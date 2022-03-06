Mamadou Fall’s stoppage-time goal allows LAFC to salvage tie with Portland

Mamadou Fall scored the tying goal for LAFC in a 1-1 draw with the Portland Timbers on Sunday.

Fall’s goal came in the third minute of stoppage time for LAFC (1-0-1). Brian Rodriguez had an assist on the goal.

Yimmi Chara scored for the Timbers (0-0-2).

LAFC outshot the Timbers 14-5, with six shots on goal to three for the Timbers.

Maxime Crepeau made two saves for LAFC. Aljaz Ivacic had five saves for the Timbers.

Portland played a man down for about 30 minutes after Claudio Bravo received yellow cards in the 36th and 62nd minutes.

Both teams next play Saturday, with LAFC visiting Inter Miami while the Timbers host Austin.