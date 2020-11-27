Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Advertisement
Share
Rams

Rams cancel practice after members of organization need additional coronavirus testing

The Los Angeles Rams logo on the field at SoFi Stadium.
The Rams canceled practice Friday after two members of the organization received coronavirus test results that required additional testing.
(Sean M. Haffey / Associated Press)
By Gary KleinStaff Writer 
Share

The Rams canceled practice Friday “out of an abundance of caution” after two members of the organization had COVID-19 results that required further testing, the team announced.

The Rams are preparing for Sunday’s game against the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium. Coach Sean McVay is scheduled to address reporters Friday afternoon.

This is the second time in as many weeks that COVID-19 has affected the Rams.

Last week, the Rams placed three players — defensive back Jake Gervase, tight end Kendall Blanton and receiver J.J. Koski — on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Blanton and Koski have since returned to practice, a team official said. None of the players have been active for a game this season.

Advertisement

Rams

With Micah Kiser sidelined, Troy Reeder tackles middle of Rams’ defense

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Troy Reeder (51) during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rams

With Micah Kiser sidelined, Troy Reeder tackles middle of Rams’ defense

Rams linebacker Troy Reeder will start Sunday in place of Micah Kiser, who was put on injured reserve after suffering a knee injury at Tampa Bay.

Last week, the NFL mandated that all teams operate under the league’s intensive COVID-19 protocols for the rest of the season. Those protocols include holding meetings virtually or in the largest possible indoor spaces. The Rams have held meetings virtually or in an outdoor, open-air tent at their Thousand Oaks facility.

Offensive linemen Brian Allen and Andrew Whitworth tested positive during the spring and summer, respectively. Rookie outside linebacker Terrell Lewis’ ability to participate in team activities was delayed after he tested positive in August.

RamsCOVID-19 Pandemic
Gary Klein

Gary Klein covers the Los Angeles Rams for the Los Angeles Times. Before that, he covered USC’s football program and athletic department. He began working for The Times in the San Fernando Valley edition and has reported on high school, college and pro sports. He grew up in Southern California and graduated from Cal State Northridge.
Advertisement
Advertisement