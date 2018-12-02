How the Rams and Lions match up in Week 13

Two years ago at Ford Field, Lions quarterback Matt Stafford picked apart the Rams defense and passed for four touchdowns. Much has changed for the Rams, but also for the Lions, especially in their receiver corps. Kenny Golladay has a team-best 52 catches, five for touchdowns. But Marvin Jones, who has five touchdown catches, was placed on injured reserve this week. That could make it tough on Stafford, who has passed for 17 touchdowns, with 10 interceptions. The Rams forced five turnovers against the Chiefs, which mitigated the fact that the defense gave up 546 yards and six touchdown passes. The Rams should be buoyed by the return of cornerback Aqib Talib. The 11th-year pro was sidelined for eight games while recovering from left ankle surgery. Kerryon Johnson, the Lions’ leading rusher, did not practice this week because of a knee injury so LeGarrette Blount presumably will carry the load. The Rams could not control the run in Week 10 against the Seattle Seahawks nor against the Chiefs, but this might be a game that the Rams show improvement. Tackle Aaron Donald has a team-best 141/2 sacks. Defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh returns to where he began his NFL career.