and Delaware linebacker Troy Reeder.
The Rams selected eight players in last week’s NFL draft: Washington safety Taylor Rapp, Memphis running back Darrell Henderson, Michigan cornerback David Long, Oklahoma offensive lineman Bobby Evans, Washington defensive lineman Greg Gaines, Wisconsin offensive lineman David Edwards, Penn State safety Nick Scott and Texas Tech linebacker Dakota Allen.
The Rams on Monday began the second phase of the their voluntary offseason program, which includes individual player instruction and drills and practices for separate groups. Live-contact drills are prohibited. Organized team activities begin May 20.
The Rams also announced that they had signed offensive lineman Jeremiah Kolone, a member of the Rams’ practice squad for a short time in 2018. Kolone played for the San Diego Fleet in the defunct Alliance of American Football league.