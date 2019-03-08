Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

There’s likely to be some movement among the top teams in both the Premier League and the Bundesliga this weekend as the battle for Champions League berths intensifies in England and fight for the league title continues in Germany.
EPL: Manchester United, which rallied for a dramatic Champions League victory over Paris Saint-Germain on Wednesday, is unbeaten in 12 EPL matches under still-interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. Arsenal won its last eight at home. One of those streaks will end Sunday when Manchester United travels to the Emirates Stadium (NBC, Telemundo, 9:30 a.m. PDT). The teams are separated by just a point in the table and with a win — combined with a Tottenham loss at Southampton on Saturday (NBCSN, Universo, 7 a.m. PST) — United could pull even with the Spurs in third place on points.
Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund has led the German league standings since September, but with one win in its last eight games in all competitions, that lead has narrowed to just two scores in goal differential over six-time defending champion Bayern Munich. The teams are even at 54 points and both have conceded 27 goals but Dortmund has scored two more to keep it atop the table — for now. Bayern Munich can take sole possession of the lead with a win at home Saturday over seventh-place Wolfsburg (FS1, UDN, 6:30 a.m. PST) and a Borussia Dortmund draw or loss against relegation-bound Stuttgart (FS2, 6:30 a.m. PST). A tie would also lift Bayern Munich into first if Dortmund loses. The momentum is certainly on Bayern Munich’s side: It is 11-1-1 in league games since Dec. 1 and it hasn’t lost to Wolfsburg in nine tries (8-0-1).