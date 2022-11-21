World Cup: U.S. vs. Wales live updates, start time, and analysis

Women officials ready for their transformative moment at the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — In her old day job as an analytical chemist, Kathryn Nesbitt studied brain chemicals in an effort to learn how that organ worked. Trying to understand the origins of rational thought did her little good in her side job as a soccer official, however, because with FIFA rational thought has long been an oxymoron.
That might be changing.
For more than a century, FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, banned women from refereeing men’s matches, a policy that began to ease after the Bundesliga, the English Premier League, MLS and other domestic leagues allowed females to officiate their games, and they proved more than equal to the task. So two years ago, FIFA showed signs it, too, was becoming more enlightened when it put a woman, Brazilian Edina Alves, in charge of the club World Cup final.
But the World Cup? Surely that was another four years off, Nesbitt thought — right up until she got the call telling her she would be one of six women officials calling games in Qatar this fall.
LAFC teammates Kellyn Acosta and Gareth Bale meet again in U.S. vs. Wales
DOHA, Qatar — The last time Kellyn Acosta and Gareth Bale were on a soccer field together was in the MLS Cup final at Banc of California Stadium, where Bale’s goal deep in extra time set up LAFC’s victory on penalty kicks.
“That’s probably the fastest I ran in the game,” Acosta said of his dash to celebrate with Bale near the corner flag. “We just had a moment together.”
They’ll have some more moments together Monday when the U.S., with Acosta in the midfield, returns to the World Cup for the first time in eight years, opening against Wales and Bale, the team’s captain.
Bale, limited by injury, didn’t see much game time in his half-season with LAFC but Acosta saw enough of him on the training field to learn his strengths and weaknesses. And those are things he’s passed on to his U.S. teammates.
“Don’t let him get to his left foot,” Acosta said. “Special players make special plays and he’s a guy you definitely have to be worried about. I know his tendencies, like where he wants to find the ball, what kind of runs he’s looking for, his movements, how he kind of operates within the game.
“So I think I have an advantage in that respect. And that, obviously, I’ve kind of shared with the guys here. But I think everyone kind of just knows Gareth from just watching him play over the years.”
Christian Pulisic embracing the pressure of spearheading U.S. World Cup ambitions
Landon Donovan was the young leader of a talented U.S. team that hadn’t won a World Cup game in eight years when he made his tournament debut in 2002.
That’s the same situation Christian Pulisic will face Nov. 21 when the U.S., which didn’t qualify for the last World Cup, opens play in this year’s tournament in Qatar.
And speaking from experience, Donovan said even Pulisic may not realize what he’s in for.
“I don’t think people can really understand how difficult the position he is in is,” Donovan said. “He’s depended on to sort of carry this team, meanwhile he’s never played in a World Cup. It’s really, really difficult.”
The pressure, Donovan said, can crush you or it can inspire you. Pulisic is taking the latter approach.
Qatar walks tightrope between Arab values and Western norms with World Cup gamble
DOHA, Qatar — The calm before the storm is over. Now comes the deluge.
After years of anticipation and more than $200 billion in infrastructure spending, the 2022 World Cup will kick off in Qatar on Sunday. Over the following 28 days, more than 1.2 million people will flood the conservative Gulf state, which is smaller than Connecticut and has a population of about 2.9 million, three-fourths that of Los Angeles.
And there’s more than a little concern that flood will overwhelm a country that has had 12 years to prepare and still doesn’t appear ready.
“Qataris themselves are quite apprehensive about what’s coming,” said Michael Quentin Morton, an English author and historian who grew up in Qatar, Bahrain and Abu Dhabi. “They [only] have to turn the television on and see what can happen at these big football tournaments to be concerned.”
Gracias Fútbol: Reliving our favorite World Cup memories
The World Cup generates a wide range of emotions and with Qatar 2022 starting this week we wanted to bring together a collection of stories and memories of the big event.
En vísperas de Qatar 2022 se recuerda al jugador colombiano Andres Escobar en un momento alegre antes del Mundial de 1994.
As the World Cup in Qatar gets ready to kick off, rooting for Argentina makes me reflect on all the past joys and heartbreaks.
As the World Cup in Qatar 2022 approaches, a Chicano kid reflects on how soccer helped him find his place in the world.
Desde el primer Mundial que vi en en 1990 hasta Rusia 2018, la Copa del Mundial ha dejado momentos inolvidables en mi vida
Alexi Lalas and Stu Holden embrace World Cup pressure as players turned broadcasters
As someone who has played in a World Cup and broadcast one, Alexi Lalas says the biggest difference between the two is what you wear to the game. Everything else is pretty much the same.
“There are obvious similarities in terms of preparation, both mental and physical,” said Lalas, who now wears a suit and tie instead of shorts and a shirt with a number on it. “There is a recognition of opportunity, there is a recognition of scrutiny, there is an understanding of responsibility and the potential for success, failure, praise, criticism, all those different things.”
Even the anxiety is the same, said Stu Holden, who, like Lalas, has experienced a World Cup game on the field and behind a microphone.
“Standing there moments before the World Cup final in 2018 was probably the closest I’ve come to the rush of being a professional athlete,” Holden said. “When I knew that red light was coming on, I had those butterflies, that good nervous energy of, ‘Man, this is a big deal.’ ”
A guide to the eight stadiums hosting games at the 2022 World Cup
One stadium looks like a boat, another like a giant Bedouin tent. One was built with 974 shipping containers.
Qatar’s World Cup venues are as spectacular as the tournament they will host. And though the combined price tag for building or refurbishing all eight stadiums was less than what Stan Kroenke paid for SoFi Stadium alone, the cost of construction was enormously high in human terms.
A detailed analysis by the Guardian found the deaths of 37 workers were directly linked to stadium construction, part of a grim toll of more than 6,500 migrant laborers who died between 2011 and 2020, many while helping build World Cup infrastructure. The low cost of stadium construction reflects the even lower cost of labor in Qatar.
After disaster four years ago, U.S. men’s soccer team aims to be World Cup spoiler
DOHA, Qatar — The soundtrack of the U.S. national team’s failure to qualify for the 2018 World Cup will always be Taylor Twellman’s epic rant inside an ESPN studio in Bristol, Conn.
“It is an utter embarrassment!” Twellman, a former national team player, screamed at a camera moments after the Americans lost to Trinidad and Tobago, missing the World Cup for the first time in nearly three decades. “That should have never happened. And it did. And every single person should look themselves in the mirror.
“What are we doing?”
Twellman’s point was the United States couldn’t consider itself a soccer country, one that could compete with Argentina and Belgium, if it couldn’t beat Trinidad and Tobago. How could it be a world power if it couldn’t qualify for a World Cup?
U.S. Soccer needed to start over — so it did.
U.S. men’s soccer embracing ‘Be the Change’ mantra ahead of controversial World Cup
DOHA, Qatar — The last thing U.S. players see before taking the field at Al-Gharafa Stadium, the Americans’ World Cup training base in Doha, is the slogan “Be the Change” in bold letters on the wall of the tunnel leading from the locker room.
The team adopted the motto two years ago, following George Floyd’s death under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer and the subsequent rise of the Black Lives Matter movement. But it has taken on new importance in Qatar, where the government has been roundly criticized for its treatment of migrant workers and the LGBTQ community in the run-up to this month’s World Cup.
“We’ve been talking to the team for the last 18 months about some social issues in Qatar. When we are on the world stage and you’re in a venue like Qatar, it’s important to bring awareness to these issues,” coach Gregg Berhalter said. “That’s what ‘Be the Change’ is about. It’s not just stateside that we want to bring attention to social issues.