L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Patriots-Rams winner in NFL Thursday game

NFL Thursday

NEW ENGLAND (6-6)

AT RAMS (8-4)

TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m.

Line: Rams by 5

Over/under: 45

Sam Farmer’s pick: The Patriots are riding high after a historic blowout of the Chargers, but this Rams defense is different. Cam Newton isn’t going to dink and dunk his way to a win, and the Rams clamp down against the run.

Rams 31, Patriots 23