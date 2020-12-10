Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Rams

L.A. Times’ Sam Farmer predicts Patriots-Rams winner in NFL Thursday game

New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws against the Chargers.
New England Patriots quarterback Cam Newton throws against the Chargers on Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
(Ashley Landis / Associated Press)
By Sam FarmerStaff Writer 
NFL Thursday

NEW ENGLAND (6-6)
AT RAMS (8-4)

TV: Ch. 11, NFL Network, 5:20 p.m.
Line: Rams by 5
Over/under: 45
Sam Farmer’s pick: The Patriots are riding high after a historic blowout of the Chargers, but this Rams defense is different. Cam Newton isn’t going to dink and dunk his way to a win, and the Rams clamp down against the run.

Rams 31, Patriots 23

RamsSports
