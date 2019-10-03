Soccer on TV: Liverpool looks to stay perfect on season against Leicester

The top televised soccer games from Europe this weekend feature three unbeaten league leaders facing big tests — with two of them needing wins to assure they remain atop the standings heading into next week’s international break.

EPL: Liverpool, perfect after seven games in the Premier League, already have a five-point lead over defending champion Manchester City. But the biggest surprise in the early going is that Leicester City (4-1-2) is hot on City’s heels. The Foxes will get a big test Saturday when they travel to Liverpool to meet the league leaders with a chance to climb over City and into second in the EPL standings (NBCSN, Universo, 7 a.m. PT).

La Liga: Real Madrid (4-0-3) is the lone unbeaten team in the Spanish league but it hasn’t been able to shake Granada (4-1-2), which is just a point back in second. That could change this weekend when the teams meet in Madrid (BeIN Sports, 7 a.m. PT). That will be quite a challenge for the visitors, though: Real Madrid is 20-1-2 in its last 23 La Liga home matches with Granada.

Bundesliga: After stumbling to draws in two of its first four matches, unbeaten Bayern (4-0-2) has hit stride and climbed atop the German table. But with five teams just a point back, its lead is tenuous heading into Saturday’s home match with midlevel Hoffenheim (FS1, Fox Deportes, 6:30 a.m. PT). Hoffenheim (1-3-2) is winless in its last four, while Bayern, which is averaging more than three goals a game in league games, is coming off a 7-2 thrashing of Tottenham in Champions League play. Bayern’s Robert Lewandowski leads the league with 10 goals in six matches.