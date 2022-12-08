Rams vs. Las Vegas Raiders: Live updates, start time, betting odds and analysis

Rams ‘lean toward’ having Baker Mayfield available to play
Baker Mayfield sat next to Rams coach Sean McVay on a flight to the 2018 NFL scouting combine.
On Thursday, the new Rams quarterback could be standing beside McVay on the sideline when the Rams play host to the Las Vegas Raiders at SoFi Stadium.
But will Mayfield play with only two days of preparation?
McVay said Wednesday that he would “lean toward” having Mayfield available but stopped short of saying Mayfield would play.
“It would be unprecedented from my experiences because of everything that a quarterback’s asked to do, to bring him in in such a short period of time and have him go out there,” McVay said during a videoconference. “But I do think he would be capable of it if we asked.
The Rams won’t risk playing Matthew Stafford
Matthew Stafford is on injured reserve because of a spinal cord contusion and coach Sean McVay has all but declared that the Rams quarterback will be shut down for the season.
So, what’s next for the 34-year-old Stafford?
The 14th-year pro “wants to compete” but “it’s more about having a healthy offseason,” McVay said Monday during a videoconference with reporters.
McVay spoke the day after the Seattle Seahawks defeated the Rams, 27-23, at SoFi Stadium, a sixth consecutive loss that dropped the defending Super Bowl champions’ record to 3-9.
John Wolford, who started at quarterback against the Seahawks, is nursing a neck injury, McVay said. That would appear to put Bryce Perkins on track to start against the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night at SoFi Stadium. However, a determination has not been made, McVay said.
Last season, Stafford led the Rams to victory in Super Bowl LVI. Soon after, he received an injection in his right elbow and did not throw passes during the team’s offseason workouts as he attempted to work through tendinitis.
Rams vs. Raiders matchups, how to watch and prediction
Breaking down how the Rams (3-9) and the Las Vegas Raiders (5-7) match up heading into their game at 5:15 p.m. PST on Thursday at SoFi Stadium. The game will be shown on Fox (Ch. 11) and streamed on Amazon Prime.
When Rams have the ball
The Rams would love to see what new quarterback Baker Mayfield can do, but with only two days of preparation he is probably a long shot to play against the Raiders. However, coach Sean McVay said he was leaning toward Mayfield being active.
John Wolford is questionable because of a neck injury. If Wolford does not play, Bryce Perkins is available. Whoever plays will be passing to a receiving corps that includes Van Jefferson, Ben Skowronek, Tutu Atwell, Brandon Powell and Austin Trammell.
My Cause My Cleats: Rams honor a father who died by suicide, veterans and more
Matt Skura hopes to help others who are struggling while remembering his father Sunday.
During the NFL’s annual “My Cause My Cleats” celebration, the Rams center will wear custom yellow and gold cleats supporting the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention. The cleats feature the words “Out Of The Darkness” and “Douglas Skura Memorial Fund.”
“It’s to honor my dad, who took his own life this March,” Matt Skura told The Times. “It’s obviously been a difficult year for myself, my family. I thought this would be a great time to honor and remember him. And a great way to also bring to light mental health issues, mental health awareness.”
Listen to Matt Skura:
Rams vs. Raiders: Betting odds, lines and picks against the spread
The Rams take the field on a short week with two inexperienced quarterbacks and a new one that got released from one of the worst teams in the NFL, but that is far from the team’s only worry going into Thursday night against the Raiders.
Las Vegas Raiders (-6, 44.5) at Los Angeles Rams
It appears John Wolford, who is still dealing with a neck injury that designates him as ‘questionable’ on a weekly basis, will get the start over the newly acquired Baker Mayfield. The Mayfield addition seems to say a lot about what the organization thinks of Bryce Perkins, given that this is a lost season and it would make sense to give him some reps. None of the quarterbacks have much to work with because Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson are sidelined, so expectations are extremely low. Wolford was 14 of 26 for 178 yards with two interceptions last week in a very winnable game against the Seahawks.
Despite getting outgained by 119 yards (and by 200 passing yards), the Rams only lost 27-23 to the Seahawks. It was the team’s sixth straight loss and moral victories don’t matter, but the 171 rushing yards were a season high. In fact, the ground game has been strong the last three weeks, totaling 435 yards.
Unfortunately, the offense isn’t the only problem area. Aaron Donald will likely miss this game, so there will be a huge hole in the middle of the defensive line. The Rams did have four sacks last week, but Geno Smith still threw for 367 yards and three touchdowns. Jalen Ramsey seems to have lost some zip this season and Davante Adams has 41 catches for 664 yards and seven touchdowns in the last five games.
The Rams pass defense has been among the worst in the league over the last few weeks, but they have been stout against the run. Josh Jacobs leads the league in rushing yards and has found the end zone 10 times for a Raiders bunch rushing for 5.2 yards per carry. Fortunately, the Rams have a top-five run defense, but Donald’s potential absence is a worry.
A bad Raiders defense is likely to get helped by the presence of either Wolford or Mayfield, who cannot possibly be deep into the playbook for this game. Laying a big road number on a short week isn’t a profitable strategy more often than not, but the Rams can’t score and the Raiders are top 10 in points scored per game and seem to be improving upon their red-zone issues.
Pick: Raiders -6