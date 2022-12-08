Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

Rams ‘lean toward’ having Baker Mayfield available to play

Baker Mayfield takes part in a news conference after a game between the Carolina Panthers and the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 20. (Patrick Semansky / Associated Press)

Baker Mayfield sat next to Rams coach Sean McVay on a flight to the 2018 NFL scouting combine.

On Thursday, the new Rams quarterback could be standing beside McVay on the sideline when the Rams play host to the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.

But will Mayfield play with only two days of preparation?

McVay said Wednesday that he would “lean toward” having Mayfield available but stopped short of saying Mayfield would play.

“It would be unprecedented from my experiences because of everything that a quarterback’s asked to do, to bring him in in such a short period of time and have him go out there,” McVay said during a videoconference. “But I do think he would be capable of it if we asked.

