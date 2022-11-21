World Cup: U.S. vs. Wales live updates, start time, and analysis

Women officials ready for their transformative moment at the World Cup

Karen Díaz Medina of Mexico officiates a Liga MX game Aug. 27 in Mexico City. “If you want to be a professional football official, follow your own path, accept it and fight with all your passion,” she said. (Agustin Cuevas / Getty Images)

DOHA, Qatar — In her old day job as an analytical chemist, Kathryn Nesbitt studied brain chemicals in an effort to learn how that organ worked. Trying to understand the origins of rational thought did her little good in her side job as a soccer official, however, because with FIFA rational thought has long been an oxymoron.

That might be changing.

For more than a century, FIFA, soccer’s global governing body, banned women from refereeing men’s matches, a policy that began to ease after the Bundesliga, the English Premier League, MLS and other domestic leagues allowed females to officiate their games, and they proved more than equal to the task. So two years ago, FIFA showed signs it, too, was becoming more enlightened when it put a woman, Brazilian Edina Alves, in charge of the club World Cup final.

But the World Cup? Surely that was another four years off, Nesbitt thought — right up until she got the call telling her she would be one of six women officials calling games in Qatar this fall.

