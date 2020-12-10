L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Patriots-Rams winner in NFL Thursday game
NFL Thursday
NEW ENGLAND (6-6)
AT RAMS (8-4)
TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m.
Line: Rams by 5
Over/under: 45
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Patriots are riding high after a historic blowout of the Chargers, but this Rams defense is different. Cam Newton isn’t going to dink and dunk his way to a win, and the Rams clamp down against the run.
Rams 31, Patriots 23
