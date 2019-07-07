Women’s World Cup: U.S. ignoring its critics as it focuses on title

Standing between them and their second straight World Cup title — and fourth overall — is the Netherlands, which became a women’s soccer power as a result of getting more funding and overdue support from its national federation the past few years. The Dutch are a skilled possession team and they have productive scorers in Vivianne Miedema and Lieke Martens, but American Alex Morgan shares the tournament goal-scoring lead with six and teammate Megan Rapinoe, who missed the team’s semifinal win over England but said she expects to play on Sunday, has scored five. The Dutch have an impressive goalkeeper in Sari Van Veenendaal, who has posted two straight shutouts, but U.S. goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher has proven her nerve and ability in three straight 2-1 victories in knockout play.