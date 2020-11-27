Rams cancel practice after members of organization need additional coronavirus testing

The Rams canceled practice Friday “out of an abundance of caution” after two members of the organization had COVID-19 results that required further testing, the team announced.

The Rams are preparing for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Coach Sean McVay is scheduled to address reporters Friday afternoon.

This is the second time in as many weeks that COVID-19 has affected the Rams.

Last week, the Rams placed three players — defensive back Jake Gervase, tight end Kendall Blanton and receiver J.J. Koski — on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Blanton and Koski have since returned to practice, a team official said. None of the players have been active for a game this season.

Last week, the NFL mandated that all teams operate under the league’s intensive COVID-19 protocols for the rest of the season. Those protocols include holding meetings virtually or in the largest possible indoor spaces. The Rams have held meetings virtually or in an outdoor, open-air tent at their Thousand Oaks facility.

Offensive linemen Brian Allen and Andrew Whitworth tested positive during the spring and summer, respectively. Rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis’ ability to participate in team activities was delayed after he tested positive in August.