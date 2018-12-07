What to watch in international soccer this weekend

EPL: A number of compelling clashes take place Saturday in the Premier League, beginning in the wee hours Pacific time when unbeaten Liverpool, which needed a miracle goal deep in stoppage time to win last weekend’s Merseyside Derby, travels to Dorset to meet surprising Bournemouth. (NBCSN, 4:30 a.m. PST). Might want to record that one. In a match that kicks off at a more reasonable time, Arsenal, unbeaten in is last 20 matches in all competitions and boasting the league’s top scorer in Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (10 goals in 15 games), plays host to Huddersfield (CNBC, 7 a.m. PST). Then undefeated Manchester City travels to London to meet struggling Chelsea, which has lost two of its last three league matches but remains unbeaten at Stamford Bridge (9:30 a.m. PST ). A Liverpool win and a Manchester City loss would scramble the table, sending the Reds to the top.