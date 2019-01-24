Search ends for plane carrying Premier League player Emiliano Sala

But Sala was unable to establish himself at Bordeaux, and he was sent out on loan to the second division team Niort. After scoring 21 goals, he was given a chance in Ligue 1 by Bordeaux. But after scoring only once in 11 league games for Bordeaux during the 2014-15 season, Sala had to go out on loan again to Caen, where his goals secured a move to Nantes.