Women’s World Cup on TV: Italy-Netherlands and Germany-Sweden wrap up the quarterfinals

The buzz: No. 15 Italy, the lowest-ranked team of the eight quarterfinalists, hasn’t gotten this far since the first Women’s World Cup in 28 years. In fact it didn’t even qualify for the last four tournaments, getting knocked out by — wait for it — the Netherlands in a qualifying playoff four years ago. But it has lost just once in France, winning its group and giving up just two goals in four games. Forward Cristiana Girelli and midfielder Aurora Galli have led the offense with three goals each. The unbeaten Dutch, the reigning European champions, boast two of the world’s top players in forwards Lieke Martens and Vivianne Miedema, who have each scored twice here. Both of Martens’ goals came in a round-of-16 win over Japan, the second on a penalty kick in the 90th minute following a controversial handball call. Half of the Netherlands’ eight goals here have come in the 75th minute or later. This is just the country’s second appearance in a Women’s World Cup; four years ago it made the round of 16.