Soccer on TV: Berths at stake in Champions and Europa leagues

Serie A: With Juventus, Europe’s last unbeaten team, 11 points clear of the rest of the league, the title race is over in Italy. But there’s a lot going on behind the leaders, with fourth-place Milan separated from seventh-place Lazio by just a point. At stake are berths in the Champions League, which goes to the top four finishers, and the Europa League, for the teams finishing fifth and sixth. Milan will be playing to maintain its hold on a Champions League berth on Saturday when it visits fifth-place Atalanta (ESPN Plus, 11:30 a.m. PT). The teams are a point apart in the table and have played to draws in their last two meetings. Both are unbeaten in their last six games in league play.