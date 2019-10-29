Rams trade veteran cornerback Aqib Talib to Dolphins for undisclosed draft pick

The Los Angeles Rams have parted ways with Aqib Talib.

The team traded the veteran cornerback and an undisclosed draft pick to the Miami Dolphins for an undisclosed draft pick, the Dolphins announced ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline.

Talib, who hasn’t played the last couple weeks after being placed on injured reserve because of rib fractures he suffered against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 5, was considered to be on the trade block.

In a span of two weeks, the Rams have traded away two of the top cornerbacks in a bid to reinvent their secondary. The team traded Marcus Peters on Oct. 15 to the Baltimore Ravens.

Advertisement

The Times will have more on Talib being traded soon.