Soccer on TV: The best games to watch this weekend

Bundesliga: Borussia Dortmund has led the German league standings since September, but with one win in its last eight games in all competitions, that lead has narrowed to just two scores in goal differential over six-time defending champion Bayern Munich. The teams are even at 54 points and both have conceded 27 goals but Dortmund has scored two more to keep it atop the table — for now. Bayern Munich can take sole possession of the lead with a win at home Saturday over seventh-place Wolfsburg (FS1, UDN, 6:30 a.m. PST) and a Borussia Dortmund draw or loss against relegation-bound Stuttgart (FS2, 6:30 a.m. PST). A tie would also lift Bayern Munich into first if Dortmund loses. The momentum is certainly on Bayern Munich’s side: It is 11-1-1 in league games since Dec. 1 and it hasn’t lost to Wolfsburg in nine tries (8-0-1).